GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 51, Leyden 49
Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 31
DeLand-Weldon 61, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 2
Downers North 40, Glenbard West 22
Dunlap 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 46
Fremd 57, Conant 55
Glenbard South 58, Glenbrook North 41
Grant 64, North Chicago 19
Gurnee Warren 31, Mundelein 26
Johnsburg 55, Richmond-Burton 18
Lakes Community 42, Grayslake Central 38
Maine East 37, Highland Park 27
Maine South 60, Evanston Township 39
Marion 40, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 26
New Trier 46, Niles West 27
Normal University 49, Springfield Lanphier 41
Plainfield Central 55, Oswego 39
Polo 44, Forreston 24
Prairie Ridge 42, Crystal Lake Central 33
Prospect 44, Buffalo Grove 25
Rockford East 55, Freeport 35
Rockford Guilford 60, Rockford Boylan 46
Rolling Meadows 48, Wheeling 14
Round Lake 47, Antioch 22
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53, Decatur MacArthur 52
Simeon 68, Chicago ( SSICP) 5
South Elgin 59, Bartlett 36
Springfield Southeast 53, Rochester 49
St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 74, Batavia 52
Stevenson 61, Waukegan 25
Washington 38, Canton 28
Wauconda 50, Grayslake North 38
West Carroll 60, East Dubuque 30
Yorkville Christian 56, Willows 29
Midland Trail Conference Tournament=
Woodlawn 46, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Earlville vs. Mendota, ccd.
