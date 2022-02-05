BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 50, Dundee-Crown 46

Andrew 45, Lincoln Way West 37

Annawan 44, Wethersfield 43

Auburn 62, North-Mac 52

Aurora (West Aurora) 67, Oswego 50

Barrington 40, Conant 26

Bartlett 72, South Elgin 55

Batavia 38, Geneva 36

Belvidere North 52, Rockford Boylan 50

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 59, Downers South 55

Bolingbrook 86, Lincoln-Way East 75

Bradley-Bourbonnais 50, Stagg 37

Breese Mater Dei 32, Breese Central 25

Buffalo Grove 60, Hersey 57

Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 22

Champaign St. Thomas More 61, Rantoul 45

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 46

Chicago Mt. Carmel 67, St. Laurence 49

Chicago-University 57, Northridge Prep 50

DeKalb 60, Waubonsie Valley 48

DePaul College Prep 47, Fenwick 16

Donovan 57, Illinois Lutheran 55

Dwight 52, Roanoke-Benson 29

East Alton-Wood River 54, Roxana 42

East Peoria 58, Canton 45

El Paso-Gridley 66, Tremont 47

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 58, Chicago Christian 52

Erie/Prophetstown 59, Sherrard 38

Eureka 76, Fisher 27

Evanston Township 62, New Trier 55

Evergreen Park 77, Reavis 48

Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40

Francis Parker 71, North Shore Country Day 61

Fremd 35, Schaumburg 26

Galesburg 72, Geneseo 47

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Kankakee Grace Christian 52

Glenbard West 71, York 39

Glenbrook North 64, Maine South 57

Granite City 80, Alton 51

Grant 79, Round Lake 47

Grayslake Central 60, Antioch 29

Hampshire 44, McHenry 27

Harlan 61, Tilden 32

Harvey Thornton 77, Thornridge 53

Havana 62, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 29

Henry 53, Lowpoint-Washburn 45

Herscher 56, Coal City 30

Highland Park 38, Deerfield 28

Hillcrest 65, Oak Forest 57

Hinsdale South 49, Leyden 39

Hoffman Estates 48, Palatine 45

Huntley 48, Crystal Lake South 46

Johnsburg 68, Richmond-Burton 59, OT

Joliet West 64, Plainfield East 58

Kaneland 66, Plano 56

Kankakee (McNamara) 83, Westmont 72

Kewanee 62, Bureau Valley 58

LaSalle-Peru 58, Sandwich 43

Lake Forest 56, Lake Zurich 28

Lake Park 50, Glenbard North 49

Larkin 86, Elgin 20

Lemont 67, Tinley Park 44

Leo 56, Brother Rice 50

Lewistown 54, Elmwood 37

Lockport 54, Sandburg 40

Lombard (CPSA) 45, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 39

Lyons 59, Downers North 44

Machesney Park Harlem 53, Rockford Jefferson 50

Madison 71, Quest Academy 57

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 59, Lake County Baptist 41

Metamora 59, Bartonville (Limestone) 45

Metea Valley 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 59

Midland 48, Seneca 45

Minooka 70, Plainfield North 59

Moline 76, Quincy 57

Monmouth-Roseville 54, Morrison 41

Morris 42, Sycamore 29

Morton 55, Pekin 42

Mundelein 41, Gurnee Warren 37

Naperville Central 71, Naperville North 61

Nazareth 72, Joliet Catholic 61

Niles North 66, Maine West 45

Niles West 69, CICS-Northtown 47

Normal Community 60, Peoria Manual 52

Northside Prep 43, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 40

Oak Lawn Community 72, Blue Island Eisenhower 29

Oak Lawn Richards 77, Shepard 45

Oswego East 52, Yorkville 48

Ottawa 66, Rochelle 60

Pontiac 75, Stanford Olympia 30

Prairie Ridge 57, Crystal Lake Central 23

Princeton 63, Mendota 35

Providence 66, De La Salle 63

Proviso East 95, Addison Trail 67

Putnam County 63, Ottawa Marquette 60

Quincy Notre Dame 68, KC Northeast, Mo. 65

Raby 62, Chicago Vocational 60

Reed-Custer 64, Wilmington 48

Riverdale 81, Orion 60

Rock Island 103, Rock Island Alleman 22

Rockford Auburn 72, Freeport 51

Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 62

Rockford East 53, Belvidere 37

Rockford Guilford 79, Hononegah 67, OT

Rockford Lutheran 71, Winnebago 68

Rolling Meadows 55, Prospect 49

Romeoville 63, Joliet Central 54

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Chatham Glenwood 56, OT

Scales Mound 53, East Dubuque 40

Springfield 52, Rochester 38

St. Charles East 53, St. Charles North 52

St. Edward 46, Elmwood Park 24

St. Francis 49, IC Catholic 27

St. Ignatius 69, Providence-St. Mel 42

St. Rita 41, Loyola 24

Sterling 60, East Moline United 57

Sterling Newman 86, Hall 59

Teutopolis 51, Effingham St. Anthony 40

Thornton Fractional South 89, Thornton Fractional North 68

Thornwood 72, Rich Township 58

Vandalia 64, Staunton 54

Vernon Hills 79, Maine East 48

Warrensburg-Latham 72, Clinton 39

Washington 59, Dunlap 45

Waterloo 40, Bethalto Civic Memorial 35

Wauconda 85, Lakes Community 57

Wheaton Academy 64, Aurora Christian 50

Wheaton Warrenville South 57, Wheaton North 34

Wheeling 58, Elk Grove 52

Woodstock North 56, Woodstock 45

Little Ten Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Somonauk 55, Newark 49

Consolation=

Indian Creek 51, Earlville 48

Third Place=

Hinckley-Big Rock 62, Serena 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Altamont vs. Nokomis, ccd.

Arthur-Okaw Christian vs. Arcola, ccd.

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.

Buffalo Tri-City vs. South County, ccd.

Buffalo Tri-City vs. Waverly, ccd.

Chrisman vs. Westville, ccd.

Decatur MacArthur vs. Springfield Southeast, ccd.

Downs Tri-Valley vs. Williamsville, ccd.

Gillespie vs. Litchfield, ccd.

Lexington vs. Heyworth, ccd.

Manteno vs. Streator, ccd.

Riverton vs. New Berlin, ccd.

Waterloo Gibault vs. Columbia, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

