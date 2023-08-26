PREP FOOTBALL=

Absarokee 55, White Sulphur Springs 18

Bigfork 55, Polson 20

Billings Senior 44, Missoula Hellgate 15

Bozeman 28, Helena 14

Butte 21, Billings West 17

Columbus 61, Anaconda 0

Cut Bank 29, Townsend 0

Darby 50, Troy 38

Eureka 45, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0

Fairfield/ Augusta Co-op 54, Roundup 0

Florence 27, Jefferson (Boulder) 0

Gallatin 28, Helena Capital 14

Great Falls Russell 33, Kalispell Flathead 0

Hamilton 21, Whitefish 7

Kalispell Glacier 44, Great Falls 0

Laurel 35, Sidney 0

Lewistown (Fergus) 44, East Helena 7

Libby 21, Stevensville 6

Malta 36, Baker 8

Missoula Sentinel 50, Billings Skyview 12

Power-Dutton-Brady 46, Broadview-Lavina 6

Red Lodge 46, Whitehall 7

Savage 48, Plevna 0

Thompson Falls 20, Conrad 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

