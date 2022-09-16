PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 29, Syracuse 7

Ainsworth 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Amherst 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

Anselmo-Merna 14, Leyton 12

Aquinas 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Arapahoe 58, Alma 42

Archbishop Bergan 41, West Holt 6

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Auburn 0

Aurora 58, Platteview 6

Axtell 51, Silver Lake 0

Battle Creek 35, Centennial 0

Bayard 74, Morrill 14

Beatrice def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit

Bellevue East 53, Omaha Northwest 19

Bennington 35, Lincoln Pius X 0

Boys Town 59, Falls City 6

Brady 42, Stuart 29

Bridgeport 71, Hemingford 18

Broken Bow 28, O'Neill 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Nebraska City Lourdes 14

Burwell 24, Ansley-Litchfield 14

Cambridge 56, Southern Valley 20

Central City 48, Fort Calhoun 19

Chase County 38, Gibbon 13

Columbus Lakeview 21, St. Paul 0

Columbus Scotus 49, West Point-Beemer 0

Cozad 40, Lexington 7

Cross County 52, Twin River 14

Dorchester 24, Harvard 20

Elgin Public/Pope John 47, CWC 20

Elkhorn 34, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13

Elkhorn South 49, Omaha Central 7

Elm Creek 52, Central Valley 48

Elmwood-Murdock 73, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Diller-Odell 18

Flandreau Indian, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, forfeit

Franklin 70, Meridian 20

Fullerton 74, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Gothenburg 35, Alliance 20

Grand Island 27, Lincoln High 14

Grand Island Northwest 24, Elkhorn North 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Bishop Neumann 34

Heartland 70, McCool Junction 0

Hi-Line 56, Arcadia-Loup City 13

Hitchcock County 68, Loomis 0

Howells/Dodge 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6

Humphrey St. Francis 68, East Butler 12

Johnson County Central 38, Southern 12

Johnson-Brock 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8

Kearney Catholic 7, Milford 6

Kenesaw 50, Deshler 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Homer 13

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Blue Hill 0

Lincoln Christian 33, Arlington 7

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Omaha Concordia 12

Lincoln Southeast 31, Lincoln North Star 10

Madison 37, Cedar Bluffs 0

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Medicine Valley 40

McCook 42, Holdrege 7

Mead 42, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14

Minden 44, Fairbury 25

Mitchell 44, Sidney 20

Neligh-Oakdale 50, Elkhorn Valley 30

Norfolk 9, Fremont 7

Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 7

North Platte 28, Columbus 0

Oakland-Craig 51, Ponca 14

Ogallala 37, Gering 23

Omaha Bryan def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Blair 7

Omaha Westside 35, Millard North 23

Ord 41, Gordon/Rushville 20

Osceola 58, Palmer 20

Papillion-LaVista South 51, Omaha Burke 14

Parkview Christian 61, Heartland Lutheran 6

Pierce 57, Omaha Roncalli 35

Plattsmouth 13, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10

Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0

Randolph 61, Wynot 14

Ravenna 64, Pleasanton 34

Red Cloud 55, Pawnee City 30

Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13

Sandhills Valley 48, Maxwell 0

Sandy Creek 46, Sutton 27

Scottsbluff 20, York 17

Seward 20, Hastings 0

Shelton 57, Paxton 25

South Sioux City 67, Omaha South 60

Stanton 60, Guardian Angels 14

Thayer Central 48, Palmyra 36

Todd County, S.D. 36, Winnebago 20

Tri County 24, David City 21

Twin Loup 16, Overton 0

Wahoo 37, Nebraska City 0

Wakefield 34, Tri County Northeast 26

Wausa 34, Creighton 0

Waverly 42, Norris 0

Wayne 27, Raymond Central 26

Weeping Water 64, Conestoga 6

Wilber-Clatonia 28, Fillmore Central 21

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Lewiston 14

Winside 48, Walthill 8

Wisner-Pilger 44, Pender 32

Wood River 29, Centura 0

Yutan 41, North Bend Central 8

