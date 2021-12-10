BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arbor View, Nev. 62, Page 29

Basha 72, Liberty 38

Bisbee 61, The Gregory School 53

Casteel High School 70, Phoenix Central 39

Chinle 94, Newcomb, N.M. 62

Coolidge 80, Sequoia Pathway 43

Cottonwood Mingus 64, Flagstaff Northland Prep 36

Gilbert 51, Glendale Arizona IHS 46

Gilbert Christian 68, Florence 53

Gilbert Classical Academy 64, Eloy Santa Cruz 23

Glendale Apollo 94, Raymond S. Kellis 75

Glendale Copper Canyon 76, Phoenix Alhambra 48

Glendale Mountain Ridge 71, Phoenix Browne 26

Glendale Prep 46, Desert Heights Prep 20

Heber Mogollon 69, Whiteriver Alchesay 63

Holbrook 59, Cibecue 28

Hurricane, Utah 45, Tuba City 35

Joseph City 82, Grand Canyon 46

Kearny Ray 55, Phoenix School-Deaf 16

Lakeside Blue Ridge 51, Ft. Thomas 21

Lee Williams High School 51, Winslow 37

Maricopa 73, Mesa Westwood 40

Mesa Desert Ridge 51, Chandler 45

Mesa Dobson 67, Yuma Kofa 25

North Phoenix Preparatory 49, Superior 27

North Valley Christian Academy 54, Sells Baboquivari 46

Paradise Honors 83, Flagstaff 32

Peoria 33, Poston Butte 28

Peoria Centennial 60, Betty Fairfax High School 31

Phoenix Desert Vista 69, Avondale Westview 41

Pima 59, Cottonwood Mingus 34

Prescott 69, Bullhead City Mohave 41

Safford 70, Gilbert Leading Edge 59

Sahuarita 74, Tombstone 41

Salome 62, Mayer 35

San Tan Foothills 71, Winslow 38

Scottsdale Prep 66, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 34

Seligman 52, Bagdad 30

Show Low 46, San Carlos 15

Sierra Vista Buena 70, Tucson Rincon 49

Silver, N.M. 78, St. Johns 20

Snowflake 73, San Tan Charter 51

St. Michael 50, Eagar Round Valley 36

Tempe 65, Vista Grande 54

Tempe Marcos de Niza 89, Apache Junction 21

Tucson 54, Mesa Red Mountain 42

Tucson Sahuaro 54, Tucson Canyon del Oro 43

Yuma Cibola 52, North 50

