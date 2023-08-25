PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta 41, Legacy, Nev. 6

American Leadership 39, North Summit 10

Beaver 28, Layton Christian Academy 14

Box Elder 49, Bear River 28

Canyon View 20, Cedar City 17

Cedar Valley 13, Westlake 7

Copper Hills 49, Cyprus 6

Crimson Cliffs 28, Springville 7

Davis 55, Clearfield 0

Delta 48, North Sanpete 6

Desert Hills 38, Minico, Idaho 12

Enterprise 34, Emery 20

Green Canyon 16, Highland 3

Juab 34, South Summit 27

Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 49, Kanab 12

Manti 38, Grantsville 14

Mountain View 20, Cottonwood 15

Ogden 55, Carbon 0

Olympus 13, Bountiful 10

Providence Hall 42, Parowan 20

Rich County 15, Monticello 6

Richfield 37, Payson 21

Ridgeline 28, Stansbury 27

San Juan Blanding 61, Bayfield, Colo. 0

Sky View 45, Morgan 28

Skyline 27, Highland, Idaho 20

Skyline, Idaho 27, Layton 20

South Sevier 23, North Sevier 22

Summit Academy 25, Duchesne 22

Syracuse 21, Herriman 10

Timpview 21, Provo 13

Union 46, Uintah 44

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you