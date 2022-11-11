PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSA Football Championship=
Semifinal=
Class AA=
Bozeman 28, Gallatin 9
Helena Capital 21, Missoula Sentinel 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 1:20 am
