PREP FOOTBALL=
Akron 26, Merino 15
Basalt 57, Coal Ridge 13
Belleview Christian 40, Gilpin County 0
Bennett 52, Valley 12
Broomfield 21, FMHS 14
Buena Vista 56, Olathe 8
Calhan 49, St. Mary's 6
Centauri 41, Ignacio 8
Cherry Creek 42, Arapahoe 7
Colo. Springs Christian 53, Ellicott 8
Crowley County 58, Hoehne 14
Dakota Ridge 49, Grand Junction 3
Delta 48, Bayfield 6
Denver Christian 55, Clear Creek 0
Dove Creek 63, Dolores 0
Durango 62, Eagle Valley 8
Elizabeth def. Alameda, forfeit
Englewood 14, Denver West 12
Erie 44, Longmont 21
Evergreen High School 61, Skyview 6
Fairview 42, Fossil Ridge 26
Flatirons Academy 21, Highland 14
Florence 42, Alamosa 20
Fort Lupton 52, Steamboat Springs 35
Fowler 56, John Mall 6
Frederick 57, Denver North 21
George Washington 28, Riverdale Ridge 10
Golden 42, Adams City 14
Grandview 28, Cherokee Trail 0
Green Mountain 56, Wheat Ridge 7
Hanover 39, Deer Trail 32
Heritage 45, Aurora Central 3
Holyoke 21, Yuma 17
Idalia 65, Hi-Plains 6
J.K. Mullen 38, Prairie View 23
John F. Kennedy 50, Abraham Lincoln 8
La Junta 42, Manitou Springs 6
Legacy 42, Horizon 13
Liberty 22, Thornton 6
Limon 34, Wiggins 14
Lutheran 57, Northfield 7
Mancos 22, Sanford 20
McClave 48, Springfield 6
Moffat County 60, Aspen 14
Monte Vista 62, Center 19
North Fork 21, Gunnison 13
Northridge 24, Thompson Valley 14
Otis 75, Walsh 28
Pagosa Springs 33, Salida 14
Palisade def. Battle Mountain, forfeit
Palmer Ridge 56, Cheyenne Mountain 26
Peetz 56, Weldon Valley 18
Ponderosa 7, Thomas Jefferson 6
Poudre 41, Fort Collins 15
Pueblo Centennial 55, Sierra 42
Pueblo Central 39, Lewis-Palmer 8
Pueblo County 41, Sand Creek 15
Pueblo East 83, Mitchell 0
Pueblo West 49, Coronado 7
Ralston Valley 27, Chatfield 20
Rangely 58, Soroco 8
Regis Jesuit 26, Legend 11
Rifle High School 48, Grand Valley 0
Rock Canyon 28, Castle View 3
Rocky Mountain 42, Boulder 3
Sierra Grande 62, Cotopaxi 49
Strasburg 63, Jefferson 14
Stratton 66, Arickaree/Woodlin 14
Summit 26, Glenwood Springs 13
Swink 54, Las Animas 6
The Academy 21, Berthoud 7
The Classical Academy 49, Kent Denver 7
University 27, Brush 14
Vail Christian 50, West Grand 36
Valor Christian 19, ThunderRidge 7
Vista Ridge 40, Rampart 7
Widefield High School 20, Centaurus 7
Woodland Park 18, Lamar 16
Wray 27, Burlington 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
