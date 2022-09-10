PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 35, Villa Grove/Heritage 18

Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Monmouth United 0

Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, McHenry 22

Amboy-LaMoille 40, Milledgeville 36

Amundsen 70, Steinmetz 0

Andrew 42, Sandburg 27

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 39, Princeville 19

Antioch 49, Lakes Community 13

Arcola 47, Argenta-Oreana 23

Athens 22, Stanford Olympia 8

Auburn 41, Pleasant Plains 24

Aurora Christian 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 0

Bartlett 21, Aurora (East) 14

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 13, Breese Mater Dei 7

Belleville East 52, Metea Valley 19

Belvidere North 31, Rockford Boylan 28

Benton 42, Pinckneyville 0

Bloomington 18, Peoria Notre Dame 12

Breese Central 17, Red Bud 6

Brother Rice 13, Lisle (Benet Academy) 10

Buffalo Grove 45, Highland Park 14

Byron 45, Rockford Lutheran 6

Camp Point Central 30, Unity/Seymour Co-op 8

Carmi White County 44, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 12

Carrollton 48, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0

Carterville 49, Columbia 14

Cary-Grove 41, Crystal Lake Central 20

Champaign Centennial 45, Richwoods 20

Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13

Chicago (Carver Military) 28, Chicago Vocational 0

Chicago Academy 47, Clemente 22

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Niles Notre Dame 0

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 30, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 26

Clifton Central 39, Fithian Oakwood 0

Colfax Ridgeview 21, Tri-Valley 16

Collinsville 47, Alton 0

Columbia def. Alton Marquette, forfeit

Conant 42, Glenbrook North 3

Creekside, Ga. 10, East St. Louis 8

Crystal Lake South 27, Hampshire 14

Dakota 34, Stockton 20

Danville 49, Peoria Manual 6

DeKalb 49, Belleville West 0

Decatur St. Teresa 48, Moweaqua Central A&M 7

Dixon 57, Rockford Christian 8

Downers North 27, Downers South 7

Dundee-Crown 8, Burlington Central 7

East Alton-Wood River 59, Nokomis 14

Effingham 31, Charleston 13

El Paso-Gridley 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13

Elk Grove 43, Niles North 0

Elmwood-Brimfield 36, Astoria/VIT Co-op 14

Eureka 59, Heyworth 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 20, River Ridge 16

Flora 20, Eldorado 16

Foreman 16, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 6

Freeburg 28, Chester 6

Freeport (Aquin) 60, Orangeville 26

Fulton 33, Durand/Pecatonica 19

Geneseo 36, United Township High School 13

Geneva 14, Glenbard North 10

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, North Boone 19

Glenbard East 42, West Chicago 6

Glenbard South 56, Larkin 21

Glenbrook South 42, Fremd 14

Grayslake Central 51, North Chicago 14

Grayslake North 26, Grant 7

Hamilton County 32, Edwards County 3

Harrisburg 35, Paris 7

Herrin 20, Du Quoin 14

Hersey 42, Deerfield 0

Highland 55, Marion 14

Hillcrest 31, Shepard 20

Hillsboro 25, Carlinville 21

Hinsdale South 42, Leyden 14

Homewood-Flossmoor 32, Lincoln Way Central 20

IC Catholic 53, Elmwood Park 0

Illini West (Carthage) 16, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 12

Jacksonville 64, Springfield Southeast 20

Jerseyville Jersey 26, Lincoln 14

Johnston City 36, Fairfield 6

Joliet Catholic 47, De La Salle 0

Kankakee (McNamara) 35, Ridgewood 33

Kankakee 60, Thornridge 0

Knoxville 35, Stark County 7

LaSalle-Peru 21, Woodstock North 13

Lake Forest 48, Waukegan 8

Lake Park 24, St. Charles East 0

Lake Zurich 13, Stevenson 10

Lawrenceville 34, Newton 7

LeRoy 20, Tremont 16

Lemont 42, Oak Forest 0

Lincoln-Way East 49, Stagg 3

Lockport 23, Bradley-Bourbonnais 22

Loyola 34, St. Rita 14

Lyons 10, Hinsdale Central 7

Macomb 50, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 27

Macon Meridian 35, Warrensburg-Latham 28

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Mt. Zion 14

Maine South 38, Barrington 7

Marist 31, Nazareth 3

Maroa-Forsyth 56, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 8

Mascoutah 37, Centralia 28

Mattoon 17, Taylorville 14

Mendota 49, Bureau Valley 23

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 22, Blue Ridge 8

Moline 34, Quincy 20

Momence 20, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 16

Monticello 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 6

Montini 26, Marmion 3

Morris 32, Kaneland 24

Morton 35, Canton 7

Mount Vernon 27, Triad 22

Mt. Carmel 48, Casey-Westfield 6

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 36, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 8

Mundelein 16, Zion Benton 6

Naperville Central 44, Milwaukee Riverside University, Wis. 8

Naperville Central 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir, Wis. 8

Naperville Neuqua Valley 21, St. Mary's (St. Louis), Mo. 20

Nashville 33, Trenton Wesclin 0

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 40, Riverton 6

Normal West 21, Normal Community 4

North-Mac 40, Vandalia 7

O'Fallon 40, Waubonsie Valley 0

Olney (Richland County) 41, Salem 20

Ottawa 63, Harvard 0

Ottawa Marquette 28, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Palatine 34, New Trier 14

Pana 47, Gillespie 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 25, OT

Pekin 28, Dunlap 19

Peotone 28, Manteno 13

Piasa Southwestern 40, Litchfield 6

Plano 54, Westmont 0

Polo 46, Champaign St. Thomas More 0

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 7

Princeton 55, Hall 20

Prospect 17, Evanston Township 14

Providence 25, Fenwick 22

Reavis 35, Argo 28

Reed-Custer 53, Lisle 0

Rich Township 34, Thornwood 21

Richards 16, Dunbar 0

Riverside-Brookfield 28, Chicago Christian 7

Robinson 40, Marshall 13

Rochelle 60, Johnsburg 35

Rock Island 47, Rock Island Alleman 6

Rockridge 2, Riverdale 0

Rolling Meadows 26, Vernon Hills 14

Roxana 42, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Rushville-Industry 54, Lewistown 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Eisenhower 0

Schaumburg 17, Niles West 7

Shelbyville 40, Clinton 10

South Beloit 62, Rockford Christian Life 8

South Elgin 66, Bensenville (Fenton) 7

St. Bede 34, Kewanee 20

St. Charles North 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 20

St. Francis 38, St. Edward 0

St. Ignatius 19, St. Laurence 14

St. Patrick 55, Woodstock Marian 28

St. Viator 42, DePaul College Prep 21

Sterling 48, Galesburg 21

Sterling Newman 13, Orion 12

Stillman Valley 41, Oregon 6

Streamwood 40, Elgin 28

Streator 16, Herscher 12

Sycamore 41, Woodstock 0

Tolono Unity 62, Illinois Valley Central 20

Tuscola 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 25

Von Steuben 40, Mather 26

Warren Township 42, Libertyville 8

Washington 44, Metamora 22

Waterloo 35, Carbondale 14

Wauconda 55, Round Lake 0

Wheaton Academy 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Wheaton North 27, Batavia 24

Wheeling 49, Maine East 12

Willowbrook 42, Proviso East 6

Wilmington 17, Coal City 7

Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 14

York 54, Proviso West 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thornton Fractional South vs. Thornton Fractional North, ccd.

