PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen 34, Savanna 6
Anadarko 49, Mount St. Mary 9
Apache 16, Walters 0
Arkoma 52, Gans 6
Balko 32, Hollis 28
Barnsdall 56, Olive 0
Berryhill 63, Checotah 36
Bethany 48, Harrah 7
Bishop Kelley 36, Claremore 33
Blanchard 47, Bridge Creek 0
Cache 37, John Marshall 36
Caddo 50, Midway 0
Carl Albert 41, Guthrie 7
Carnegie 21, Empire 14
Cascia Hall 56, Bristow 22
Catoosa 34, Skiatook 13
Chelsea 30, Pawnee 14
Cherokee 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Chisholm 7, Blackwell 0
Choctaw 49, Lawton 12
Chouteau-Mazie 20, Oklahoma Union 8
Christian Heritage Academy 49, Watonga 0
Clinton 40, Chickasha 7
Coalgate 52, Tishomingo 28
Colcord 50, Fairland 6
Commerce 41, Afton 12
Corn Bible Academy 58, Bray-Doyle 12
Covington-Douglas 48, Waukomis 0
Coyle 60, Oaks 28
Crescent 42, Western Heights 8
Crossings Christian School 35, Bethel 0
Crossover Prep 60, Claremore Christian 22
Cushing 70, Cleveland 7
Cyril 18, Alex 0
Davis 28, Atoka 19
Deer Creek 64, OKC Northwest 0
Del City 72, Glenpool 0
Depew def. Strother, forfeit
Dustin 54, Sasakwa 6
Edmond North 28, Yukon 7
El Reno 32, MacArthur 29
Elgin 29, Duncan 7
Elmore City 20, Rush Springs 8
Eufaula 56, Valliant 7
Fairview 41, Texhoma 6
Frederick 43, Crooked Oak 8
Gore 62, Panama 0
Grove 49, Collinsville 21
Guymon 51, Casady 50
Hartshorne 36, Konawa 12
Hennessey 50, Alva 40
Henryetta 54, Okemah 14
Heritage Hall 50, Plainview 14
Hilldale 52, Broken Bow 28
Hinton 19, Minco 18
Holdenville 36, Kingston 26
Holland Hall 55, Inola 0
Hominy 27, Tonkawa 21
Hooker 35, Burns Flat-Dill City 16
Hugo 20, Spiro 14
Idabel 60, Antlers 14
Jersey Shore, Pa. 23, Canton 0
Jones 34, Chandler 7
Kansas 13, Okmulgee 6
Kellyville 42, Star Spencer 14
Kiefer 28, Beggs 14
Kingfisher 21, McLoud 14
Lexington 26, Marietta 16
Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 0
Lindsay 28, Community Christian 14
Luther 81, Meeker 62
Mangum 70, Cordell 0
Marlow 28, Sulphur 10
Maud 52, Maysville 6
McAlester 52, Durant 20
McGuinness 56, OKC Southeast 28
Merritt 30, Thomas Fay Custer 12
Metro Christian 55, Mannford 6
Midwest City 32, Ardmore 6
Millwood 40, Oklahoma Christian School 13
Mooreland 56, Sayre 8
Muldrow 36, Locust Grove 14
Muskogee 30, Booker T. Washington 6
Newcastle 51, OKC Classen Adv. 12
Noble 42, Altus 39
Norman North 72, Moore 29
Oklahoma Bible 46, Garber 0
Oologah 22, Miami 18
Owasso 37, Edmond Memorial 14
Paoli 46, Fox 8
Pauls Valley 47, Dickson 13
Perkins-Tryon 48, North Rock Creek 7
Piedmont 44, Shawnee 7
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 70, Drumright 20
Pocola 54, Haskell 14
Porter Consolidated 48, Canadian 18
Poteau 45, Sallisaw 6
Prague 7, Warner 0
Putnam City 44, Putnam North 9
Quapaw 37, Ketchum 0
Regent Prep 49, Yale 18
Rejoice Christian School 59, Nowata 0
Ringling 41, Wynnewood 18
Roland 28, Sequoyah Tahlequah 15
Salina 60, Caney Valley 14
Sand Springs 36, Bartlesville 29
Sapulpa 47, Memorial 14
Seiling 52, Okeene 6
Sequoyah-Claremore 51, Pawhuska 26
Snyder 36, Hobart 32
Southwest Covenant 54, Canton 52
Stillwater 49, Putnam West 7
Stilwell 44, Madill 42
Stratford 28, Dibble 6
Stroud 46, Mounds 14
Tahlequah 70, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Thackerville 62, Bowlegs 20
Timberlake 58, Boise City 8
Tipton 46, Mountain View-Gotebo 0
Tulsa Edison 37, Pryor 33
Tulsa Rogers 41, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 24
Tuttle 40, Tecumseh 6
Tyrone 52, Deer Creek-Lamont 6
Velma-Alma 50, Wilson 0
Verdigris 56, Jay 28
Vinita 44, Adair 14
Wagoner 58, McLain/TSST 6
Washington 40, Purcell 7
Wayne 27, Healdton 26
Weleetka 48, Davenport 8
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian def. South Coffeyville, forfeit
Westville 12, Morris 6
Wetumka 49, Summit Christian 14
Woodland 28, Morrison 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Geary vs. Grandfield, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
