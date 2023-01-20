GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 58

Amelia County 59, Randolph-Henry 11

Amherst County 45, Rustburg 9

Annandale 57, John R. Lewis 24

Armstrong 42, Varina 41

Atlantic Shores Christian 71, StoneBridge School 20

Auburn 41, George Wythe-Wytheville 34

Bassett 51, Tunstall 8

Bayside 62, Tallwood 45

Bethel 56, Phoebus 20

Bishop McNamara, Md. 97, Bishop O'Connell 28

Broad Run 52, Rock Ridge 34

Broadwater Academy 45, Denbigh Baptist 25

C.D. Hylton 46, Gar-Field 23

Carlisle 61, Southwest Virginia Home School 33

Carroll County 69, Glenvar 22

Castlewood 54, J.I. Burton 9

Central - Wise 66, Ridgeview 39

Centreville 68, Oakton 58

Chatham 42, Dan River 25

Christchurch 63, Norfolk Collegiate 36

Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 26

Courtland 53, Spotsylvania 35

Eastern Montgomery 61, James River-Buchanan 37

Eastern View 43, Chancellor 39

Eastside 75, Thomas Walker 48

Edison 53, Falls Church 30

Faith Christian-Roanoke 45, Chatham Hall 33

Flint Hill 62, Holton Arms, Md. 28

Fluvanna 62, Orange County 46

Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 22

Franklin 47, Windsor 28

Franklin County 42, Northside 30

Fredericksburg Christian 37, Wakefield Country Day 27

Gainesville 61, Patriot 36

Gate City 62, Abingdon 44

Glen Allen 54, Douglas Freeman 20

Grayson County 52, Giles 49, OT

Green Run 40, Frank Cox 6

Greensville County 53, Southampton 32

Grove Avenue Baptist 43, St. Michael Catholic 14

Hanover 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 44

Heritage (Leesburg) 41, Park View-Sterling 19

Hermitage 55, Maggie L. Walker GS 21

Highland Springs 71, Henrico 35

Honaker 56, Grundy 40

James Robinson 47, W.T. Woodson 33

James Wood 40, Sherando 38

John Marshall 46, Mills Godwin 42

Kankakee (McNamara), Ill. 97, Bishop O'Connell 28

Kempsville 53, Kellam 41

King George 42, James Monroe 38

King's Fork High School 104, Hickory 24

Lake Taylor 44, Booker T. Washington 28

Lebanon 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20

Lord Botetourt 68, Staunton River 17

Louisa 67, Goochland 2

Massaponax 70, Mountain View 22

McLean 36, George Marshall 17

Mechanicsville High School 58, Atlee 35

Menchville 75, Hampton 57

Meridian High School 57, Brentsville 29

Millbrook 76, John Handley 42

Nelson County 65, Altavista 34

Norcom def. Churchland, forfeit

Northside 64, St. Thomas More, La. 47

Norview 80, Manor High School 56

Nottoway 46, Central of Lunenburg 28

Osbourn Park 60, Freedom (South Riding) 30

Patrick County 54, Halifax County 52

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Hidden Valley 19

Paul VI Catholic High School 85, Bishop Ireton 49

PikeView, W.Va. 63, Graham 45

Potomac 47, Woodbridge 40

Princess Anne 42, Landstown 35

Richlands 50, Marion 36

Richmond Christian 48, Carmel 8

Riverbend 71, North Stafford 40

Riverheads 43, Staunton 29

Riverside 59, Stone Bridge 45

Salem 46, Ocean Lakes 24

Salem 65, Christiansburg 44

Skyline 71, Manassas Park 26

South County 60, Alexandria City 21

St. Catherine's 39, Norfolk Academy 27

Surry County 58, Appomattox Regional GS 28

Tuscarora 43, Loudoun Valley 33

Twin Valley 52, East Ridge, Ky. 40

Union 73, Lee High 25

Washington-Liberty 50, Herndon 39

West Potomac 60, Lake Braddock 54

Western Albemarle 36, Monticello 23

Westfield 50, Chantilly 35

William Fleming 71, William Byrd 20

William Monroe 45, Warren County 25

Wilson Memorial 53, Waynesboro 44

Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union Prep 39

Woodside 43, Heritage (Newport News) 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

