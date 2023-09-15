PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 27, Syracuse 8
Ainsworth 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 0
Amherst 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Anselmo-Merna 68, Leyton 12
Ansley-Litchfield 28, Burwell 22
Arapahoe 44, Alma 38
Arthur County 80, Hay Springs 7
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 0
Aurora 55, Platteview 14
Axtell 30, Silver Lake 3
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26
Battle Creek 47, Centennial 0
Bayard 58, Morrill 0
Beatrice 27, Lincoln Northwest 20
Bennington 58, Lincoln Pius X 0
Blair 22, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Bloomfield def. Osmond, forfeit
Boone Central 19, Douglas County West 14
Boys Town 26, Falls City 0
Bridgeport 70, Hemingford 24
Broken Bow 40, O'Neill 14
Cambridge 28, Southern Valley 18
Central City 28, Fort Calhoun 14
Central Valley 75, Elm Creek 6
Centura 20, Wood River 8
Chase County 62, Gibbon 0
Cody-Kilgore 52, Santee 12
Columbus Lakeview 24, St. Paul 7
Cozad 30, Lexington 0
Crawford 52, Fleming, Colo. 34
Crete 47, Schuyler 0
Crofton 58, Hartington-Newcastle 38
Cross County 58, Twin River 8
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Bertrand 8
Elgin Public/Pope John 52, CWC 6
Elkhorn South 32, Omaha Central 21
Elkhorn Valley 34, Neligh-Oakdale 22
Elmwood-Murdock 70, Omaha Christian Academy 12
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 60, Freeman 6
Fillmore Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 13
Franklin def. Meridian, forfeit
Fullerton 52, Nebraska Lutheran 34
Gothenburg 46, Alliance 12
Grand Island 62, Lincoln High 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Logan View 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Bishop Neumann 25
Hi-Line 48, Arcadia-Loup City 8
High Plains Community 65, Giltner 26
Hitchcock County 28, Loomis 14
Howells/Dodge 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6
Humphrey St. Francis 56, East Butler 0
Johnson County Central 38, Southern 6
Johnson-Brock 69, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 12
Kearney 16, Bellevue West 14
Kearney Catholic 24, Milford 6
Kenesaw 18, Deshler 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 68, Homer 15
Lawrence-Nelson 38, Blue Hill 14
Lincoln Christian 34, Arlington 6
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 14
Lincoln Southeast 42, Lincoln North Star 16
Madison def. Cedar Bluffs, forfeit
Malcolm 54, Tekamah-Herman 13
Maxwell 38, Sandhills Valley 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Medicine Valley 36
McCook 36, Holdrege 7
McCool Junction 36, Heartland 24
Mead 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Millard South 38, Gretna 7
Millard West 20, Omaha Creighton 7
Minden 37, Fairbury 6
Mullen 44, Hyannis 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 34, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 28
Norfolk 35, Fremont 6
Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 6
North Platte 20, Columbus 7
North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Sutherland 12
Oakland-Craig 34, Ponca 16
Ogallala 38, Gering 28
Omaha Bryan 64, Buena Vista 6
Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Elkhorn 0
Omaha Westside 49, Millard North 7
Ord 65, Gordon/Rushville 6
Osceola 68, Palmer 22
Papillion-LaVista 28, Lincoln Southwest 14
Papillion-LaVista South 51, Omaha Burke 8
Pawnee City 58, Red Cloud 22
Pender 33, Wisner-Pilger 12
Perkins County 55, Kimball 0
Pierce 37, Omaha Roncalli 28
Plainview 48, North Central 6
Plattsmouth 41, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Ralston 35, Gretna East 14
Ravenna 60, Pleasanton 20
Raymond Central 35, Wayne 7
Riverside 54, Nebraska Christian 12
Sandy Creek 64, Sutton 20
Seward 26, Hastings 14
Shelby-Rising City 36, Clarkson-Leigh 14
Shelton 45, Paxton 37
Sidney 42, Mitchell 35
South Loup 48, Sandhills/Thedford 34
South Sioux City 67, Omaha South 7
Stanton 56, Guardian Angels 12
Stuart 64, Brady 0
Summerland 38, Lutheran High Northeast 24
Thayer Central 54, Palmyra 46
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 36, Omaha Nation 0
Tri County 33, David City 7
Tri County Northeast 52, Wakefield 41
Twin Loup 36, Overton 17
Wahoo 62, Nebraska City 0
Wallace 50, South Platte 16
Wausa 49, Creighton 22
Waverly 27, Norris 22
Weeping Water 44, Conestoga 9
West Holt 32, Archbishop Bergan 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 59, Lewiston 14
Winside 56, Walthill 8
York 14, Scottsbluff 10
Yutan 28, North Bend Central 20
