BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aspen 60, Coal Ridge 27
Caprock Academy 64, De Beque 26
Colo. Springs Christian 55, Buena Vista 30
Cotopaxi 60, Creede High School 42
Delta 65, Moffat County 52
Holly 64, Fowler 55
Idalia 71, Stratton 47
Kent Denver 80, Stargate School 68
Lyons 58, Union Colony Preparatory School 52
Mancos 74, Telluride 36
Pagosa Springs 44, Alamosa 41
Peyton 60, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 24
Vail Christian 62, Meeker 55
Yuma 70, Holyoke 66
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/