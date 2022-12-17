BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 65, Woods Cross 57

Altamont 78, Tintic 58

American Fork 72, Meridian, Idaho 47

American Heritage 101, UMA-Camp Williams 41

Bonneville 79, Weber 67

Box Elder 52, Raleigh Wakefield, N.C. 48

Canyon View 61, Juab 53

Clearfield 41, West 33

East 59, Hillcrest 47

Enterprise 57, Duchesne 36

Farmington 61, Mountain Ridge 56

Fremont 67, Skyridge 62

Gunnison Valley 58, American Prep WV 51

Highland 53, Viewmont 45

Kearns 61, Springville 57

Monticello 51, Telluride, Colo. 25

Morgan 80, Grand County 39

Mountain Crest 70, Ben Lomond 39

Mountain View 66, Stansbury 53

North Sanpete 63, South Summit 55

North Sevier 75, Delta 54

North Summit 47, Beaver 44

Ogden 65, Union 58

Olympus 72, Taylorsville 39

Piute 58, Kanab 56

Rich County 73, Wendover 67

Richfield 64, Millard 59

Rowland Hall 77, Intermountain Christian 35

Roy 58, Northridge 39

Sky View 72, Madison, Idaho 57

Uintah 72, Timpanogos 66

Wasatch 79, Park City 65

Wasatch Academy 65, Patrick School, N.J. 52

West Jordan 65, Tooele 48

Coach Walker Holiday Classic=

Bountiful 70, Cedar City 61

Crimson Cliffs 66, Spanish Fork 56

Dixie 65, Logan 53

Manti 66, Pine View 51

Snow Canyon 62, Green Canyon 57

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Manila 65, Rawlins, Wyo. 50

Panther Winter Classic=

Milford 60, Pinnacle 28

