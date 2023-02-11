BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 47
Akr. East 72, Can. South 41
Akr. Hoban 79, Cornerstone Christian 58
Akron Garfield 72, Alliance Marlington 69
Albany Alexander 63, Nelsonville-York 56, 2OT
Andover Pymatuning Valley 68, Bristol 48
Antwerp 61, Defiance Tinora 43
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Rittman 24
Arcadia 53, N. Baltimore 52
Arcanum 57, Ansonia 48
Arlington 84, Vanlue 36
Ashtabula Edgewood 78, Geneva 55
Ashtabula Lakeside 66, Painesville Harvey 62
Ashville Teays Valley 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 45
Attica Seneca E. 67, Bucyrus Wynford 56
Avon 62, Grafton Midview 52
Avon Lake 71, Olmsted Falls 58
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 70, Fremont St. Joseph 31
Beaver Eastern 48, McDermott Scioto NW 47
Beavercreek 35, Kettering Fairmont 33
Bellaire 85, Caldwell 72
Bellbrook 79, Waynesville 68
Bellevue 74, Clyde 65
Beloit W. Branch 51, Girard 41
Belpre 51, Glouster Trimble 47
Berea-Midpark 64, N. Ridgeville 58
Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Sebring McKinley 41
Bishop Fenwick 54, Hamilton Badin 49
Bishop Ready 52, Bishop Watterson 41
Bluffton 61, Harrod Allen E. 54
Botkins 55, Anna 40
Bowling Green 60, Holland Springfield 58
Bradford 64, Newton Local 57
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 55, Macedonia Nordonia 47
Bridgeport 70, Hundred, W.Va. 51
Brooke, W.Va. 45, Belmont Union Local 44
Brookfield 61, Garrettsville Garfield 42
Brooklyn 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 43
Brookville 63, Germantown Valley View 45
Brunswick 68, Euclid 60
Bucyrus 51, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44
Burton Berkshire 43, Wickliffe 40
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 38
Caledonia River Valley 86, Sparta Highland 45
Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Lebanon Dixie 23
Campbell Memorial 44, Newton Falls 41
Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Uniontown Lake 37
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 85, Corning Miller 50
Canfield 49, Warren Howland 30
Carey 42, Upper Sandusky 34
Carlisle 61, Monroe 54, OT
Casstown Miami E. 70, Covington 33
Centerville 48, Huber Hts. Wayne 43
Chillicothe Unioto 67, Chillicothe Huntington 65
Chillicothe Zane Trace 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45, OT
Cin. Anderson 71, Lebanon 55
Cin. Elder 44, Cin. Moeller 43
Cin. Finneytown 94, Cin. Deer Park 65
Cin. Gamble Montessori 69, Cin. Oyler 55
Cin. Indian Hill 50, Reading 41
Cin. La Salle 40, Cin. St. Xavier 39
Cin. NW 54, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42
Cin. Turpin 64, Kings Mills Kings 60, OT
Cin. Walnut Hills 62, Milford 56
Cin. Western Hills 63, Cin. Woodward 61
Cin. Withrow 75, Cin. Aiken 49
Cin. Wyoming 54, Cin. Madeira 45
Circleville Logan Elm 37, Amanda-Clearcreek 27
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56
Cle. Hts. 82, E. Cle. Shaw 47
Cle. St. Ignatius 72, Tol. Start 41
Cols. DeSales 59, Cols. St. Charles 57, 4OT
Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 49
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 61, Circleville 59
Convoy Crestview 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 37
Coshocton 57, Crooksville 50
Creston Norwayne 84, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45
Cuyahoga Falls 69, Barberton 54
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 80, Chardon NDCL 51
Dalton 62, Doylestown Chippewa 50
Danville 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43
Day. Christian 51, Franklin Middletown Christian 49
Day. Northridge 57, Sidney Lehman 35
Defiance Ayersville 46, Sherwood Fairview 24
Delaware Hayes 59, Canal Winchester 42
Delphos Jefferson 58, Columbus Grove 43
Delphos St. John's 48, Coldwater 32
Dola Hardin Northern 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 55
Dublin Coffman 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 35
Dublin Jerome 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 39
Eastlake North 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 57
Edgerton 43, Hicksville 41
Edon 48, Gorham Fayette 45
Elyria 84, Amherst Steele 29
Elyria Cath. 77, N. Olmsted 58
Erie McDowell, Pa. 68, Austintown Fitch 48
Fairfield 66, Cin. Princeton 43
Fairview 63, Lakewood 55
Felicity-Franklin 53, Batavia 52
Findlay 70, Tol. St. Francis 39
Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 11
Frankfort Adena 55, Southeastern 52
Franklin Furnace Green 64, New Boston Glenwood 34
Ft. Recovery 56, New Knoxville 29
Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Worthington Christian 45
Gahanna Lincoln 44, Grove City 43
Gallipolis Gallia 52, Chesapeake 44
Gates Mills Hawken 90, Beachwood 61
Genoa Area 61, Tontogany Otsego 51
Granville 45, Zanesville 43
Green 50, Can. Glenoak 49
Grove City Christian 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44
Groveport Madison Christian 48, Shekinah Christian 41
Hamilton 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 55, OT
Hamler Patrick Henry 33, Delta 32
Harrison 61, Trenton Edgewood 45
Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Rootstown 38
Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Paulding 45
Heath 57, Hebron Lakewood 28
Hilliard Bradley 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51
Howard E. Knox 52, Cols. Wellington 46
Hudson 62, Mayfield 55
Huron 49, Oak Harbor 27
Ironton 79, Portsmouth 64
Jefferson Area 69, Conneaut 40
John Marshall, W.Va. 61, Rayland Buckeye 45
Kalida 49, Continental 30
Kinsman Badger 68, Windham 57
Kirtland 68, Mantua Crestwood 59
Lancaster Fairfield Union 66, Bloom-Carroll 37
Leavittsburg LaBrae 82, Columbiana Crestview 78
Leesburg Fairfield 43, Lynchburg-Clay 41
Lexington 73, Wooster 50
Liberty Center 64, Metamora Evergreen 55
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Sycamore 44
Lima Perry 67, Morral Ridgedale 33
Lima Shawnee 77, Kenton 43
Lima Sr. 61, Fremont Ross 53
London 44, Bellefontaine 41
London Madison Plains 58, Cedarville 33
Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 42
Louisville 82, Canal Fulton Northwest 60
Louisville Aquinas 70, Warren JFK 52
Loveland 46, Cin. Winton Woods 40
Lowellville 69, Atwater Waterloo 41
Lucas 63, Mt. Gilead 48
Lucasville Valley 78, Waverly 57
Manchester 59, Peebles 53
Mansfield Madison 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 52
Mansfield Sr. 70, Ashland 61
Maple Hts. 75, Warrensville Hts. 35
Marion Elgin 58, Lima Temple Christian 51
Marion Harding 58, Ontario 31
Marion Pleasant 71, Galion 58
Marysville 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53
Mason 51, Cin. Oak Hills 40
Massillon Jackson 70, Can. McKinley 51
Massillon Perry 42, N. Can. Hoover 37
McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 40
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44
Medina 68, Mentor 63
Medina Highland 70, Aurora 48
Miamisburg 62, Springboro 49
Middlefield Cardinal 66, Orwell Grand Valley 64
Middletown 57, Cin. Colerain 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 21
Milton-Union 62, DeGraff Riverside 45
Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59
Minerva 64, E. Can. 56, 2OT
Minford 64, Wheelersburg 28
Mogadore 73, Ravenna SE 56
Morrow Little Miami 54, Cin. West Clermont 51
Mowrystown Whiteoak 43, RULH 35
New Bremen 85, Minster 24
New Middletown Spring. 64, McDonald 50
New Philadelphia 64, Mt. Vernon 35
New Richmond 63, Wilmington 47
Norton 85, Mogadore Field 54
Oak Hill 45, S. Webster 43, OT
Oberlin 72, Lorain Clearview 67
Oberlin Firelands 62, Sullivan Black River 46
Old Fort 70, Kansas Lakota 15
Orange 54, Chesterland W. Geauga 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Defiance 62
Ottoville 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 51
Oxford Talawanda 68, Hamilton Ross 50
Paden City, W.Va. 45, Beallsville 41
Painesville Riverside 69, Chardon 62
Pandora-Gilboa 64, McComb 36
Parma Padua 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 58
Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32
Pemberville Eastwood 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 33
Pickerington Cent. 51, Lancaster 38
Pickerington N. 38, New Albany 34
Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Spring. Shawnee 40
Pomeroy Meigs 52, Athens 45
Port Clinton 54, Castalia Margaretta 49
Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39
Powell Olentangy Liberty 44, Hilliard Davidson 42
Proctorville Fairland 55, Ironton Rock Hill 53
Racine Southern 57, Shadyside 49
Ravenna 61, Peninsula Woodridge 52
Reynoldsburg 70, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41
Richfield Revere 70, Kent Roosevelt 28
Richmond Hts. 83, Chagrin Falls 40
Richwood N. Union 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 65
Rossford 74, Elmore Woodmore 27
Russia 39, Ft. Loramie 37
S. Point 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40
Salem 69, Hubbard 56
Sandusky 78, Norwalk 63
Sandusky St. Mary 54, Gibsonburg 30
Sarahsville Shenandoah 64, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 50
Seaman N. Adams 76, W. Union 36
Shaker Hts. 48, Bedford 44
Shelby 76, Bellville Clear Fork 63
Sidney 69, Greenville 59
Smithville 74, West Salem Northwestern 45
Spencerville 71, Ada 35
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 40, Legacy Christian 39
Spring. NW 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. N. College Hill 43
St. Henry 57, Rockford Parkway 52
St. Marys Memorial 79, Lima Bath 48
Steubenville 69, Lisbon Beaver 60
Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Twinsburg 41
Streetsboro 56, Akr. Springfield 51
Struthers 65, Columbiana 44
Stryker 31, Pettisville 30
Sugarcreek Garaway 61, Navarre Fairless 36
Swanton 36, Bryan 31
Sycamore Mohawk 50, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 29
Tallmadge 49, Copley 48
Thomas Worthington 47, Hilliard Darby 42
Thornville Sheridan 39, New Concord John Glenn 33
Tiffin Calvert 53, New Riegel 39
Tiffin Columbian 62, Vermilion 39
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. Whitmer 43
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 83, Tol. Ottawa Hills 57
Toledo St. John's Jesuit 63, Oregon Clay 52
Tree of Life 63, Liberty Christian Academy 28
Troy 62, Piqua 54
Troy Christian 60, Tipp City Bethel 42
University, W.Va. 68, St. Clairsville 55
Urbana 64, St. Paris Graham 30
Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 41
Van Wert 56, Elida 53
Vandalia Butler 51, Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, OT
Versailles 56, Maria Stein Marion Local 48
Vienna Mathews 53, Ashtabula St. John 41
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 62, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59
W. Liberty-Salem 55, Spring. NE 36
W. Unity Hilltop 53, Holgate 52, OT
Wapakoneta 44, Celina 36
Warren Harding 50, Youngs. Boardman 42
Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 41
Wauseon 65, Archbold 42
Wellsville 93, Richmond Edison 61
Westerville Cent. 85, Galloway Westland 33
Westerville N. 68, Worthington Kilbourne 39
Westerville S. 80, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Sylvania Northview 46
Willard 82, Milan Edison 62
Williamsburg 62, Fayetteville-Perry 56
Williamsport Westfall 69, Piketon 48
Willoughby S. 56, Madison 52
Xenia 59, Fairborn 56
Youngs. Chaney High School 50, Poland Seminary 45
Youngs. Liberty 48, Warren Champion 44
Youngs. Ursuline 66, Youngs. Mooney 49
Zanesville Maysville 88, Warsaw River View 67
Zanesville Rosecrans 59, Millersport 46
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, New Lexington 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
