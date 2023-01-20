GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brighton 56, Skyline 43

Cyprus 43, Granger 15

Davis 54, Clearfield 42

Draper APA 70, Waterford 23

Farmington 46, Weber 25

Fremont 46, Syracuse 38

Green Canyon 76, Logan 29

Lone Peak 68, American Fork 31

Manila 47, Intermountain Christian 36

Mountain Crest 52, Bear River 51

Olympus 56, Highland 54

Payson 72, Tooele 36

Ridgeline 46, Sky View 32

Salem Hills 44, Maple Mountain 40

Skyridge 52, Corner Canyon 48

Spanish Fork 59, Provo 49

Springville 54, Wasatch 32

Timpanogos 67, Jordan 57

Timpview 63, Lehi 54

Valley 59, Water Canyon 25

West 65, Kearns 27

Westlake 41, Pleasant Grove 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

