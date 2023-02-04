GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryce Valley 38, Whitehorse 25
Cyprus 57, Hunter 36
Davis 40, Weber 17
Enterprise 59, Grand County 43
Fremont 57, Layton 20
Highland 60, Brighton 56
Lehi 51, Orem 36
Lone Peak 84, Pleasant Grove 33
Maple Mountain 53, Provo 52
Olympus 79, East 23
Parowan 73, San Juan Blanding 51
Payson 50, Uintah 48
Pinnacle 61, Monument Valley 49
Rich County 57, Altamont 27
Roy 44, Granger 29
Skyline 70, Park City 26
Skyridge 52, Westlake 49
South Sevier 46, Kanab 44
Springville 54, Spanish Fork 26
Syracuse 55, Clearfield 29
Taylorsville 55, Kearns 49
Timpanogos 59, Mountain View 36
Valley 74, Escalante 34
Wasatch 60, Salem Hills 52
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 73, Wasatch Academy 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.