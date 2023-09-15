PREP FOOTBALL=
Bald Knob 41, Barton 24
Baptist Prep 27, Poyen 24
Bauxite 34, Lamar 33, OT
Benton 49, LR Catholic 42
Berryville 21, Magazine 0
Bigelow 40, Centerpoint 8
Camden Harmony Grove 42, Cave City 14
Carlisle 27, Des Arc 20
Conway 49, Ouachita Parish, La. 14
Conway Christian 16, Dierks 14
Crossett 41, Hamburg 20
Cutter-Morning Star 42, Rose Bud 8
DeSoto Central, Miss. 27, Malvern 14
DeWitt 49, Helena-West Helena 14
Dumas 34, LV Lakeside 12
E. Poinsett Co. 40, Osceola 30
El Dorado 38, Greene Co. Tech 6
Fouke 61, Foreman 12
Fountain Lake 28, Cedar Ridge 20
Genoa Central 22, Woodlawn 14
Glen Rose 38, Fordyce 7
Green Forest 24, Cedarville 6
Greenbrier 51, Van Buren 27
Greenwood 55, Siloam Springs 14
Harding Academy 51, Booneville 27
Harmony Grove 43, Cent Ark Christian 42
Haynesville, La. 51, Junction City 20
Hazen 46, McCrory 8
Heber Springs 42, Jonesboro Westside 8
Hector 48, Danville 7
Hot Springs 26, LR Southwest 25
Idabel, Okla. 27, Ashdown 0
Jessieville 48, Atkins 33
LR Christian 40, Russellville 7
LR Parkview 52, North Little Rock 14
Lafayette County 42, Horatio 38
Lake Hamilton 44, Mountain Home 38
Lavaca 42, Mount Ida 21
Lincoln Christian, Okla. 20, Shiloh Christian 14
Manila 49, Harrisburg 35
Mansfield 48, Waldron 6
Marion 48, Jacksonville 13
Marked Tree 46, Piggott 8
Mayflower 42, Clinton 35
Mena 45, Riverview 21
Metro Christian, Okla. 48, Prairie Grove 14
Midland 52, Hermitage 12
Mills 35, Watson Chapel 0
Mineral Springs 49, Bearden 8
Monticello 21, McGehee 12
Mountain View 44, Izard County 8
Murfreesboro 40, Gurdon 0
Mustang, Okla. 49, Har-Ber 47
Nashville 26, Charleston 21
Oak Grove 45, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 44
Perryville 42, LR Episcopal 6
Pine Bluff 35, Vilonia 6
Pottsville 30, LR Hall 12
Prescott 41, Hope 38, OT
Pulaski Robinson 35, Morrilton 0
Rector 34, Corning 18
Rockhurst, Mo. 24, Bentonville 21
Ruston, La. 28, Cabot 17
Salem 28, Walnut Ridge 15
Searcy 42, Sylvan Hills 7
Smackover 30, Hampton 0
Strong 22, Parkers Chapel 16
Stuttgart 27, Forrest City 12
Subiaco Academy 30, Marshall 20
Trumann 33, Newport 6
Warren 44, Star City 7
West Memphis 49, Sheridan 21
White Hall 28, Beebe 21
Wynne 35, Magnolia 0
Yellville-Summit 36, Mountainburg 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Spring Hill, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
