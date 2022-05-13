|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
|Division II
|Region 6
Bellevue 1, Shelby 0, 10 innings
Bellville Clear Fork 4, Ontario 3
Bryan 3, Lima Shawnee 2
Elida 5, Defiance 4
Lexington 7, Galion 1
Oak Harbor 15, Rossford 0
Port Clinton 5, Clyde 4
St. Mary's Memorial 2, Celina 0
Wauseon 9, Maumee 4
|Division III
|Region 10
Castalia Margaretta 11, Kansas Lakota 2
Coldwater 3, Harrod Allen East 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 8, Bloomdale-Elmwood 3
Milan Edison 6, Carey 0
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 3, Sherwood Fairview 2
North Robinson Colonel Crawford 23, Willard 0
Upper Sandusky 10, Huron 7
Van Buren 3, Paulding 2
