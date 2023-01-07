BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 60, Minden 38

Amherst 77, Overton 42

Ansley-Litchfield 58, Twin Loup 15

Arapahoe 61, Medicine Valley 60

Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 31

Arlington 47, Raymond Central 43

Auburn 52, Palmyra 29

Aurora 67, Schuyler 29

Bellevue West 76, Omaha Bryan 49

Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 33

Boys Town 66, Bishop Neumann 53

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34, Giltner 20

CWC 50, Anselmo-Merna 33

Cambridge 60, Southwest 32

Central City 76, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Columbus 63, Fremont 42

Columbus Lakeview 38, Grand Island Northwest 34

Cornerstone Christian 64, Whiting, Iowa 22

Crete 38, Gering 35

David City 60, Twin River 52

Dundy County-Stratton 69, Alliance 66, 2OT

East Butler 75, Palmer 28

Elkhorn 53, Plattsmouth 50

Elm Creek 62, Loomis 48

Exeter/Milligan 46, Shelby/Rising City 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Diller-Odell 32

Freeman 60, Johnson County Central 25

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 41, Morrill 37

Hartington-Newcastle 29, Winside 27

Heartland 73, Fullerton 32

Hemingford 54, Minatare 20

Hershey 55, Maxwell 47

Holdrege 69, Broken Bow 47

Howells/Dodge 64, Humphrey St. Francis 44

Hyannis 76, South Platte 60

Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 47

Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Kimball 73, Banner County 21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Winnebago 49

Lewiston 63, Cedar Bluffs 15

Lincoln Northeast 46, Grand Island 39

Lincoln Pius X 65, North Platte 56

Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln Southeast 76

Malcolm 73, Columbus Scotus 54

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Paxton 20

McCook 46, Gothenburg 39

Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 18

Mullen 48, Brady 29

Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 28

Norfolk 43, Omaha Benson 35

Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33

North Central 63, Cody-Kilgore 29

North Platte St. Patrick's 67, Perkins County 30

O'Neill 63, Boone Central 56

Oakland-Craig 67, Stanton 43

Ogallala 72, Cozad 45

Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 46

Omaha Creighton Prep 75, Westview 43

Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Ralston 55

Omaha North 57, Omaha Burke 41

Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, Omaha Roncalli 53

Omaha Westside 87, Bellevue East 41

Ord 34, Gibbon 24

Papillion-LaVista South 50, Millard West 44

Plainview 77, Neligh-Oakdale 53

Platteview 72, Bennington 59

Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 49

Ravenna 62, Wood River 45

Red Cloud 59, Harvard 22

Sandhills/Thedford 49, Sutherland 35

Sandy Creek 32, St. Paul 29

Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33

Southern Valley 46, Bertrand 41

Sterling 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39

Summerland 40, West Holt 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Axtell 38

Sutton 29, Centennial 26

Syracuse 43, Louisville 41

Thayer Central 66, Superior 44

Wallace 48, Arthur County 33

Yutan 53, Mead 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Santee vs. St. Edward, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

