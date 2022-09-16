PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 29, Syracuse 7
Ainsworth 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Amherst 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
Anselmo-Merna 14, Leyton 12
Aquinas 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Arapahoe 58, Alma 42
Archbishop Bergan 41, West Holt 6
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Auburn 0
Aurora 58, Platteview 6
Axtell 51, Silver Lake 0
Battle Creek 35, Centennial 0
Bayard 74, Morrill 14
Beatrice def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit
Bellevue East 53, Omaha Northwest 19
Bennington 35, Lincoln Pius X 0
Boys Town 59, Falls City 6
Brady 42, Stuart 29
Bridgeport 71, Hemingford 18
Broken Bow 28, O'Neill 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Nebraska City Lourdes 14
Burwell 24, Ansley-Litchfield 14
Cambridge 56, Southern Valley 20
Central City 48, Fort Calhoun 19
Chase County 38, Gibbon 13
Columbus Lakeview 21, St. Paul 0
Columbus Scotus 49, West Point-Beemer 0
Cozad 40, Lexington 7
Cross County 52, Twin River 14
Dorchester 24, Harvard 20
Elgin Public/Pope John 47, CWC 20
Elkhorn 34, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13
Elkhorn South 49, Omaha Central 7
Elm Creek 52, Central Valley 48
Elmwood-Murdock 73, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Diller-Odell 18
Flandreau Indian, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, forfeit
Franklin 70, Meridian 20
Fullerton 74, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Gothenburg 35, Alliance 20
Grand Island 27, Lincoln High 14
Grand Island Northwest 24, Elkhorn North 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Bishop Neumann 34
Heartland 70, McCool Junction 0
Hi-Line 56, Arcadia-Loup City 13
Hitchcock County 68, Loomis 0
Howells/Dodge 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6
Humphrey St. Francis 68, East Butler 12
Johnson County Central 38, Southern 12
Johnson-Brock 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8
Kearney Catholic 7, Milford 6
Kenesaw 50, Deshler 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Homer 13
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Blue Hill 0
Lincoln Christian 33, Arlington 7
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Omaha Concordia 12
Lincoln Southeast 31, Lincoln North Star 10
Madison 37, Cedar Bluffs 0
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Medicine Valley 40
McCook 42, Holdrege 7
Mead 42, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14
Minden 44, Fairbury 25
Mitchell 44, Sidney 20
Neligh-Oakdale 50, Elkhorn Valley 30
Norfolk 9, Fremont 7
Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 7
North Platte 28, Columbus 0
Oakland-Craig 51, Ponca 14
Ogallala 37, Gering 23
Omaha Bryan def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Blair 7
Omaha Westside 35, Millard North 23
Ord 41, Gordon/Rushville 20
Osceola 58, Palmer 20
Papillion-LaVista South 51, Omaha Burke 14
Parkview Christian 61, Heartland Lutheran 6
Pierce 57, Omaha Roncalli 35
Plattsmouth 13, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0
Randolph 61, Wynot 14
Ravenna 64, Pleasanton 34
Red Cloud 55, Pawnee City 30
Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13
Sandhills Valley 48, Maxwell 0
Sandy Creek 46, Sutton 27
Scottsbluff 20, York 17
Seward 20, Hastings 0
Shelton 57, Paxton 25
South Sioux City 67, Omaha South 60
Stanton 60, Guardian Angels 14
Thayer Central 48, Palmyra 36
Todd County, S.D. 36, Winnebago 20
Tri County 24, David City 21
Twin Loup 16, Overton 0
Wahoo 37, Nebraska City 0
Wakefield 34, Tri County Northeast 26
Wausa 34, Creighton 0
Waverly 42, Norris 0
Wayne 27, Raymond Central 26
Weeping Water 64, Conestoga 6
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Fillmore Central 21
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Lewiston 14
Winside 48, Walthill 8
Wisner-Pilger 44, Pender 32
Wood River 29, Centura 0
Yutan 41, North Bend Central 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.