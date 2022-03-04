BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Quarterfinal=

Cambridge/SD 58, Francis Scott Key 49

Edmondson-Westside 66, Oakland Southern 56

Lake Clifton 60, Chesapeake Math & IT South 35

Patterson Mill 43, Smithsburg 41

Class 2A State=

Quarterfinal=

Frederick Douglass 52, New Town 51

Westlake 88, Fallston 30

Wicomico 62, Liberty 61

Class 3A State=

Quarterfinal=

Baltimore City College 76, James M. Bennett 47

Huntingtown 41, Marriotts Ridge 33

Oakdale 56, Damascus 55

Class 4A State=

Quarterfinal=

Eleanor Roosevelt 55, Montgomery Blair 41

Parkville 84, DuVal 40

Winston Churchill 70, North Point 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you