BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville Christian Academy 74, Ezekiel Academy 55
Alexandria 63, Lincoln 55
American Christian Academy 68, Northside 52
Anniston 46, Talladega 44
Ashford 72, Dale County 70
Athens Bible 76, Valley Head 60
Auburn 72, St. James 41
B.C. Rain 55, East Central, Miss. 34
Baker 70, Theodore 66
Belgreen 51, Waterloo 23
Blount 64, Williamson 54
Boaz 61, Sardis 52
Brooks 65, Wilson 53
Carbon Hill 66, Fayette County 37
Carroll-Ozark 55, Ariton 32
Catholic-Montgomery 58, Montgomery Academy 53
Cedar Bluff 65, Jacksonville Christian 49
Childersburg 59, Vincent 32
Citronelle 52, Satsuma 26
Cornerstone School 82, West Blocton 74
Cottage Hill 62, UMS-Wright 56
Cullman 55, Plainview 52
DAR 74, Madison County 61
Danville 56, Phil Campbell 49
Decatur 56, Lawrence County 30
Deshler 71, Central-Florence 65
Dora 60, Oak Grove 55
Douglas 68, Crossville 37
Elba 60, Pike Liberal Arts 36
Escambia County 48, Flomaton 35
Eufaula 56, Barbour County 50
Excel 47, Pleasant Home 44
Fairfield 59, Parker 39
Fairhope 68, Smiths Station 60
Falkville 58, West End 53
Geneva 80, Samson 42
Good Hope 94, East Lawrence 55
Grissom 58, Sparkman 36
Guntersville 70, Arab 62
Hanceville 49, Oneonta 47
Hatton 73, Tharptown 56
Hayden 60, Corner 56
Headland 71, Abbeville 54
Helena 65, Bibb County 30
Hillcrest 51, Northridge 40
Holtville 49, B. T. Washington Magnet 47
Homewood 48, Spain Park 44
Hoover 64, Huntsville 47
Huffman 59, Hazel Green 41
J.B. Pennington 59, Brindlee Mountain 30
Jackson Olin 56, Midfield 35
Jacksonville 80, Cherokee County 49
Jeff Davis 72, Dothan 69
Keith 63, Dal Co 57
LaFayette 79, Notasulga 55
Lauderdale County 49, Clements 32
Lynn 41, Phillips-Bear Creek 38
Macon-East 60, Hooper Academy 32
Marion County 79, Hubbertville 33
McAdory 77, Wenonah 68
McGill-Toolen 73, Davidson 32
Meek 71, Saint Bernard Prep 33
Minor 50, Oakman 39
Moody 58, Leeds 34
Mountain Brook 62, Hartselle 56
Muscle Shoals 58, Florence 50
Orange Beach 45, Bayshore Christian 42
Pelham 73, Pleasant Grove 66
Piedmont 71, Albertville 65
Prattville 74, Billingsley 30
Prattville Christian Academy 62, Autaugaville 59
Priceville 63, West Morgan 46
Providence Christian 53, G.W. Long 43
R.C. Hatch 84, University Charter 42
Ramsay 66, Haleyville 48
Rehobeth 70, Northside Methodist 38
Robert E. Lee 70, Sidney Lanier 65
Robertsdale 46, Foley 41
Rogers 43, Lexington 41
Russell County 64, Bullock County 50
Russellville 60, Brewer 41
Sand Rock 90, Fyffe 80
Scottsboro 83, Fairview 57
Section 76, Ider 34
Skyline 64, Woodville 57
Southeastern 49, Cold Springs 36
Southside-Selma 58, Selma 52
Spanish Fort 58, Saraland 53
Spring Garden 64, Gaylesville 22
Springville 80, St. Clair County 28
Susan Moore 59, Vinemont 30
Sweet Water 40, A.L. Johnson 38
Sylacauga 71, Central - Clay County 66
T.R. Miller 39, W.S. Neal 26
Tanner 83, Whitesburg Christian 74
Tarrant 53, Locust Fork 52
Vestavia Hills 81, Oak Mountain 62
Westbrook Christian 47, Hokes Bluff 45
Westminster Christian Academy 68, St. John Paul II Catholic 41
Wetumpka 80, Elmore County 53
Wilcox Central 63, Francis Marion 56
Winfield 60, Hamilton 55
Winterboro 74, Talladega County Central 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albertville vs. Fort Payne, ccd.
B.B. Comer vs. Bessemer City, ccd.
Coosa Christian vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.
Reeltown vs. Tallassee, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
