BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville Christian Academy 74, Ezekiel Academy 55

Alexandria 63, Lincoln 55

American Christian Academy 68, Northside 52

Anniston 46, Talladega 44

Ashford 72, Dale County 70

Athens Bible 76, Valley Head 60

Auburn 72, St. James 41

B.C. Rain 55, East Central, Miss. 34

Baker 70, Theodore 66

Belgreen 51, Waterloo 23

Blount 64, Williamson 54

Boaz 61, Sardis 52

Brooks 65, Wilson 53

Carbon Hill 66, Fayette County 37

Carroll-Ozark 55, Ariton 32

Catholic-Montgomery 58, Montgomery Academy 53

Cedar Bluff 65, Jacksonville Christian 49

Childersburg 59, Vincent 32

Citronelle 52, Satsuma 26

Cornerstone School 82, West Blocton 74

Cottage Hill 62, UMS-Wright 56

Cullman 55, Plainview 52

DAR 74, Madison County 61

Danville 56, Phil Campbell 49

Decatur 56, Lawrence County 30

Deshler 71, Central-Florence 65

Dora 60, Oak Grove 55

Douglas 68, Crossville 37

Elba 60, Pike Liberal Arts 36

Escambia County 48, Flomaton 35

Eufaula 56, Barbour County 50

Excel 47, Pleasant Home 44

Fairfield 59, Parker 39

Fairhope 68, Smiths Station 60

Falkville 58, West End 53

Geneva 80, Samson 42

Good Hope 94, East Lawrence 55

Grissom 58, Sparkman 36

Guntersville 70, Arab 62

Hanceville 49, Oneonta 47

Hatton 73, Tharptown 56

Hayden 60, Corner 56

Headland 71, Abbeville 54

Helena 65, Bibb County 30

Hillcrest 51, Northridge 40

Holtville 49, B. T. Washington Magnet 47

Homewood 48, Spain Park 44

Hoover 64, Huntsville 47

Huffman 59, Hazel Green 41

J.B. Pennington 59, Brindlee Mountain 30

Jackson Olin 56, Midfield 35

Jacksonville 80, Cherokee County 49

Jeff Davis 72, Dothan 69

Keith 63, Dal Co 57

LaFayette 79, Notasulga 55

Lauderdale County 49, Clements 32

Lynn 41, Phillips-Bear Creek 38

Macon-East 60, Hooper Academy 32

Marion County 79, Hubbertville 33

McAdory 77, Wenonah 68

McGill-Toolen 73, Davidson 32

Meek 71, Saint Bernard Prep 33

Minor 50, Oakman 39

Moody 58, Leeds 34

Mountain Brook 62, Hartselle 56

Muscle Shoals 58, Florence 50

Orange Beach 45, Bayshore Christian 42

Pelham 73, Pleasant Grove 66

Piedmont 71, Albertville 65

Prattville 74, Billingsley 30

Prattville Christian Academy 62, Autaugaville 59

Priceville 63, West Morgan 46

Providence Christian 53, G.W. Long 43

R.C. Hatch 84, University Charter 42

Ramsay 66, Haleyville 48

Rehobeth 70, Northside Methodist 38

Robert E. Lee 70, Sidney Lanier 65

Robertsdale 46, Foley 41

Rogers 43, Lexington 41

Russell County 64, Bullock County 50

Russellville 60, Brewer 41

Sand Rock 90, Fyffe 80

Scottsboro 83, Fairview 57

Section 76, Ider 34

Skyline 64, Woodville 57

Southeastern 49, Cold Springs 36

Southside-Selma 58, Selma 52

Spanish Fort 58, Saraland 53

Spring Garden 64, Gaylesville 22

Springville 80, St. Clair County 28

Susan Moore 59, Vinemont 30

Sweet Water 40, A.L. Johnson 38

Sylacauga 71, Central - Clay County 66

T.R. Miller 39, W.S. Neal 26

Tanner 83, Whitesburg Christian 74

Tarrant 53, Locust Fork 52

Vestavia Hills 81, Oak Mountain 62

Westbrook Christian 47, Hokes Bluff 45

Westminster Christian Academy 68, St. John Paul II Catholic 41

Wetumpka 80, Elmore County 53

Wilcox Central 63, Francis Marion 56

Winfield 60, Hamilton 55

Winterboro 74, Talladega County Central 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albertville vs. Fort Payne, ccd.

B.B. Comer vs. Bessemer City, ccd.

Coosa Christian vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.

Reeltown vs. Tallassee, ccd.

