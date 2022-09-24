PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 30, Central City 27
Amherst 37, Kearney Catholic 7
Aquinas 56, Louisville 14
Archbishop Bergan 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7
Arthur County 60, Paxton 30
Ashland-Greenwood 49, Omaha Concordia 0
Auburn 27, Raymond Central 16
Bancroft-Rosalie 37, Wisner-Pilger 36
Beatrice 28, Plattsmouth 23
Bellevue West 68, Omaha South 17
Bennington 41, Elkhorn 21
Bishop Neumann 44, Yutan 14
Blair 23, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3
Bloomfield 76, Randolph 20
Blue Hill 38, Deshler 14
Boone Central 42, West Point-Beemer 0
Bridgeport 65, Bayard 20
Broken Bow 42, Cozad 19
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Falls City Sacred Heart 26
Cambridge 26, Arapahoe 24
Centennial 16, Milford 13
Central Valley 66, Overton 21
Centura 50, David City 6
Columbus Lakeview 14, Wahoo 10
Columbus Scotus 35, Arlington 8
Conestoga 66, Omaha Christian Academy 20
Cross County 76, Cedar Bluffs 0
Diller-Odell 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 44
Douglas County West 41, Schuyler 0
Dundy County-Stratton def. Medicine Valley, forfeit
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Boyd County 20
Elkhorn South 84, Omaha Northwest 14
Elm Creek 36, Burwell 14
Elmwood-Murdock 30, Mead 22
Fillmore Central 47, Fairbury 13
Freeman 36, Johnson County Central 26
Garden County 50, Hay Springs 32
Gordon/Rushville 19, Chase County 14
Gothenburg 35, Chadron 28
Grand Island 38, Fremont 14
Gretna 63, Bellevue East 9
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wakefield 32
Hastings 21, Lexington 14, OT
Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Heartland 58, Sutton 0
Hi-Line 48, Southern Valley 26
Hitchcock County 78, Bertrand 8
Homer 43, Tri County Northeast 30
Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 8
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Winside 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Walthill 6
Johnson-Brock 44, Nebraska City Lourdes 6
Kearney 21, North Platte 6
Kenesaw 50, Silver Lake 0
Kimball 46, Morrill 12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Crofton 0
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Axtell 22
Lincoln Christian 62, Nebraska City 26
Lincoln East 42, Columbus 14
Lincoln High 41, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Lincoln Pius X 41, Crete 12
Loomis 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 28
Lutheran High Northeast 63, North Central 12
Malcolm 48, Tri County 0
Maxwell 64, Hemingford 28
McCook 38, Sidney 13
Meridian 47, Dorchester 34
Millard South 49, Lincoln North Star 10
Millard West 63, South Sioux City 0
Minden 35, Holdrege 14
Mitchell 49, Hershey 0
Nebraska Christian 56, Pleasanton 12
Nebraska Lutheran 44, High Plains Community 34
Norfolk Catholic 55, West Holt 6
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit
North Bend Central 36, Tekamah-Herman 8
North Platte St. Patrick's 43, Sandhills Valley 0
O'Neill 7, Valentine 6
Oakland-Craig 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 19
Ogallala 44, Alliance 6
Omaha Creighton Prep 37, Omaha Burke 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 49, Ralston 7
Omaha Roncalli 38, Boys Town 7
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Omaha Westside 48, Norfolk 0
Ord 46, Gibbon 7
Osmond 34, Wausa 20
Palmer 14, Fullerton 12
Palmyra 48, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 44
Papillion-LaVista 44, Omaha Benson 10
Parkview Christian 59, Sterling 20
Pawnee City 64, Lewiston 27
Pender 68, Guardian Angels 22
Perkins County 60, Sutherland 0
Pierce 58, Wayne 6
Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 13
Potter-Dix 92, Banner County 12
Ravenna 64, McCool Junction 12
Red Cloud 56, Harvard 8
Riverside 56, Arcadia-Loup City 8
Sandy Creek 46, Superior 6
Scottsbluff 28, Grand Island Northwest 21
Seward 42, Gering 7
Sioux County 28, Crawford 22
South Loup 50, Leyton 6
South Platte 70, Creek Valley 26
St. Mary's 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Stanton 83, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16
Stuart 48, Heartland Lutheran 0
Summerland 34, Elkhorn Valley 20
Syracuse 30, Falls City 8
Thayer Central 36, Southern 6
Todd County, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, forfeit
Twin Loup 46, Ansley-Litchfield 12
Waverly 35, York 7
Weeping Water 54, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14
Wood River 29, Doniphan-Trumbull 20
Wynot 45, Creighton 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battle Creek vs. Ponca, ccd.
