PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 27, Syracuse 8

Ainsworth 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 0

Amherst 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

Anselmo-Merna 68, Leyton 12

Ansley-Litchfield 28, Burwell 22

Arapahoe 44, Alma 38

Arthur County 80, Hay Springs 7

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 0

Aurora 55, Platteview 14

Axtell 30, Silver Lake 3

Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26

Battle Creek 47, Centennial 0

Bayard 58, Morrill 0

Beatrice 27, Lincoln Northwest 20

Bennington 58, Lincoln Pius X 0

Blair 22, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Bloomfield def. Osmond, forfeit

Boone Central 19, Douglas County West 14

Boys Town 26, Falls City 0

Bridgeport 70, Hemingford 24

Broken Bow 40, O'Neill 14

Cambridge 28, Southern Valley 18

Central City 28, Fort Calhoun 14

Central Valley 75, Elm Creek 6

Centura 20, Wood River 8

Chase County 62, Gibbon 0

Cody-Kilgore 52, Santee 12

Columbus Lakeview 24, St. Paul 7

Cozad 30, Lexington 0

Crawford 52, Fleming, Colo. 34

Crete 47, Schuyler 0

Crofton 58, Hartington-Newcastle 38

Cross County 58, Twin River 8

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Bertrand 8

Elgin Public/Pope John 52, CWC 6

Elkhorn South 32, Omaha Central 21

Elkhorn Valley 34, Neligh-Oakdale 22

Elmwood-Murdock 70, Omaha Christian Academy 12

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 60, Freeman 6

Fillmore Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 13

Franklin def. Meridian, forfeit

Fullerton 52, Nebraska Lutheran 34

Gothenburg 46, Alliance 12

Grand Island 62, Lincoln High 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Logan View 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Bishop Neumann 25

Hi-Line 48, Arcadia-Loup City 8

High Plains Community 65, Giltner 26

Hitchcock County 28, Loomis 14

Howells/Dodge 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6

Humphrey St. Francis 56, East Butler 0

Johnson County Central 38, Southern 6

Johnson-Brock 69, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 12

Kearney 16, Bellevue West 14

Kearney Catholic 24, Milford 6

Kenesaw 18, Deshler 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 68, Homer 15

Lawrence-Nelson 38, Blue Hill 14

Lincoln Christian 34, Arlington 6

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 14

Lincoln Southeast 42, Lincoln North Star 16

Madison def. Cedar Bluffs, forfeit

Malcolm 54, Tekamah-Herman 13

Maxwell 38, Sandhills Valley 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Medicine Valley 36

McCook 36, Holdrege 7

McCool Junction 36, Heartland 24

Mead 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Millard South 38, Gretna 7

Millard West 20, Omaha Creighton 7

Minden 37, Fairbury 6

Mullen 44, Hyannis 0

Nebraska City Lourdes 34, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 28

Norfolk 35, Fremont 6

Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 6

North Platte 20, Columbus 7

North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Sutherland 12

Oakland-Craig 34, Ponca 16

Ogallala 38, Gering 28

Omaha Bryan 64, Buena Vista 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Elkhorn 0

Omaha Westside 49, Millard North 7

Ord 65, Gordon/Rushville 6

Osceola 68, Palmer 22

Papillion-LaVista 28, Lincoln Southwest 14

Papillion-LaVista South 51, Omaha Burke 8

Pawnee City 58, Red Cloud 22

Pender 33, Wisner-Pilger 12

Perkins County 55, Kimball 0

Pierce 37, Omaha Roncalli 28

Plainview 48, North Central 6

Plattsmouth 41, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Ralston 35, Gretna East 14

Ravenna 60, Pleasanton 20

Raymond Central 35, Wayne 7

Riverside 54, Nebraska Christian 12

Sandy Creek 64, Sutton 20

Seward 26, Hastings 14

Shelby-Rising City 36, Clarkson-Leigh 14

Shelton 45, Paxton 37

Sidney 42, Mitchell 35

South Loup 48, Sandhills/Thedford 34

South Sioux City 67, Omaha South 7

Stanton 56, Guardian Angels 12

Stuart 64, Brady 0

Summerland 38, Lutheran High Northeast 24

Thayer Central 54, Palmyra 46

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 36, Omaha Nation 0

Tri County 33, David City 7

Tri County Northeast 52, Wakefield 41

Twin Loup 36, Overton 17

Wahoo 62, Nebraska City 0

Wallace 50, South Platte 16

Wausa 49, Creighton 22

Waverly 27, Norris 22

Weeping Water 44, Conestoga 9

West Holt 32, Archbishop Bergan 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 59, Lewiston 14

Winside 56, Walthill 8

York 14, Scottsbluff 10

Yutan 28, North Bend Central 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

