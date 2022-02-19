BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Mohave Accelerated 56, Heber Mogollon 53

Tempe Prep 59, Gilbert Leading Edge 51

2A State Championship=

First Round=

Highland Prep 59, San Carlos 53

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 75, NFL YET College Prep Academy 49

Phoenix Christian 61, Phoenix Country Day 59, OT

Pima 63, Miami 51

Rancho Solano Prep 37, Glendale Prep 27

San Tan Charter 46, Gilbert Classical Academy 36

Scottsdale Christian 60, Scottsdale Prep 23

Trivium Prep 81, Sequoia Charter School 70

4A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Gilbert Mesquite 96, Peoria 85

Glendale Deer Valley 54, Scottsdale Notre Dame 50

Phoenix St. Mary's 79, Paradise Honors 64

Tucson Salpointe 65, Cactus 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you