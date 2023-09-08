PREP FOOTBALL=
Apopka 18, Dr. Phillips 14
Armwood 48, Hillsborough 12
Atlantic Coast 30, Westside 6
Aucilla Christian 48, Trinity Christian-Deltona 0
Baldwin 14, Fernandina Beach 6
Bartow 24, Golden Gate 13
Beachside 38, Menendez 7
Benjamin 27, Clearwater Academy 21
Bishop Kenny 23, Tocoi Creek 20
Bishop McLaughlin 14, Bell Creek Academy 10
Bishop Snyder 50, Cedar Creek Christian 0
Bishop Verot 49, Dunbar 14
Blake 54, Brandon 0
Boca Raton Christian 46, Central Florida Christian Academy 0
Boca Raton Community 21, Boynton Beach 6
Bozeman School 33, Baker 7
Braden River 41, Lakewood Ranch 23
Bradford 32, Middleburg 7
BridgePrep Village Green 21, Miami Country Day 20
Buchholz 35, Eastside 0
Cairo, Ga. 51, Godby 20
Cambridge Christian 47, Young Kids In Motion 0
Cape Coral 13, Bonita Springs 7, OT
Cardinal Gibbons 38, Dillard 14
Cardinal Mooney 37, Evangelical Christian 17
Carrollwood Day 56, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 34
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 61, Bergen Catholic, N.J. 21
Choctawhatchee 49, Crestview 27
Clay 42, Orange Park 41
Clearwater 56, Countryside 6
Clearwater Central Catholic 37, Tampa Catholic 10
Cocoa Beach 36, Taylor 6
Coffee, Ga. 17, Bolles School 9
Community School of Naples 44, Southwest Florida Christian 0
Cornerstone Charter 20, Legacy Charter 0
Cottondale 56, Rocky Bayou Christian 12
Crescent City 22, Interlachen 18
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 48, Melbourne Central Catholic 27
DeLand 35, Columbia 21
Delray American Heritage 41, Aubrey Rogers 6
Dixie County 48, Bronson 0
Donahue Academy 47, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 6
Durant 38, Bloomingdale 7
East Lee County 33, Island Coast 7
East Ridge 33, Crystal River 12
Ed White 36, Englewood 14
Edgewater 27, West Orange 13
Escambia 39, Gulf Breeze 27
Estero 24, Cypress Lake 0
Eustis 41, Tavares 20
First Academy-Orlando 43, Belleview 6
First Baptist 42, American Collegiate 22
Fivay 67, Anclote 8
Flagler Palm Coast 28, Bishop Moore 14
Fletcher 7, Andrew Jackson 0
Florida 38, Lecanto 7
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 50, Pine Crest 0
Fort Meade 40, Lakeland Christian 7
Fort Myers 38, Riverdale 14
Fort Pierce Central 41, Bayside 7
Fort Pierce Westwood 12, Inlet Grove 7
Fort White 49, Keystone Heights 26
Four Corners 36, Foundation Christian 14
Frostproof 21, Port St. Lucie 6
Ft. Walton Beach 47, Rutherford 12
Gadsden County 52, Bay 15
Gateway Charter 45, Trinity Prep 0
George Jenkins 46, DeSoto County 7
Gulf 26, Wesley Chapel 3
Gulliver Prep 17, St. Brendan 13
Hagerty 48, Winter Springs 7
Hardee 43, Poinciana 20
Hawthorne 46, Terry Parker 6
Heritage 23, St. Lucie Centennial 0
Holmes County 46, Chipley 36
Holy Trinity Episcopal 42, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6
Homestead 35, Lakewood 7
Horizon 37, Colonial 0
Hudson 27, Pasco 0
IMG Academy 34, Indpls Ben Davis, Ind. 14
IMG Academy White 49, Southeast 13
Impact Christian 40, Eagle’s View 24
Indian Rocks 33, Brooksville Central 6
Jay 41, Franklin County 18
Jensen Beach 35, Wellington 0
Jones 28, Kissimmee Osceola 20
Keswick Christian 26, All Saints 17
Lafayette 53, Hamilton County 6
Lake Gibson 26, Lehigh 20
Lake Mary 46, Oviedo 17
Lake Minneola 34, Wekiva 21
Lake Placid 22, Nova 18
Lake Region 38, Avon Park 0
Lake Weir 9, Umatilla 3
Largo 33, Boca Ciega 10
Leesburg 41, Mount Dora 0
Lemon Bay 42, Gateway 10
Lennard 27, Middleton 13
Leon 63, FAMU 0
Leto 35, Tampa Freedom 7
Liberty County 20, Freeport 17
Lyman 18, Davenport 0
Madison County 30, Fitzgerald, Ga. 16
Mainland 28, Bartram Trail 24
Manatee 46, Charlotte 7
Mandarin 50, Riverside 20
Marianna 42, Blountstown 18
Mariner 46, Ida Baker 6
Martin County 17, Jupiter 7
Merritt Island 54, Astronaut 0
Merritt Island Christian 62, Geneva Classical Academy 22
Miami Central 38, Miami Washington 28
Milton 28, Pensacola Washington 0
Mitchell 54, River Ridge 19
Moore Haven 40, Westminster Christian 20
Mosley 68, Arnold 0
Naples 33, Immokalee 17
Navarre 45, Rickards 18
Newberry 41, West Port 13
North Florida Christian 46, Jefferson County 12
Oak Hall 70, Seven Rivers Christian 14
Oasis 25, Fort Myers Canterbury 18
Ocala Trinity Catholic 49, Gainesville 7
Ocala Vanguard 28, Dunnellon 21
Ocoee 17, Evans 8
Okeechobee 48, Ambassadors Christian 0
Olympia 29, Lake Nona 6
Orlando Christian 28, Windermere Prep 0
Orlando Freedom 21, Lake Buena Vista 7
Oviedo Master’s Academy 20, St. Petersburg Catholic 18
P.K. Yonge 22, Mount Dora Christian 20
Pace 24, West Florida 21
Pahokee 42, Palm Beach Lakes 0
Palatka 48, Santa Fe 10
Palm Bay 47, Harmony 0
Palm Harbor University 35, Sunlake 2
Palmer Trinity 23, Archbishop Carroll 14
Parrish Community 63, Bayshore 22
Paxon 14, Hilliard 12
Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope, Ala. 10
Pine Forest 53, Pensacola 0
Pine Ridge 35, Space Coast 0
Pinellas Park 33, East Lake 12
Plant 50, King 6
Plant City 34, George Steinbrenner 23
Plantation 49, Douglas 3
Port Charlotte 38, Gulf Coast 0
Providence 41, Wolfson 0
Raines 26, Sandalwood 7
Ribault 45, Stanton College Prep 0
Riverview 49, Chamberlain 3
Robinson 34, Strawberry Crest 9
Rockledge 59, Viera 21
Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 21, Out-of-Door Academy 7
Sarasota 16, Booker 8
Sarasota Christian 22, St. Petersburg Canterbury 14
Sarasota Riverview 52, Palmetto 42
Seminole Ridge 24, Forest Hill 0
Sneads 32, Graceville 6
Somerset Prep 24, Somerset Academy Key 0
Somerset South Homestead 33, Miami Sunset 6
South Fort Myers 14, North Fort Myers 7
South Sumter 48, Ocala Forest 29
South Walton 47, Port St. Joe 37
Spanish River 48, John I. Leonard 14
Springstead 21, Nature Coast Tech 14
Spruce Creek 21, Haines City 0
St. Andrew’s 10, West Boca Raton Community 7
St. Edward’s 35, Berean Christian 0
St. Joseph’s Prep, Pa. 45, Lakeland 24
St. Petersburg Northeast 46, Gibbs 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Cocoa 36
Sumner 65, Jefferson 0
Suwannee 33, Chiefland 18
Tampa Bay Tech 43, Newsome 7
Timber Creek 28, East River 18
Titusville 49, Celebration 0
Tohopekaliga 49, Foundation Academy 21
Tradition Prep 22, Faith Christian 14
Treasure Coast 14, Sanford Seminole 9
Trenton 65, St. Francis 20
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 43, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0
True North 41, Maclay 13
Victory Christian 30, West Oaks 0
Wakulla 48, Munroe Day 7
Walton 31, Union County 28, 2OT
Warner Christian 22, Joshua Christian 6
Westminster Academy 34, Bradenton Christian 10
Wharton 25, Gaither 24
Wildwood 44, A’kelynn’s Angels Christian 0
Williston 43, Land O’Lakes 7
Windermere 65, Cypress Creek-Orlando 14
Winter Park 41, Boone 21
Yulee 48, Zarephath 12
Zephyrhills 34, Wiregrass Ranch 28
Zephyrhills Christian 31, John Carroll Catholic 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gainesville Christian vs. Ocala Christian Academy, ppd.
St. John Lutheran vs. City of Life, ppd.
Taylor County vs. Florida, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
