GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brighton 56, Skyline 43
Cyprus 43, Granger 15
Davis 54, Clearfield 42
Draper APA 70, Waterford 23
Farmington 46, Weber 25
Fremont 46, Syracuse 38
Green Canyon 76, Logan 29
Lone Peak 68, American Fork 31
Manila 47, Intermountain Christian 36
Mountain Crest 52, Bear River 51
Olympus 56, Highland 54
Payson 72, Tooele 36
Ridgeline 46, Sky View 32
Salem Hills 44, Maple Mountain 40
Skyridge 52, Corner Canyon 48
Spanish Fork 59, Provo 49
Springville 54, Wasatch 32
Timpanogos 67, Jordan 57
Timpview 63, Lehi 54
Valley 59, Water Canyon 25
West 65, Kearns 27
Westlake 41, Pleasant Grove 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
