PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bertrand def. Sandhills/Thedford, 26-24, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21
Deshler def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-18, 25-8
Medicine Valley def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Southern Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14
Bellevue West Tournament=
Pool A=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-14, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-21, 25-15
Western Christian, Iowa def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-23
Pool B=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 25-19
Pool C=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-19
Pool D=
Elkhorn North def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-10
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Westside, 27-25, 25-10
Douglas Invitational=
Pool A=
Alliance def. Douglas, Wyo., 24-26, 25-19, 15-9
Alliance def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-14, 25-9
Alliance def. Southeast, Wyo., 25-19, 24-26, 15-6
Omaha Benson Triangular=
Omaha Benson def. Omaha Bryan, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-13
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-11, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
