BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belt 54, Florence 46
Big Sandy 52, Sunburst 51, OT
Billings Senior 56, Missoula Hellgate 54
Billings West 62, Missoula Sentinel 52
Bowman County, N.D. 71, Baker 51
Bozeman 62, Helena 42
Bridger 84, Carter County 45
Broadus 61, Jordan 45
Butte Central 66, Polson 45
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 62, Helena Christian 42
Circle 30, Savage 15
Colstrip 66, Big Timber 40
Ennis 48, Geraldine/Highwood 39
Fairview 53, Mon-Dak, N.D. 34
Fort Benton 46, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 22
Froid/Medicine Lake 63, Shelby 57
Glendive 64, Sidney 47
Great Falls 57, Kalispell Flathead 47
Great Falls Central 64, Fromberg 19
Great Falls Russell 41, Kalispell Glacier 38
Harlowton 63, Sheridan 14
Helena Capital 59, Gallatin 50
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Centerville 49
Joliet 57, Forsyth 21
Kellogg, Idaho 51, Bigfork 42
Lame Deer 65, Huntley Project 43
Laurel 53, Miles City 49
Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Dillon 65
Libby 52, Stevensville 19
Lodge Grass 77, Harlem 74
Lone Peak 45, Whitehall 36
Malta 54, Missoula Loyola 48
Manhattan 58, Shields Valley 53
Manhattan Christian 75, Conrad 18
Poplar 73, St. Labre 46
Red Lodge 55, Glasgow 50, OT
Richey-Lambert 54, Wibaux 52
Ronan 59, Corvallis 49
Seeley-Swan 64, Clark Fork 33
St. Ignatius 78, Charlo 42
Stillwater Christian 50, Thompson Falls 46
Three Forks 72, Fairfield 69
Townsend 62, West Yellowstone 49
Twin Bridges 51, Deer Lodge 44
White Sulphur Springs 54, North Star 48
Whitefish 70, East Helena 46
Winnett-Grass Range 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 12
Wolf Point 57, Shepherd 45
