BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 39, Elma 34
Annie Wright 79, Klahowya 34
Asotin 48, Garfield-Palouse 28
Auburn 98, Auburn Riverside 21
Blanchet 48, Lincoln 36
Bush 63, South Whidbey 59
Capital 53, W. F. West 45
Central Valley 82, Walla Walla 65
Centralia 77, Hoquiam 54
Chiawana 73, Moses Lake 66
Cle Elum/Roslyn 75, Warden 50
Franklin 42, Nathan Hale 16
Garfield 99, Cleveland 30
Goldendale 48, River View 40
Grandview 63, Kiona-Benton 32
Heritage 60, Seton Catholic 56
Hood River, Ore. 69, Mountain View 64
Kamiakin 64, Davis 49
Kelso 67, Mark Morris 33
Kentlake 70, Foster 61
Kentwood 64, Union 39
La Conner 59, Seattle Lutheran 13
Lake City, Idaho 61, University 50
Lake Washington 71, Mercer Island 32
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 62, St. George's 46
Lakeside (Seattle) 54, Ballard 40
Moses Lake Christian Academy 63, Yakama Tribal 45
Mount Tahoma 95, Life Christian Academy 79
Mt. Rainier 60, Puyallup 38
Mt. Spokane 74, Mead 49
Naches Valley 71, Cascade (Everett) 44
O'Dea 81, Ingraham 35
Okanogan 97, Chelan 81
Oroville 51, Curlew 45
Othello 59, Wahluke 56
Overlake School 57, Friday Harbor 47
Port Angeles 61, Foss 60
Rainier Beach 61, Seattle Prep 59
Ridgeline 82, Southridge 75, OT
Roosevelt 59, Chief Sealth 52
Skyview 65, Columbia River 28
Stadium 85, Lynden Christian 62
Stanwood 70, Lake Stevens 58
Sunnyside 63, Hermiston, Ore. 56
Tenino 70, Winlock 53
Toutle Lake 63, Montesano 37
Wellpinit 54, Oakesdale 50
West Seattle 61, Eastside Catholic 51
White Swan 55, Dayton/Waitsburg 36
Border Clash=
West Valley (Spokane) 57, Sandpoint, Idaho 50
Cleveland Tournament=
Sunset, Ore. 93, Hanford 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College Place vs. McLoughlin, Ore., ccd.
Freeman vs. Clarkston, ccd.
Mary Knight vs. Quilcene, ccd.
Marysville-Getchell vs. Lakewood, ppd.
Naselle vs. Ilwaco, ccd.
Onalaska vs. Mossyrock, ppd.
Wenatchee vs. Shadle Park, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/