PREP FOOTBALL=

Apopka 18, Dr. Phillips 14

Armwood 48, Hillsborough 12

Atlantic Coast 30, Westside 6

Aucilla Christian 48, Trinity Christian-Deltona 0

Baldwin 14, Fernandina Beach 6

Bartow 24, Golden Gate 13

Beachside 38, Menendez 7

Benjamin 27, Clearwater Academy 21

Bishop Kenny 23, Tocoi Creek 20

Bishop McLaughlin 14, Bell Creek Academy 10

Bishop Snyder 50, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Bishop Verot 49, Dunbar 14

Blake 54, Brandon 0

Boca Raton Christian 46, Central Florida Christian Academy 0

Boca Raton Community 21, Boynton Beach 6

Bozeman School 33, Baker 7

Braden River 41, Lakewood Ranch 23

Bradford 32, Middleburg 7

BridgePrep Village Green 21, Miami Country Day 20

Buchholz 35, Eastside 0

Cairo, Ga. 51, Godby 20

Cambridge Christian 47, Young Kids In Motion 0

Cape Coral 13, Bonita Springs 7, OT

Cardinal Gibbons 38, Dillard 14

Cardinal Mooney 37, Evangelical Christian 17

Carrollwood Day 56, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 34

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 61, Bergen Catholic, N.J. 21

Choctawhatchee 49, Crestview 27

Clay 42, Orange Park 41

Clearwater 56, Countryside 6

Clearwater Central Catholic 37, Tampa Catholic 10

Cocoa Beach 36, Taylor 6

Coffee, Ga. 17, Bolles School 9

Community School of Naples 44, Southwest Florida Christian 0

Cornerstone Charter 20, Legacy Charter 0

Cottondale 56, Rocky Bayou Christian 12

Crescent City 22, Interlachen 18

Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 48, Melbourne Central Catholic 27

DeLand 35, Columbia 21

Delray American Heritage 41, Aubrey Rogers 6

Dixie County 48, Bronson 0

Donahue Academy 47, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 6

Durant 38, Bloomingdale 7

East Lee County 33, Island Coast 7

East Ridge 33, Crystal River 12

Ed White 36, Englewood 14

Edgewater 27, West Orange 13

Escambia 39, Gulf Breeze 27

Estero 24, Cypress Lake 0

Eustis 41, Tavares 20

First Academy-Orlando 43, Belleview 6

First Baptist 42, American Collegiate 22

Fivay 67, Anclote 8

Flagler Palm Coast 28, Bishop Moore 14

Fletcher 7, Andrew Jackson 0

Florida 38, Lecanto 7

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 50, Pine Crest 0

Fort Meade 40, Lakeland Christian 7

Fort Myers 38, Riverdale 14

Fort Pierce Central 41, Bayside 7

Fort Pierce Westwood 12, Inlet Grove 7

Fort White 49, Keystone Heights 26

Four Corners 36, Foundation Christian 14

Frostproof 21, Port St. Lucie 6

Ft. Walton Beach 47, Rutherford 12

Gadsden County 52, Bay 15

Gateway Charter 45, Trinity Prep 0

George Jenkins 46, DeSoto County 7

Gulf 26, Wesley Chapel 3

Gulliver Prep 17, St. Brendan 13

Hagerty 48, Winter Springs 7

Hardee 43, Poinciana 20

Hawthorne 46, Terry Parker 6

Heritage 23, St. Lucie Centennial 0

Holmes County 46, Chipley 36

Holy Trinity Episcopal 42, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6

Homestead 35, Lakewood 7

Horizon 37, Colonial 0

Hudson 27, Pasco 0

IMG Academy 34, Indpls Ben Davis, Ind. 14

IMG Academy White 49, Southeast 13

Impact Christian 40, Eagle’s View 24

Indian Rocks 33, Brooksville Central 6

Jay 41, Franklin County 18

Jensen Beach 35, Wellington 0

Jones 28, Kissimmee Osceola 20

Keswick Christian 26, All Saints 17

Lafayette 53, Hamilton County 6

Lake Gibson 26, Lehigh 20

Lake Mary 46, Oviedo 17

Lake Minneola 34, Wekiva 21

Lake Placid 22, Nova 18

Lake Region 38, Avon Park 0

Lake Weir 9, Umatilla 3

Largo 33, Boca Ciega 10

Leesburg 41, Mount Dora 0

Lemon Bay 42, Gateway 10

Lennard 27, Middleton 13

Leon 63, FAMU 0

Leto 35, Tampa Freedom 7

Liberty County 20, Freeport 17

Lyman 18, Davenport 0

Madison County 30, Fitzgerald, Ga. 16

Mainland 28, Bartram Trail 24

Manatee 46, Charlotte 7

Mandarin 50, Riverside 20

Marianna 42, Blountstown 18

Mariner 46, Ida Baker 6

Martin County 17, Jupiter 7

Merritt Island 54, Astronaut 0

Merritt Island Christian 62, Geneva Classical Academy 22

Miami Central 38, Miami Washington 28

Milton 28, Pensacola Washington 0

Mitchell 54, River Ridge 19

Moore Haven 40, Westminster Christian 20

Mosley 68, Arnold 0

Naples 33, Immokalee 17

Navarre 45, Rickards 18

Newberry 41, West Port 13

North Florida Christian 46, Jefferson County 12

Oak Hall 70, Seven Rivers Christian 14

Oasis 25, Fort Myers Canterbury 18

Ocala Trinity Catholic 49, Gainesville 7

Ocala Vanguard 28, Dunnellon 21

Ocoee 17, Evans 8

Okeechobee 48, Ambassadors Christian 0

Olympia 29, Lake Nona 6

Orlando Christian 28, Windermere Prep 0

Orlando Freedom 21, Lake Buena Vista 7

Oviedo Master’s Academy 20, St. Petersburg Catholic 18

P.K. Yonge 22, Mount Dora Christian 20

Pace 24, West Florida 21

Pahokee 42, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Palatka 48, Santa Fe 10

Palm Bay 47, Harmony 0

Palm Harbor University 35, Sunlake 2

Palmer Trinity 23, Archbishop Carroll 14

Parrish Community 63, Bayshore 22

Paxon 14, Hilliard 12

Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope, Ala. 10

Pine Forest 53, Pensacola 0

Pine Ridge 35, Space Coast 0

Pinellas Park 33, East Lake 12

Plant 50, King 6

Plant City 34, George Steinbrenner 23

Plantation 49, Douglas 3

Port Charlotte 38, Gulf Coast 0

Providence 41, Wolfson 0

Raines 26, Sandalwood 7

Ribault 45, Stanton College Prep 0

Riverview 49, Chamberlain 3

Robinson 34, Strawberry Crest 9

Rockledge 59, Viera 21

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 21, Out-of-Door Academy 7

Sarasota 16, Booker 8

Sarasota Christian 22, St. Petersburg Canterbury 14

Sarasota Riverview 52, Palmetto 42

Seminole Ridge 24, Forest Hill 0

Sneads 32, Graceville 6

Somerset Prep 24, Somerset Academy Key 0

Somerset South Homestead 33, Miami Sunset 6

South Fort Myers 14, North Fort Myers 7

South Sumter 48, Ocala Forest 29

South Walton 47, Port St. Joe 37

Spanish River 48, John I. Leonard 14

Springstead 21, Nature Coast Tech 14

Spruce Creek 21, Haines City 0

St. Andrew’s 10, West Boca Raton Community 7

St. Edward’s 35, Berean Christian 0

St. Joseph’s Prep, Pa. 45, Lakeland 24

St. Petersburg Northeast 46, Gibbs 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Cocoa 36

Sumner 65, Jefferson 0

Suwannee 33, Chiefland 18

Tampa Bay Tech 43, Newsome 7

Timber Creek 28, East River 18

Titusville 49, Celebration 0

Tohopekaliga 49, Foundation Academy 21

Tradition Prep 22, Faith Christian 14

Treasure Coast 14, Sanford Seminole 9

Trenton 65, St. Francis 20

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 43, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0

True North 41, Maclay 13

Victory Christian 30, West Oaks 0

Wakulla 48, Munroe Day 7

Walton 31, Union County 28, 2OT

Warner Christian 22, Joshua Christian 6

Westminster Academy 34, Bradenton Christian 10

Wharton 25, Gaither 24

Wildwood 44, A’kelynn’s Angels Christian 0

Williston 43, Land O’Lakes 7

Windermere 65, Cypress Creek-Orlando 14

Winter Park 41, Boone 21

Yulee 48, Zarephath 12

Zephyrhills 34, Wiregrass Ranch 28

Zephyrhills Christian 31, John Carroll Catholic 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gainesville Christian vs. Ocala Christian Academy, ppd.

St. John Lutheran vs. City of Life, ppd.

Taylor County vs. Florida, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

