GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 61, Mescalero Apache 46
Artesia 77, Lovington 30
Carlsbad 66, Roswell 27
Cimarron 70, Wagon Mound 13
Cleveland 54, Cibola 19
Crownpoint 49, Thoreau 42
Deming 88, Las Cruces 42
Eunice 62, Jal 41
Gallup 77, Shiprock 16
Hagerman 74, Loving 39
Highland 54, Grants 51
Hobbs 64, Clovis 48
Kirtland Central 64, Aztec 7
Magdalena 58, Cobre 33
Mayfield 43, Gadsden 15
Menaul 63, Albuquerque Academy 58
Miyamura 52, Bloomfield 41
Monte del Sol 25, Tierra Encantada 15
Navajo Prep 78, Newcomb 24
Rehoboth 66, Bosque School 36
St. Pius X 53, Belen 45
Tohatchi 67, Zuni 44
Volcano Vista 63, Rio Rancho 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/