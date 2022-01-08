GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge 46, North Mason 31
Bear Creek School 27, Eastside Prep 25
Bonney Lake 74, Spanaway Lake 47
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 40, University Prep 32
Chelan 62, Quincy High Tech 23
Chiawana 68, Walla Walla 29
Columbia (Burbank) 48, River View 22
Cusick 57, Curlew 33
DeSales 52, Liberty Christian 32
Decatur 75, Thomas Jefferson 23
Eastlake 66, Redmond 16
Federal Way 42, Todd Beamer 41
Ferndale 56, Mount Baker 34
Ferris 56, North Central 12
Gig Harbor 63, River Ridge 23
Gonzaga Prep 59, Mt. Spokane 35
Granger 54, Goldendale 49
Hazen 43, Liberty 40
Heritage 42, Mountain View 39
Hudson's Bay 59, Columbia River 28
Inchelium 57, Columbia (Hunters) 16
Inglemoor 52, Skyline 41
Interlake 48, Sammamish 38
Issaquah 56, Bothell 30
Kamiakin 59, Moses Lake 44
Kennedy 52, Auburn Mountainview 37
Kennewick 70, Hermiston, Ore. 69
Kentwood 70, Mt. Rainier 28
King's 38, Seattle Academy 35
Lake Washington 63, Juanita 45
Lakes 49, Silas 48
Lakewood 36, Blaine 27
Lincoln 89, Stadium 15
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 72, Chewelah 19
Lindbergh 50, Tyee 25
Lynden 66, Squalicum 31
Mead 67, Lewis and Clark 26
Mercer Island 51, Bellevue 43
Mount Vernon Christian 73, Concrete 20
Mountlake Terrace 65, Jackson 56
North Creek 53, Newport-Bellevue 46
North Thurston 51, Yelm 40
Odessa 35, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 33
Okanogan 63, Lake Roosevelt 57
Pasco 63, Southridge 36
Peninsula 43, Central Kitsap 37
Prosser 66, Ephrata 42
R.A. Long 66, Woodland 46
Rainier 42, Morton/White Pass 30
Reardan 54, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 33
Renton 41, Foster 37
Sehome 41, Anacortes 38
Sequim 60, Kingston 40
Union 51, Battle Ground 30
Valley Christian 32, Springdale 27
Washington 47, Fife 41
White River 67, Franklin Pierce 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adna vs. Kalama, ccd.
Bremerton vs. North Kitsap, ppd.
Burlington-Edison vs. Sedro-Woolley, ccd.
Bush vs. Overlake School, ccd.
Capital vs. Timberline, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Chief Kitsap Academy vs. Clallam Bay, ppd.
Clatskanie, Ore. vs. Castle Rock, ccd.
Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. Mabton, ppd.
Colton vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, ccd.
Deer Park vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.
East Valley (Yakima) vs. Selah, ppd.
Eastmont vs. West Valley (Yakima), ppd.
Eisenhower vs. Davis, ccd.
Ellensburg vs. Othello, ppd.
Entiat vs. Wilson Creek, ppd.
Granite Falls vs. Forest Ridge, ccd.
Highline vs. Evergreen (Seattle), ccd.
Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.
Kittitas vs. White Swan, ccd.
Liberty (Spangle) vs. Asotin, ccd.
Lyle-Wishram vs. Klickwood, ccd.
Mark Morris vs. Hockinson, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore. vs. Bickleton, ccd.
Neah Bay vs. Crescent, ppd.
Oakesdale vs. Pomeroy, ccd.
Omak vs. Cashmere, ppd.
Oroville vs. Manson, ppd.
Soap Lake vs. Pateros, ppd.
Sunnyside Christian vs. Touchet, ccd.
Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee, ccd.
Taholah vs. Wishkah Valley, ccd.
Tonasket vs. Liberty Bell, ppd.
Wapato vs. La Salle, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/