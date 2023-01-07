BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 70, Clark Fork 25
Anaconda 54, Deer Lodge 45
Arlee 61, Florence 36
Big Timber 41, Joliet 30
Bigfork 74, Hill City, Minn. 61
Billings Central 80, Livingston 31
Billings Senior 55, Great Falls 46
Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls Russell 28
Billings West 57, Bozeman 49
Box Elder 79, Big Sandy 72
Broadus 60, Terry 31
Broadview-Lavina 64, Roberts 22
Browning 83, Libby 66
Butte 60, Kalispell Glacier 55
Centerville 73, Valier 26
Charlo 72, Hot Springs 17
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, North Star 35
Chinook 59, Harlem 47
Columbus 48, Roundup 36
Cut Bank 62, Choteau 29
Darby 62, Lincoln 44
Dillon 71, East Helena 33
Drummond 53, Seeley-Swan 44
Dutton-Brady 40, Power 33
Eureka 54, Plains 14
Fairfield 64, Rocky Boy 61
Frenchtown 66, Hamilton 50
Glasgow 59, Scobey 24
Harlowton 86, Northern Cheyenne 17
Harrison-Willow Creek 71, Gardiner 44
Heart Butte 72, Sunburst 41
Huntley Project 46, Shepherd 37
Lame Deer 76, Forsyth 35
Lewistown (Fergus) 60, Glendive 43
Lockwood 72, Laurel 43
Manhattan Christian 51, Townsend 39
Melstone 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 13
Miles City 56, Havre 49
Missoula Sentinel 50, Kalispell Flathead 42
Nashua 70, Frazer 35
Park City 51, Bridger 44
Plenty Coups 68, Absarokee 21
Plentywood 45, Bainville 41
Poplar 66, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 53
Roy-Winifred 59, Dodson 22
Savage 50, Circle 44, OT
Sheridan 64, Shields Valley 40
Three Forks 54, Manhattan 44
Turner 78, Hays-Lodgepole 33
Wibaux 58, Carter County 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
