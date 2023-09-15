PREP FOOTBALL=

Bald Knob 41, Barton 24

Baptist Prep 27, Poyen 24

Bauxite 34, Lamar 33, OT

Benton 49, LR Catholic 42

Berryville 21, Magazine 0

Bigelow 40, Centerpoint 8

Camden Harmony Grove 42, Cave City 14

Carlisle 27, Des Arc 20

Conway 49, Ouachita Parish, La. 14

Conway Christian 16, Dierks 14

Crossett 41, Hamburg 20

Cutter-Morning Star 42, Rose Bud 8

DeSoto Central, Miss. 27, Malvern 14

DeWitt 49, Helena-West Helena 14

Dumas 34, LV Lakeside 12

E. Poinsett Co. 40, Osceola 30

El Dorado 38, Greene Co. Tech 6

Fouke 61, Foreman 12

Fountain Lake 28, Cedar Ridge 20

Genoa Central 22, Woodlawn 14

Glen Rose 38, Fordyce 7

Green Forest 24, Cedarville 6

Greenbrier 51, Van Buren 27

Greenwood 55, Siloam Springs 14

Harding Academy 51, Booneville 27

Harmony Grove 43, Cent Ark Christian 42

Haynesville, La. 51, Junction City 20

Hazen 46, McCrory 8

Heber Springs 42, Jonesboro Westside 8

Hector 48, Danville 7

Hot Springs 26, LR Southwest 25

Idabel, Okla. 27, Ashdown 0

Jessieville 48, Atkins 33

LR Christian 40, Russellville 7

LR Parkview 52, North Little Rock 14

Lafayette County 42, Horatio 38

Lake Hamilton 44, Mountain Home 38

Lavaca 42, Mount Ida 21

Lincoln Christian, Okla. 20, Shiloh Christian 14

Manila 49, Harrisburg 35

Mansfield 48, Waldron 6

Marion 48, Jacksonville 13

Marked Tree 46, Piggott 8

Mayflower 42, Clinton 35

Mena 45, Riverview 21

Metro Christian, Okla. 48, Prairie Grove 14

Midland 52, Hermitage 12

Mills 35, Watson Chapel 0

Mineral Springs 49, Bearden 8

Monticello 21, McGehee 12

Mountain View 44, Izard County 8

Murfreesboro 40, Gurdon 0

Mustang, Okla. 49, Har-Ber 47

Nashville 26, Charleston 21

Oak Grove 45, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 44

Perryville 42, LR Episcopal 6

Pine Bluff 35, Vilonia 6

Pottsville 30, LR Hall 12

Prescott 41, Hope 38, OT

Pulaski Robinson 35, Morrilton 0

Rector 34, Corning 18

Rockhurst, Mo. 24, Bentonville 21

Ruston, La. 28, Cabot 17

Salem 28, Walnut Ridge 15

Searcy 42, Sylvan Hills 7

Smackover 30, Hampton 0

Strong 22, Parkers Chapel 16

Stuttgart 27, Forrest City 12

Subiaco Academy 30, Marshall 20

Trumann 33, Newport 6

Warren 44, Star City 7

West Memphis 49, Sheridan 21

White Hall 28, Beebe 21

Wynne 35, Magnolia 0

Yellville-Summit 36, Mountainburg 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Augusta vs. Spring Hill, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

