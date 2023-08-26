PREP FOOTBALL=
Absarokee 55, White Sulphur Springs 18
Bigfork 55, Polson 20
Billings Senior 44, Missoula Hellgate 15
Bozeman 28, Helena 14
Butte 21, Billings West 17
Columbus 61, Anaconda 0
Cut Bank 29, Townsend 0
Darby 50, Troy 38
Eureka 45, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0
Fairfield/ Augusta Co-op 54, Roundup 0
Florence 27, Jefferson (Boulder) 0
Gallatin 28, Helena Capital 14
Great Falls Russell 33, Kalispell Flathead 0
Hamilton 21, Whitefish 7
Kalispell Glacier 44, Great Falls 0
Laurel 35, Sidney 0
Lewistown (Fergus) 44, East Helena 7
Libby 21, Stevensville 6
Malta 36, Baker 8
Missoula Sentinel 50, Billings Skyview 12
Power-Dutton-Brady 46, Broadview-Lavina 6
Red Lodge 46, Whitehall 7
Savage 48, Plevna 0
Thompson Falls 20, Conrad 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
