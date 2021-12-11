BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belt 54, Florence 46

Big Sandy 52, Sunburst 51, OT

Billings Senior 56, Missoula Hellgate 54

Billings West 62, Missoula Sentinel 52

Bowman County, N.D. 71, Baker 51

Bozeman 62, Helena 42

Bridger 84, Carter County 45

Broadus 61, Jordan 45

Butte Central 66, Polson 45

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 62, Helena Christian 42

Circle 30, Savage 15

Colstrip 66, Big Timber 40

Ennis 48, Geraldine/Highwood 39

Fairview 53, Mon-Dak, N.D. 34

Fort Benton 46, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 22

Froid/Medicine Lake 63, Shelby 57

Glendive 64, Sidney 47

Great Falls 57, Kalispell Flathead 47

Great Falls Central 64, Fromberg 19

Great Falls Russell 41, Kalispell Glacier 38

Harlowton 63, Sheridan 14

Helena Capital 59, Gallatin 50

Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Centerville 49

Joliet 57, Forsyth 21

Kellogg, Idaho 51, Bigfork 42

Lame Deer 65, Huntley Project 43

Laurel 53, Miles City 49

Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Dillon 65

Libby 52, Stevensville 19

Lodge Grass 77, Harlem 74

Lone Peak 45, Whitehall 36

Malta 54, Missoula Loyola 48

Manhattan 58, Shields Valley 53

Manhattan Christian 75, Conrad 18

Poplar 73, St. Labre 46

Red Lodge 55, Glasgow 50, OT

Richey-Lambert 54, Wibaux 52

Ronan 59, Corvallis 49

Seeley-Swan 64, Clark Fork 33

St. Ignatius 78, Charlo 42

Stillwater Christian 50, Thompson Falls 46

Three Forks 72, Fairfield 69

Townsend 62, West Yellowstone 49

Twin Bridges 51, Deer Lodge 44

White Sulphur Springs 54, North Star 48

Whitefish 70, East Helena 46

Winnett-Grass Range 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 12

Wolf Point 57, Shepherd 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

