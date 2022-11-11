PREP FOOTBALL=

Poplarville 49, Newton County 21

HCAA Playoffs=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Crossover Prep, Okla. 42, Unity Christian 22

MAIS Playoff=

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Tunica Academy 66, North Sunflower Aca. 46

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Canton Academy 42, Centreville Aca. 8

Central Holmes 33, Greenville Christian 32, OT

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Tri-County Aca. 28, Adams Christian 21

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Simpson Aca. 13, Copiah Aca. 10

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Jackson Prep 10, Hartfield Academy 7

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6

MAIS Playoffs=

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Tallulah, La. 52, Newton Co. Aca. 30

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Oak Forest, La. 45, Heritage Academy 33

MHSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

First Round=

Bay Springs 64, Sebastopol 0

Biggersville 48, West Tallahatchie 0

Hamilton 24, Resurrection Catholic 3

McEvans 68, Ashland 0

Simmons 54, Smithville 0

South Delta 24, Okolona 6

Taylorsville 50, Vardaman 0

West Lowndes 46, Lumberton 20

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Charleston 24, Calhoun City 14

Choctaw County 33, LeFlore 0

Eupora 37, J.Z. George 12

Lake 21, East Marion 18

North Side 41, Baldwyn 27

Philadelphia 27, Heidelberg 14

Scott Central 55, Collins 7

Velma Jackson 14, Mize 7

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Amory 30, North Panola 14

Hazlehurst 32, Jefferson Davis County 13

Kossuth 41, Humphreys 14

Magee 36, Jefferson County 26

Noxubee County 36, Independence 8

Raleigh 30, St. Stanislaus 21

Wesson 33, Tylertown 19

Winona 48, Water Valley 14

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Caledonia 26, Clarksdale 0

Houston 33, West Lauderdale 24

Itawamba AHS 42, Senatobia 14

Louisville 35, Ripley 0

Mendenhall 29, Columbia 20

Quitman 39, Moss Point 13

Stone 17, North Pike 16, OT

Class 5A=

First Round=

Callaway 20, Lafayette 14

Gautier 38, Wayne County 21

Neshoba Central 27, Columbus 2

Picayune 24, Laurel 9

Vancleave 41, Hattiesburg 35

Vicksburg 36, Cleveland Central 14

West Jones 38, East Central 0

West Point 55, Holmes County Central 14

Class 6A=

First Round=

Brandon 42, Hancock 7

Clinton 41, DeSoto Central 14

Madison Central 30, South Panola 21

Oak Grove 28, Biloxi 7

Ocean Springs 49, Northwest Rankin 21

Southaven 38, Starkville 12

Tupelo 42, Lewisburg 0

Warren Central 38, Gulfport 3

