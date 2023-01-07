BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 70, Clark Fork 25

Anaconda 54, Deer Lodge 45

Arlee 61, Florence 36

Big Timber 41, Joliet 30

Bigfork 74, Hill City, Minn. 61

Billings Central 80, Livingston 31

Billings Senior 55, Great Falls 46

Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls Russell 28

Billings West 57, Bozeman 49

Box Elder 79, Big Sandy 72

Broadus 60, Terry 31

Broadview-Lavina 64, Roberts 22

Browning 83, Libby 66

Butte 60, Kalispell Glacier 55

Centerville 73, Valier 26

Charlo 72, Hot Springs 17

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, North Star 35

Chinook 59, Harlem 47

Columbus 48, Roundup 36

Cut Bank 62, Choteau 29

Darby 62, Lincoln 44

Dillon 71, East Helena 33

Drummond 53, Seeley-Swan 44

Dutton-Brady 40, Power 33

Eureka 54, Plains 14

Fairfield 64, Rocky Boy 61

Frenchtown 66, Hamilton 50

Glasgow 59, Scobey 24

Harlowton 86, Northern Cheyenne 17

Harrison-Willow Creek 71, Gardiner 44

Heart Butte 72, Sunburst 41

Huntley Project 46, Shepherd 37

Lame Deer 76, Forsyth 35

Lewistown (Fergus) 60, Glendive 43

Lockwood 72, Laurel 43

Manhattan Christian 51, Townsend 39

Melstone 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 13

Miles City 56, Havre 49

Missoula Sentinel 50, Kalispell Flathead 42

Nashua 70, Frazer 35

Park City 51, Bridger 44

Plenty Coups 68, Absarokee 21

Plentywood 45, Bainville 41

Poplar 66, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 53

Roy-Winifred 59, Dodson 22

Savage 50, Circle 44, OT

Sheridan 64, Shields Valley 40

Three Forks 54, Manhattan 44

Turner 78, Hays-Lodgepole 33

Wibaux 58, Carter County 41

