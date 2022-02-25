BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aspen 60, Coal Ridge 27

Caprock Academy 64, De Beque 26

Colo. Springs Christian 55, Buena Vista 30

Cotopaxi 60, Creede High School 42

Delta 65, Moffat County 52

Holly 64, Fowler 55

Idalia 71, Stratton 47

Kent Denver 80, Stargate School 68

Lyons 58, Union Colony Preparatory School 52

Mancos 74, Telluride 36

Pagosa Springs 44, Alamosa 41

Peyton 60, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 24

Vail Christian 62, Meeker 55

Yuma 70, Holyoke 66

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

