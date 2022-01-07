GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 51, Leyden 49

Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 31

DeLand-Weldon 61, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 2

Downers North 40, Glenbard West 22

Dunlap 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Fremd 57, Conant 55

Glenbard South 58, Glenbrook North 41

Grant 64, North Chicago 19

Gurnee Warren 31, Mundelein 26

Johnsburg 55, Richmond-Burton 18

Lakes Community 42, Grayslake Central 38

Maine East 37, Highland Park 27

Maine South 60, Evanston Township 39

Marion 40, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 26

New Trier 46, Niles West 27

Normal University 49, Springfield Lanphier 41

Plainfield Central 55, Oswego 39

Polo 44, Forreston 24

Prairie Ridge 42, Crystal Lake Central 33

Prospect 44, Buffalo Grove 25

Rockford East 55, Freeport 35

Rockford Guilford 60, Rockford Boylan 46

Rolling Meadows 48, Wheeling 14

Round Lake 47, Antioch 22

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53, Decatur MacArthur 52

Simeon 68, Chicago ( SSICP) 5

South Elgin 59, Bartlett 36

Springfield Southeast 53, Rochester 49

St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 74, Batavia 52

Stevenson 61, Waukegan 25

Washington 38, Canton 28

Wauconda 50, Grayslake North 38

West Carroll 60, East Dubuque 30

Yorkville Christian 56, Willows 29

Midland Trail Conference Tournament=

Woodlawn 46, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Earlville vs. Mendota, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

