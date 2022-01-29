GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 61, Mescalero Apache 46

Artesia 77, Lovington 30

Carlsbad 66, Roswell 27

Cimarron 70, Wagon Mound 13

Cleveland 54, Cibola 19

Crownpoint 49, Thoreau 42

Deming 88, Las Cruces 42

Eunice 62, Jal 41

Gallup 77, Shiprock 16

Hagerman 74, Loving 39

Highland 54, Grants 51

Hobbs 64, Clovis 48

Kirtland Central 64, Aztec 7

Magdalena 58, Cobre 33

Mayfield 43, Gadsden 15

Menaul 63, Albuquerque Academy 58

Miyamura 52, Bloomfield 41

Monte del Sol 25, Tierra Encantada 15

Navajo Prep 78, Newcomb 24

Rehoboth 66, Bosque School 36

St. Pius X 53, Belen 45

Tohatchi 67, Zuni 44

Volcano Vista 63, Rio Rancho 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you