BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 66, Milan 41
Adrian Madison 45, Manchester 44
Allen Park 52, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 47
Alma 76, Birch Run 47
Almont 48, Brown City 46
Ann Arbor Central Academy 52, Whitmore Lake 49
Ann Arbor Greenhills 59, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 36
Ann Arbor Huron 61, Ypsilanti Lincoln 46
Bad Axe 55, Sandusky 31
Battle Creek Central 53, St. Joseph 49
Battle Creek Harper Creek 82, Parma Western 59
Battle Creek Pennfield 70, Jackson Northwest 38
Bay City Central 51, Tawas 49
Beal City 54, McBain 39
Berkley 56, Pontiac A&T 27
Berrien Springs 50, Buchanan 47
Big Rapids 62, Fremont 60
Birmingham Groves 63, Redford Thurston 50
Bloomfield Christian 85, Northside Christian, Ohio 53
Bloomfield Hills 58, Birmingham Seaholm 33
Boyne City 51, Sault Ste Marie 38
Brighton 51, Farmington 31
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 43, Morrice 42
Britton-Deerfield 73, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 20
Brownstown Woodhaven 69, Walled Lake Northern 51
Burton Bendle 86, Burton Bentley 27
Cadillac 71, Gaylord 15
Caledonia 43, Byron Center 27
Carrollton 44, Hemlock 43
Chesaning 62, Byron 39
Clarkston 65, Lake Orion 44
Coldwater 64, Jackson Lumen Christi 25
Coloma 66, Martin 31
Colon 46, Sand Creek 36
Cornerstone Lincoln-King 77, New Standard 56
Croswell-Lexington 63, Marysville 19
Dearborn 74, Traverse City West 71
Deckerville 59, Capac 51
Detroit Comm & Media Arts 66, Academy of the Americas 8
Detroit Community 72, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 24
Detroit Frontier 62, Detroit Cristo Rey 44
Detroit University Science 71, Hazel Park 59
Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Pioneer 51, OT
Dowagiac Union 53, Otsego 47
Eau Claire 45, Bridgman 44
Edwardsburg 74, Allegan 28
Escanaba 53, Kingsford 50
Essexville Garber 71, Saginaw Swan Valley 56
Evart 57, Manton 53
Fennville 65, Gobles 33
Fenton 62, Swartz Creek 43
Flint Beecher 78, Burton Genesee Christian 40
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 89, Lansing Waverly 69
Flint International 67, Burton Atherton 58
Flushing 65, Flint Kearsley 38
Frankenmuth 76, Bay City John Glenn 42
Frankfort 48, Suttons Bay 38
Freeland 80, Bridgeport 51
Fruitport 69, Fruitport Calvary Christian 54
Galesburg-Augusta 36, Delton Kellogg 35
Genesee 78, Akron-Fairgrove 36
Goodrich 86, Owosso 48
Grand Haven 61, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 72, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 64
Grand Rapids Northview 74, Wyoming 64
Grand Rapids South Christian 65, Holland Christian 52
Grand Rapids West Catholic 63, Sparta 23
Greenville 61, Belding 41
Hamilton 72, Comstock Park 48
Hamtramck 85, Detroit Loyola 59
Harbor Light Christian 56, Atlanta 52
Hart 52, Mason County Central 49
Haslett 47, St. Johns 33
Holland 51, Kelloggsville 42
Holton 46, Morley-Stanwood 28
Howard City Tri-County 43, Remus Chippewa Hills 37
Hudsonville 69, East Grand Rapids 61
Hudsonville Unity Christian 78, Grandville Calvin Christian 76
Ionia 75, Eaton Rapids 70, 3OT
Ithaca 51, Midland Bullock Creek 38
Jenison 63, Zeeland East 36
Kalamazoo Christian 49, Constantine 36
Kalamazoo Phoenix 86, Marshall Academy 29
Kent City 67, Lakeview 42
Kingston 50, Bay City All Saints 29
Lake City 47, Houghton Lake 40
Lake Fenton 56, Corunna 47
Lapeer 69, Davison 57
Lawton 44, Kalamazoo Hackett 40
Lenawee Christian 48, Hudson 45
Linden 40, Holly 31
Livonia Clarenceville 89, Taylor Prep 72
Ludington 81, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 42
Maple City Glen Lake 76, Leland 12
Marine City 58, Clinton Township Clintondale 46
Mason 56, Lansing Eastern 43
Mattawan 76, Portage Northern 41
Menominee 57, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 46
Milford 47, Detroit Old Redford 45
Monroe Jefferson 73, Melvindale 62
Montague 46, Oakridge High School 31
Montrose 69, Mount Morris 43
Morenci 55, Addison 49
Muskegon Heights 72, Muskegon Orchard View 57
New Boston Huron 63, Garden City 43
New Buffalo 94, Covert 40
Newaygo 65, Stanton Central Montcalm 63
Niles 52, Paw Paw 46
Notre Dame Prep 81, Auburn Hills Avondale 42
Novi 66, Walled Lake Central 44
Ortonville Brandon 75, Clio 46
Painesdale Jeffers 90, Baraga 16
Parchment 55, Schoolcraft 49
Perry 61, Webberville 55
Pinckney 59, South Lyon 34
Plainwell 63, Three Rivers 56
Ravenna 66, Whitehall 42
Redford Union 57, Livonia Churchill 40
Reed City 66, Grant 60
Reese 93, Harbor Beach 61
River Rouge 72, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50
Riverview 71, Southgate Anderson 46
Romeo 41, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39
Royal Oak 51, Royal Oak Shrine 44
Saginaw Arthur Hill 61, Flint Powers 53
Saginaw Nouvel 64, Millington 56
Saline 65, Bedford 63, OT
Shelby 40, North Muskegon 34
South Haven 51, Bloomingdale 44
Southfield A&T 60, Livonia Franklin 55
Southfield Christian 65, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 42
St. Clair 46, Port Huron 34
St. Clair Shores South Lake 54, New Haven 47
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 37, Lawrence 36
Standish-Sterling 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 24
Sterling Heights Stevenson 49, Utica Eisenhower 45
Stevensville Lakeshore 32, Portage Central 29, OT
Stockbridge 48, Dansville 42
Sturgis 46, Vicksburg 28
Summit Academy North 69, Detroit Pershing 62
Three Oaks River Valley 71, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 69
Troy 51, Troy Athens 37
Utica Ford 64, Utica 58
Vandercook Lake Jackson 56, Homer 53
Vassar 49, Memphis 46
Warren Cousino HS 57, Sterling Heights 41
Warren Lincoln 65, Madison Heights Madison 48
Warren Michigan Collegiate 72, Ecorse 45
Watervliet 60, Saugatuck 32
Wayland Union 63, Hopkins 51
West Michigan Aviation 64, Grand River Prep 31
Westwood 69, Ishpeming 32
White Cloud 65, Hesperia 26
White Lake Lakeland 57, Lincoln Park 29
Williamston 66, Fowlerville 39
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 62, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 55
Harry C. Moore Memorial Tournament=
Imlay City 58, Flint Southwestern 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belleville vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln, ccd.
Benzie Central vs. Buckley, ppd.
Detroit HFA vs. Dearborn Divine Child, ccd.
Fellowship Baptist vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.
Hastings vs. Marshall, ccd.
Kinde-North Huron vs. Caseville, ccd.
Petoskey vs. Marquette, ccd.
Plymouth vs. Plymouth Christian, ccd.
Roseville vs. Warren Mott, ccd.
Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Owendale-Gagetown, ccd.
Salem vs. Waterford Kettering, ccd.
Ubly vs. Caro, ccd.
Vanderbilt vs. Ellsworth, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/