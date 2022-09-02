PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Ryan 34, Frankford 0
Athens 48, Cowanesque Valley 0
Avon Grove 29, Penn Wood 20
Bedford 18, Forest Hills 7
Bellwood-Antis 27, Glendale 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Moshannon Valley 0
Bishop McCort 50, Somerset 7
Cedar Cliff 16, Mechanicsburg 7
Central Bucks East 42, Bensalem 0
Columbia 30, Hanover 7
Dallas 35, Crestwood 14
Danville 52, Line Mountain 0
Dobbins/Randolph 14, Roxborough 6
Elk County Catholic 15, Moniteau 6
Emmaus 12, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Episcopal Academy 34, Conwell Egan 8
George School 42, Morrisville 0
Germantown Academy 28, Gratz 0
Greencastle Antrim 53, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 7
Haverford School 14, Bonner-Prendergast 12
Hempfield Area 49, Connellsville 0
Jenkintown 45, KIPP Dubois 0
Lakeland 52, Carbondale 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Penn Manor 0
Ligonier Valley 27, Southmoreland 18
Mahanoy Area 20, Pen Argyl 14
Malvern Prep 35, La Salle 0
Marple Newtown 37, Penncrest 6
Mifflinburg 35, Central Columbia 0
Milton 21, Towanda 7
Minersville 20, Marian Catholic 12
Neshaminy 21, Council Rock South 7
North Penn 49, Quakertown 7
North Schuylkill 21, Blue Mountain 0
Northampton 41, Stroudsburg 4
Northeastern 18, Red Land 10
Old Forge 42, Nanticoke Area 7
Owen J Roberts 42, Wissahickon 6
Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 16
Pennsbury 35, William Tennent 0
Philadelphia Central 42, Benjamin Franklin 0
Philadelphia Central 42, Vaux Big Picture 0
Philadelphia George Washington 38, Mastbaum 0
Phoenixville 35, Bishop Shanahan 7
Pleasant Valley 42, Allentown Allen 13
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 34, Methacton 0
Ridley 28, Haverford 10
Schuylkill Haven 34, Pottsville Nativity 7
Scranton Prep 49, West Scranton 0
Selinsgrove 17, Juniata 14
Seneca 34, Conneaut Area 6
Sharon 42, Warren 0
South Williamsport 59, Montgomery 14
Southern Columbia 43, Shamokin 0
Springside Chestnut Hill 48, Martin Luther King 16
Susquenita 42, Biglerville 0
Tri-Valley 48, Panther Valley 0
Troy 28, Montoursville 7
Tyrone 30, Brookville 0
Uniontown 40, Brownsville 7
Unionville 35, Sun Valley 14
Upper Dauphin 49, Shenandoah Valley 8
Upper St. Clair 37, North Hills 7
West Perry 55, Newport 0
Williams Valley 38, Pine Grove 13
Wilmington 14, Greenville 7
Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 8
Wyomissing 49, Pottsville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mohawk vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
