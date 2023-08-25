PREP FOOTBALL=
Alta 41, Legacy, Nev. 6
American Leadership 39, North Summit 10
Beaver 28, Layton Christian Academy 14
Box Elder 49, Bear River 28
Canyon View 20, Cedar City 17
Cedar Valley 13, Westlake 7
Copper Hills 49, Cyprus 6
Crimson Cliffs 28, Springville 7
Davis 55, Clearfield 0
Delta 48, North Sanpete 6
Desert Hills 38, Minico, Idaho 12
Enterprise 34, Emery 20
Green Canyon 16, Highland 3
Juab 34, South Summit 27
Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 49, Kanab 12
Manti 38, Grantsville 14
Mountain View 20, Cottonwood 15
Ogden 55, Carbon 0
Olympus 13, Bountiful 10
Providence Hall 42, Parowan 20
Rich County 15, Monticello 6
Richfield 37, Payson 21
Ridgeline 28, Stansbury 27
San Juan Blanding 61, Bayfield, Colo. 0
Sky View 45, Morgan 28
Skyline 27, Highland, Idaho 20
Skyline, Idaho 27, Layton 20
South Sevier 23, North Sevier 22
Summit Academy 25, Duchesne 22
Syracuse 21, Herriman 10
Timpview 21, Provo 13
Union 46, Uintah 44
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
