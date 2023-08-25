PREP FOOTBALL=
Adamsville 22, McNairy Central 6
Alcoa 17, Bearden 13
Arlington 24, Memphis East 0
BGA 42, Maplewood 12
Bartlett 24, Lausanne Collegiate 14
Baylor 42, Seton Hall Prep, N.J. 7
Bledsoe County 14, Cumberland County 13, OT
Bolton 55, Frayser 0
Boyd Buchanan 31, Brainerd 0
Bradley Central 40, Tyner Academy 7
Brentwood 21, Brentwood Academy 18
Briarcrest 56, Kingsbury 0
CAK 50, King's Academy 6
CBHS 53, Sheffield 0
Campbell County 46, Knoxville Fulton 30
Centennial 42, Summit 0
Center Grove, Ind. 28, Oakland 10
Center Hill, Miss. 64, Douglass 0
Chattanooga Christian 54, Chattanooga Central 6
Chattanooga Prep 30, Howard 12
Cherokee, N.C. 47, Cosby 6
Chuckey-Doak 27, Grainger 22
Clarksville 42, Springfield 7
Clarksville NW 43, Wilson Central 7
Cleveland 25, McMinn County 10
Coalfield 33, Oneida 0
Collierville 28, Beech 21
Columbia 27, Dickson County 21
Cookeville 21, PURE 18
Cordova 39, St. Benedict 0
Covington 35, Brighton 27
David Crockett 28, Cherokee 13
Davidson Academy 41, Lincoln County 13
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Greeneville 14
Dresden 42, McKenzie 14
Dyersburg 48, Lake County 12
Eagleville 54, Community 0
Elizabethton 20, Morristown West 7
Ensworth 17, MBA 3
FACS 65, Lakeland Prep 0
Farragut 28, Powell 21
Father Ryan 42, Pope John Paul II 7
Forrest 15, Cornersville 14
Franklin Road Academy 47, Franklin 21
Gallatin 45, Station Camp 20
Gatlinburg-Pittman 28, Cocke County 16
Gleason 14, Perry County 6
Glencliff 44, RePublic 6
Goodpasture 21, Silverdale Baptist Academy 20
Green Hill 37, West Creek 0
Grundy County 14, Huntland 13
Hampton 32, Johnson County 26
Hardin County 34, Giles County 28
Harpeth 35, Cheatham County 6
Hendersonville 54, Clarksville NE 0
Henry County 21, Riverdale 20
Heritage 30, South Doyle 20
Heritage-Conyers, Ga. 28, East Hamilton 23
Hillsboro 49, Nashville Overton 7
Independence 30, Page 27, OT
Jackson Christian 47, Peabody 14
Jefferson County 41, Sevier County 21
Jo Byrns 51, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 7
Kingston 45, Oliver Springs 20
Knoxville Catholic 40, Brevard, N.C. 13
Knoxville Halls 24, Gibbs 13
Knoxville Webb 38, Asheville School, N.C. 14
Knoxville West 44, Clinton 12
Lakeway Christian 27, Volunteer 7
Lookout Valley 28, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6
Loretto 24, Lawrence County 20
Loudon 27, Lenoir City 26, OT
MUS 39, Melrose 0
Macon County 42, Trousdale County 0
Marion County 10, Dade County, Ga. 6
Maryville 52, Knoxville Central 6
McCallie 41, Woodward Academy, Ga. 21
McGavock 30, Stratford 14
McMinn Central 44, Seymour 7
Meigs County 35, Hixson 16
Middle College 42, Hillcrest 0
Middle Tennessee Christian 41, Oviedo Master's Academy, Fla. 13
Midway 19, Red Boiling Springs 6
Mitchell 28, Craigmont 6
Monterey 21, Rockwood 0
Moore County 34, Fayetteville 14
Mt. Juliet 56, Hunters Lane 12
Mt. Pleasant 18, Spring Hill 13
Nolensville 50, Antioch 24
North Greene 36, Castlewood, Va. 0
Northview Academy 34, Pigeon Forge 12
Notre Dame 52, Signal Mountain 30
Obion County 14, Westview 13
Olive Branch, Miss. 49, ECS 22
Pearl-Cohn 15, CPA 11
Pickett County 28, Sunbright 6
Portland 42, Greenbrier 6
Prince Avenue Christian, Ga. 42, Nashville Christian 0
Ravenwood 35, Cane Ridge 7
Rhea County 28, Red Bank 21
Richland 23, Cascade 15
Rockvale 14, Smyrna 9
Rye Cove, Va. 48, Hancock County 0
Sale Creek 35, Jackson County 7
Saraland, Ala. 31, Lipscomb Academy 30, OT
Science Hill 26, Anderson County 23
Scott County 31, Eagleton 7
Senatobia, Miss. 49, Memphis Central 21
Sequatchie County 59, East Ridge 24
Sequoyah 55, Tellico Plains 19
Smith County 21, DeKalb County 0
Soddy Daisy 20, Ooltewah 13
South Fulton 40, Fulton Co., Ky. 12
South Gibson 42, Hamilton 22
South Panola, Miss. 28, Houston 26
Stewarts Creek 28, Blackman 21
Stone Memorial 40, Sweetwater 16
Tennessee 48, Sullivan East 25
Thomas Walker, Va. 20, Cumberland Gap 0
Thrasher, Miss. 40, Middleton 12
USJ 20, Union City 19
Unicoi County 37, Happy Valley 6
Walker Valley 47, Polk County 0
Wayne County 40, Summertown 14
West Greene 28, Cloudland 22
West Ridge 26, Daniel Boone 18
Westmoreland 7, Clay County 0
Westwood 20, Bluff City 0
White County 35, Warren County 6
White House 20, Liberty Creek 18
White House-Heritage 41, East Hickman 19
Whitwell 15, Greenback 12
William Blount 35, Karns 27
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
