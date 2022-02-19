BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Mohave Accelerated 56, Heber Mogollon 53
Tempe Prep 59, Gilbert Leading Edge 51
2A State Championship=
First Round=
Highland Prep 59, San Carlos 53
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 75, NFL YET College Prep Academy 49
Phoenix Christian 61, Phoenix Country Day 59, OT
Pima 63, Miami 51
Rancho Solano Prep 37, Glendale Prep 27
San Tan Charter 46, Gilbert Classical Academy 36
Scottsdale Christian 60, Scottsdale Prep 23
Trivium Prep 81, Sequoia Charter School 70
4A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Gilbert Mesquite 96, Peoria 85
Glendale Deer Valley 54, Scottsdale Notre Dame 50
Phoenix St. Mary's 79, Paradise Honors 64
Tucson Salpointe 65, Cactus 57
