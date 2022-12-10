GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 38, Leyden 31

Algonquin (Jacobs) 44, Crystal Lake South 30

BISC 40, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 22

Bolingbrook 60, Edison PSA, Mich. 51

Byron 54, Winnebago 51

Calvary Christian Academy 35, Kankakee Trinity Academy 31

Cary-Grove 31, McHenry 20

Century 60, Hardin County 29

Chicago ( SSICP) 45, Chicago Vocational 36

Chicago (Butler) 37, Salem 29

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 59, Chicago (Goode) 22

Chicago Ag Science 33, Curie 27

Chicago CICS-Longwood 46, Thornridge 42

Chicago King 20, Richards 0

Chicago Little Village 28, Corliss 8

Chicago Washington 17, Bogan 13

Crystal Lake Central 49, Dundee-Crown 30

Dixon 50, Stillman Valley 24

Downers North 60, OPRF 31

Dunbar 43, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 35

Dyett 53, Kennedy 14

Evanston Township 27, Glenbrook North 18

Faith Christian, Wis. 51, Quad Cities 31

Forreston 63, Kirkland Hiawatha 16

Francis Parker 44, Mather 38

Freeport (Aquin) 35, Orangeville 32

Fremd 67, Barrington 52

Galesburg Christian High School 61, Unity Christian 48

Geneva 65, St. Charles North 44

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, Oregon 27

Glenbard North 55, Batavia 50

Glenbard West 54, Proviso West 18

Glenbrook South 33, New Trier 24

Grayslake Central 50, Antioch 36

Grayslake North 57, Grant 51

Hersey 69, Rolling Meadows 36

Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Westminster Christian 12

Hononegah 69, Rockford East 11

Huntley 51, Hampshire 48

Hyde Park 61, Morgan Park 48

Islamic Foundation 27, Lombard (CPSA) 26

Kaneland 54, Sandwich 31

Kankakee Grace Christian 37, Beecher 20

Kenwood 71, Kelly 20

LaSalle-Peru 54, Morris 22

Lake Park 55, Wheaton North 41

Lake Zurich 69, Zion Benton 29

Lakes Community 55, Wauconda 20

Lanark Eastland 47, Polo 24

Libertyville 51, Lake Forest 30

Machesney Park Harlem 56, Belvidere 47

Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 26

Maine South 46, Niles West 29

Maine West 48, Maine East 19

Maria 45, Hubbard 21

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 40, Rockford Berean Baptist 20

Mundelein 62, Waukegan 43

Oswego East 42, Oswego 24

Ottawa 57, Plano 22

Plainfield North 57, Aurora (West Aurora) 40

Pope County 58, Gallatin County 54

Prairie Ridge 36, Burlington Central 31

Quincy Notre Dame 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38

Reavis 56, Bremen 33

Rochester 63, Eisenhower 33

Rockford Auburn 59, Belvidere North 37

Rockford Boylan 58, Rockford Jefferson 37

Rockford Guilford 63, Freeport 7

Rockford Lutheran 47, Marengo 26

Round Lake 41, North Chicago 2

Schaumburg 44, Palatine 34

Sycamore 67, Rochelle 29

Vernon Hills 50, Highland Park 37

Whitney Young 65, Wayne Memorial, Mich. 45

Willowbrook 51, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 29

York 50, Hinsdale Central 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Virginia vs. Payson Seymour, ccd.

