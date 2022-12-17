BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 65, Woods Cross 57
Altamont 78, Tintic 58
American Fork 72, Meridian, Idaho 47
American Heritage 101, UMA-Camp Williams 41
Bonneville 79, Weber 67
Box Elder 52, Raleigh Wakefield, N.C. 48
Canyon View 61, Juab 53
Clearfield 41, West 33
East 59, Hillcrest 47
Enterprise 57, Duchesne 36
Farmington 61, Mountain Ridge 56
Fremont 67, Skyridge 62
Gunnison Valley 58, American Prep WV 51
Highland 53, Viewmont 45
Kearns 61, Springville 57
Monticello 51, Telluride, Colo. 25
Morgan 80, Grand County 39
Mountain Crest 70, Ben Lomond 39
Mountain View 66, Stansbury 53
North Sanpete 63, South Summit 55
North Sevier 75, Delta 54
North Summit 47, Beaver 44
Ogden 65, Union 58
Olympus 72, Taylorsville 39
Piute 58, Kanab 56
Rich County 73, Wendover 67
Richfield 64, Millard 59
Rowland Hall 77, Intermountain Christian 35
Roy 58, Northridge 39
Sky View 72, Madison, Idaho 57
Uintah 72, Timpanogos 66
Wasatch 79, Park City 65
Wasatch Academy 65, Patrick School, N.J. 52
West Jordan 65, Tooele 48
Coach Walker Holiday Classic=
Bountiful 70, Cedar City 61
Crimson Cliffs 66, Spanish Fork 56
Dixie 65, Logan 53
Manti 66, Pine View 51
Snow Canyon 62, Green Canyon 57
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Manila 65, Rawlins, Wyo. 50
Panther Winter Classic=
Milford 60, Pinnacle 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
