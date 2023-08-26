PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bertrand def. Sandhills/Thedford, 26-24, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21

Deshler def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-18, 25-8

Medicine Valley def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Southern Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14

Bellevue West Tournament=

Pool A=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-14, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-21, 25-15

Western Christian, Iowa def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-23

Pool B=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 25-19

Pool C=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-19

Pool D=

Elkhorn North def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-10

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Westside, 27-25, 25-10

Douglas Invitational=

Pool A=

Alliance def. Douglas, Wyo., 24-26, 25-19, 15-9

Alliance def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-14, 25-9

Alliance def. Southeast, Wyo., 25-19, 24-26, 15-6

Omaha Benson Triangular=

Omaha Benson def. Omaha Bryan, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-13

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-11, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you