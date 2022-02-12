GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Sandy 49, Turner 45

Broadview-Lavina 62, Reed Point-Rapelje 33

Butte 44, Missoula Big Sky 40

Centerville 45, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 29

Columbus 60, Red Lodge 45

Conrad 69, Heart Butte 54

Culbertson 57, Brockton 19

Dillon 63, Frenchtown 27

Drummond 49, Lincoln 20

Eureka 45, Libby 19

Glasgow 56, Harlem 49

Helena 47, Kalispell Glacier 40

Helena Capital 41, Kalispell Flathead 34

Huntley Project 71, Shepherd 43

Jordan 62, Winnett-Grass Range 22

Lewistown (Fergus) 57, Sidney 43

Malta 80, Poplar 43

Manhattan Christian 70, Harrison-Willow Creek 11

Melstone 67, Broadus 45

Miles City 70, St. Labre 7

Missoula Hellgate 52, Missoula Sentinel 31

Missoula Loyola 65, Anaconda 61

Mon-Dak, N.D. 52, Bainville 40

Nashua-Opheim 45, Scobey 24

Phillipsburg 55, Alberton-Superior 37

Roberts 51, Absarokee 36

Roy-Winifred 60, Great Falls Central 21

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 63, Lustre Christian 11

Savage 49, Richey-Lambert 33

Seeley-Swan 48, Charlo 40, OT

Shelby 36, Cut Bank 31

Shields Valley 50, Ennis 42

Townsend 42, Whitehall 29

Twin Bridges 67, Gardiner 41

Wibaux 53, Plevna 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

