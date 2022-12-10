GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 38, Leyden 31
Algonquin (Jacobs) 44, Crystal Lake South 30
BISC 40, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 22
Bolingbrook 60, Edison PSA, Mich. 51
Byron 54, Winnebago 51
Calvary Christian Academy 35, Kankakee Trinity Academy 31
Cary-Grove 31, McHenry 20
Century 60, Hardin County 29
Chicago ( SSICP) 45, Chicago Vocational 36
Chicago (Butler) 37, Salem 29
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 59, Chicago (Goode) 22
Chicago Ag Science 33, Curie 27
Chicago CICS-Longwood 46, Thornridge 42
Chicago King 20, Richards 0
Chicago Little Village 28, Corliss 8
Chicago Washington 17, Bogan 13
Crystal Lake Central 49, Dundee-Crown 30
Dixon 50, Stillman Valley 24
Downers North 60, OPRF 31
Dunbar 43, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 35
Dyett 53, Kennedy 14
Evanston Township 27, Glenbrook North 18
Faith Christian, Wis. 51, Quad Cities 31
Forreston 63, Kirkland Hiawatha 16
Francis Parker 44, Mather 38
Freeport (Aquin) 35, Orangeville 32
Fremd 67, Barrington 52
Galesburg Christian High School 61, Unity Christian 48
Geneva 65, St. Charles North 44
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, Oregon 27
Glenbard North 55, Batavia 50
Glenbard West 54, Proviso West 18
Glenbrook South 33, New Trier 24
Grayslake Central 50, Antioch 36
Grayslake North 57, Grant 51
Hersey 69, Rolling Meadows 36
Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Westminster Christian 12
Hononegah 69, Rockford East 11
Huntley 51, Hampshire 48
Hyde Park 61, Morgan Park 48
Islamic Foundation 27, Lombard (CPSA) 26
Kaneland 54, Sandwich 31
Kankakee Grace Christian 37, Beecher 20
Kenwood 71, Kelly 20
LaSalle-Peru 54, Morris 22
Lake Park 55, Wheaton North 41
Lake Zurich 69, Zion Benton 29
Lakes Community 55, Wauconda 20
Lanark Eastland 47, Polo 24
Libertyville 51, Lake Forest 30
Machesney Park Harlem 56, Belvidere 47
Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 26
Maine South 46, Niles West 29
Maine West 48, Maine East 19
Maria 45, Hubbard 21
Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 40, Rockford Berean Baptist 20
Mundelein 62, Waukegan 43
Oswego East 42, Oswego 24
Ottawa 57, Plano 22
Plainfield North 57, Aurora (West Aurora) 40
Pope County 58, Gallatin County 54
Prairie Ridge 36, Burlington Central 31
Quincy Notre Dame 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38
Reavis 56, Bremen 33
Rochester 63, Eisenhower 33
Rockford Auburn 59, Belvidere North 37
Rockford Boylan 58, Rockford Jefferson 37
Rockford Guilford 63, Freeport 7
Rockford Lutheran 47, Marengo 26
Round Lake 41, North Chicago 2
Schaumburg 44, Palatine 34
Sycamore 67, Rochelle 29
Vernon Hills 50, Highland Park 37
Whitney Young 65, Wayne Memorial, Mich. 45
Willowbrook 51, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 29
York 50, Hinsdale Central 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Virginia vs. Payson Seymour, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
