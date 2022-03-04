BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Quarterfinal=
Cambridge/SD 58, Francis Scott Key 49
Edmondson-Westside 66, Oakland Southern 56
Lake Clifton 60, Chesapeake Math & IT South 35
Patterson Mill 43, Smithsburg 41
Class 2A State=
Quarterfinal=
Frederick Douglass 52, New Town 51
Westlake 88, Fallston 30
Wicomico 62, Liberty 61
Class 3A State=
Quarterfinal=
Baltimore City College 76, James M. Bennett 47
Huntingtown 41, Marriotts Ridge 33
Oakdale 56, Damascus 55
Class 4A State=
Quarterfinal=
Eleanor Roosevelt 55, Montgomery Blair 41
Parkville 84, DuVal 40
Winston Churchill 70, North Point 53
