GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamogordo 41, Deming 40, OT

Capital 47, Rio Grande 17

Clayton 48, Santa Rosa 41

Dulce 52, Navajo Pine 47

Eunice 71, Dexter 56

Gallup 58, Kirtland Central 50

Goddard 51, Artesia 48

Hatch Valley 53, Hot Springs 44

Highland 62, Valley 31

Hobbs 51, Carlsbad 20

Jal 42, Hagerman 22

Los Lunas 0, Manzano 0

Mayfield 42, Centennial 37

Melrose 40, Logan 32

Miyamura 45, Aztec 28

Moriarty 44, Los Alamos 40

Mountainair 49, Corona 37

Pecos 52, Texico 40

Penasco 71, Questa 36

Portales 62, Lovington 28

Reserve 56, Quemado 49

St. Michael's 48, Raton 30

Tohajilee 59, Pine Hill 49

Tohatchi 45, Crownpoint 29

Valencia 49, Belen 15

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

