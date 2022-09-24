PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 30, Central City 27

Amherst 37, Kearney Catholic 7

Aquinas 56, Louisville 14

Archbishop Bergan 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Arthur County 60, Paxton 30

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Omaha Concordia 0

Auburn 27, Raymond Central 16

Bancroft-Rosalie 37, Wisner-Pilger 36

Beatrice 28, Plattsmouth 23

Bellevue West 68, Omaha South 17

Bennington 41, Elkhorn 21

Bishop Neumann 44, Yutan 14

Blair 23, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3

Bloomfield 76, Randolph 20

Blue Hill 38, Deshler 14

Boone Central 42, West Point-Beemer 0

Bridgeport 65, Bayard 20

Broken Bow 42, Cozad 19

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Falls City Sacred Heart 26

Cambridge 26, Arapahoe 24

Centennial 16, Milford 13

Central Valley 66, Overton 21

Centura 50, David City 6

Columbus Lakeview 14, Wahoo 10

Columbus Scotus 35, Arlington 8

Conestoga 66, Omaha Christian Academy 20

Cross County 76, Cedar Bluffs 0

Diller-Odell 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 44

Douglas County West 41, Schuyler 0

Dundy County-Stratton def. Medicine Valley, forfeit

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Boyd County 20

Elkhorn South 84, Omaha Northwest 14

Elm Creek 36, Burwell 14

Elmwood-Murdock 30, Mead 22

Fillmore Central 47, Fairbury 13

Freeman 36, Johnson County Central 26

Garden County 50, Hay Springs 32

Gordon/Rushville 19, Chase County 14

Gothenburg 35, Chadron 28

Grand Island 38, Fremont 14

Gretna 63, Bellevue East 9

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wakefield 32

Hastings 21, Lexington 14, OT

Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Heartland 58, Sutton 0

Hi-Line 48, Southern Valley 26

Hitchcock County 78, Bertrand 8

Homer 43, Tri County Northeast 30

Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 8

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Winside 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Walthill 6

Johnson-Brock 44, Nebraska City Lourdes 6

Kearney 21, North Platte 6

Kenesaw 50, Silver Lake 0

Kimball 46, Morrill 12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Crofton 0

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Axtell 22

Lincoln Christian 62, Nebraska City 26

Lincoln East 42, Columbus 14

Lincoln High 41, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Lincoln Pius X 41, Crete 12

Loomis 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 28

Lutheran High Northeast 63, North Central 12

Malcolm 48, Tri County 0

Maxwell 64, Hemingford 28

McCook 38, Sidney 13

Meridian 47, Dorchester 34

Millard South 49, Lincoln North Star 10

Millard West 63, South Sioux City 0

Minden 35, Holdrege 14

Mitchell 49, Hershey 0

Nebraska Christian 56, Pleasanton 12

Nebraska Lutheran 44, High Plains Community 34

Norfolk Catholic 55, West Holt 6

Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit

North Bend Central 36, Tekamah-Herman 8

North Platte St. Patrick's 43, Sandhills Valley 0

O'Neill 7, Valentine 6

Oakland-Craig 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 19

Ogallala 44, Alliance 6

Omaha Creighton Prep 37, Omaha Burke 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 49, Ralston 7

Omaha Roncalli 38, Boys Town 7

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Omaha Westside 48, Norfolk 0

Ord 46, Gibbon 7

Osmond 34, Wausa 20

Palmer 14, Fullerton 12

Palmyra 48, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 44

Papillion-LaVista 44, Omaha Benson 10

Parkview Christian 59, Sterling 20

Pawnee City 64, Lewiston 27

Pender 68, Guardian Angels 22

Perkins County 60, Sutherland 0

Pierce 58, Wayne 6

Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 13

Potter-Dix 92, Banner County 12

Ravenna 64, McCool Junction 12

Red Cloud 56, Harvard 8

Riverside 56, Arcadia-Loup City 8

Sandy Creek 46, Superior 6

Scottsbluff 28, Grand Island Northwest 21

Seward 42, Gering 7

Sioux County 28, Crawford 22

South Loup 50, Leyton 6

South Platte 70, Creek Valley 26

St. Mary's 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Stanton 83, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16

Stuart 48, Heartland Lutheran 0

Summerland 34, Elkhorn Valley 20

Syracuse 30, Falls City 8

Thayer Central 36, Southern 6

Todd County, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, forfeit

Twin Loup 46, Ansley-Litchfield 12

Waverly 35, York 7

Weeping Water 54, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14

Wood River 29, Doniphan-Trumbull 20

Wynot 45, Creighton 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battle Creek vs. Ponca, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you