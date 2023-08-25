PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 22, McNairy Central 6

Alcoa 17, Bearden 13

Arlington 24, Memphis East 0

BGA 42, Maplewood 12

Bartlett 24, Lausanne Collegiate 14

Baylor 42, Seton Hall Prep, N.J. 7

Bledsoe County 14, Cumberland County 13, OT

Bolton 55, Frayser 0

Boyd Buchanan 31, Brainerd 0

Bradley Central 40, Tyner Academy 7

Brentwood 21, Brentwood Academy 18

Briarcrest 56, Kingsbury 0

CAK 50, King's Academy 6

CBHS 53, Sheffield 0

Campbell County 46, Knoxville Fulton 30

Centennial 42, Summit 0

Center Grove, Ind. 28, Oakland 10

Center Hill, Miss. 64, Douglass 0

Chattanooga Christian 54, Chattanooga Central 6

Chattanooga Prep 30, Howard 12

Cherokee, N.C. 47, Cosby 6

Chuckey-Doak 27, Grainger 22

Clarksville 42, Springfield 7

Clarksville NW 43, Wilson Central 7

Cleveland 25, McMinn County 10

Coalfield 33, Oneida 0

Collierville 28, Beech 21

Columbia 27, Dickson County 21

Cookeville 21, PURE 18

Cordova 39, St. Benedict 0

Covington 35, Brighton 27

David Crockett 28, Cherokee 13

Davidson Academy 41, Lincoln County 13

Dobyns-Bennett 14, Greeneville 14

Dresden 42, McKenzie 14

Dyersburg 48, Lake County 12

Eagleville 54, Community 0

Elizabethton 20, Morristown West 7

Ensworth 17, MBA 3

FACS 65, Lakeland Prep 0

Farragut 28, Powell 21

Father Ryan 42, Pope John Paul II 7

Forrest 15, Cornersville 14

Franklin Road Academy 47, Franklin 21

Gallatin 45, Station Camp 20

Gatlinburg-Pittman 28, Cocke County 16

Gleason 14, Perry County 6

Glencliff 44, RePublic 6

Goodpasture 21, Silverdale Baptist Academy 20

Green Hill 37, West Creek 0

Grundy County 14, Huntland 13

Hampton 32, Johnson County 26

Hardin County 34, Giles County 28

Harpeth 35, Cheatham County 6

Hendersonville 54, Clarksville NE 0

Henry County 21, Riverdale 20

Heritage 30, South Doyle 20

Heritage-Conyers, Ga. 28, East Hamilton 23

Hillsboro 49, Nashville Overton 7

Independence 30, Page 27, OT

Jackson Christian 47, Peabody 14

Jefferson County 41, Sevier County 21

Jo Byrns 51, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 7

Kingston 45, Oliver Springs 20

Knoxville Catholic 40, Brevard, N.C. 13

Knoxville Halls 24, Gibbs 13

Knoxville Webb 38, Asheville School, N.C. 14

Knoxville West 44, Clinton 12

Lakeway Christian 27, Volunteer 7

Lookout Valley 28, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6

Loretto 24, Lawrence County 20

Loudon 27, Lenoir City 26, OT

MUS 39, Melrose 0

Macon County 42, Trousdale County 0

Marion County 10, Dade County, Ga. 6

Maryville 52, Knoxville Central 6

McCallie 41, Woodward Academy, Ga. 21

McGavock 30, Stratford 14

McMinn Central 44, Seymour 7

Meigs County 35, Hixson 16

Middle College 42, Hillcrest 0

Middle Tennessee Christian 41, Oviedo Master's Academy, Fla. 13

Midway 19, Red Boiling Springs 6

Mitchell 28, Craigmont 6

Monterey 21, Rockwood 0

Moore County 34, Fayetteville 14

Mt. Juliet 56, Hunters Lane 12

Mt. Pleasant 18, Spring Hill 13

Nolensville 50, Antioch 24

North Greene 36, Castlewood, Va. 0

Northview Academy 34, Pigeon Forge 12

Notre Dame 52, Signal Mountain 30

Obion County 14, Westview 13

Olive Branch, Miss. 49, ECS 22

Pearl-Cohn 15, CPA 11

Pickett County 28, Sunbright 6

Portland 42, Greenbrier 6

Prince Avenue Christian, Ga. 42, Nashville Christian 0

Ravenwood 35, Cane Ridge 7

Rhea County 28, Red Bank 21

Richland 23, Cascade 15

Rockvale 14, Smyrna 9

Rye Cove, Va. 48, Hancock County 0

Sale Creek 35, Jackson County 7

Saraland, Ala. 31, Lipscomb Academy 30, OT

Science Hill 26, Anderson County 23

Scott County 31, Eagleton 7

Senatobia, Miss. 49, Memphis Central 21

Sequatchie County 59, East Ridge 24

Sequoyah 55, Tellico Plains 19

Smith County 21, DeKalb County 0

Soddy Daisy 20, Ooltewah 13

South Fulton 40, Fulton Co., Ky. 12

South Gibson 42, Hamilton 22

South Panola, Miss. 28, Houston 26

Stewarts Creek 28, Blackman 21

Stone Memorial 40, Sweetwater 16

Tennessee 48, Sullivan East 25

Thomas Walker, Va. 20, Cumberland Gap 0

Thrasher, Miss. 40, Middleton 12

USJ 20, Union City 19

Unicoi County 37, Happy Valley 6

Walker Valley 47, Polk County 0

Wayne County 40, Summertown 14

West Greene 28, Cloudland 22

West Ridge 26, Daniel Boone 18

Westmoreland 7, Clay County 0

Westwood 20, Bluff City 0

White County 35, Warren County 6

White House 20, Liberty Creek 18

White House-Heritage 41, East Hickman 19

Whitwell 15, Greenback 12

William Blount 35, Karns 27

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

