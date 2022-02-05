BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 50, Dundee-Crown 46
Andrew 45, Lincoln Way West 37
Annawan 44, Wethersfield 43
Auburn 62, North-Mac 52
Aurora (West Aurora) 67, Oswego 50
Barrington 40, Conant 26
Bartlett 72, South Elgin 55
Batavia 38, Geneva 36
Belvidere North 52, Rockford Boylan 50
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 59, Downers South 55
Bolingbrook 86, Lincoln-Way East 75
Bradley-Bourbonnais 50, Stagg 37
Breese Mater Dei 32, Breese Central 25
Buffalo Grove 60, Hersey 57
Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 22
Champaign St. Thomas More 61, Rantoul 45
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 46
Chicago Mt. Carmel 67, St. Laurence 49
Chicago-University 57, Northridge Prep 50
DeKalb 60, Waubonsie Valley 48
DePaul College Prep 47, Fenwick 16
Donovan 57, Illinois Lutheran 55
Dwight 52, Roanoke-Benson 29
East Alton-Wood River 54, Roxana 42
East Peoria 58, Canton 45
El Paso-Gridley 66, Tremont 47
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 58, Chicago Christian 52
Erie/Prophetstown 59, Sherrard 38
Eureka 76, Fisher 27
Evanston Township 62, New Trier 55
Evergreen Park 77, Reavis 48
Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40
Francis Parker 71, North Shore Country Day 61
Fremd 35, Schaumburg 26
Galesburg 72, Geneseo 47
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Kankakee Grace Christian 52
Glenbard West 71, York 39
Glenbrook North 64, Maine South 57
Granite City 80, Alton 51
Grant 79, Round Lake 47
Grayslake Central 60, Antioch 29
Hampshire 44, McHenry 27
Harlan 61, Tilden 32
Harvey Thornton 77, Thornridge 53
Havana 62, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 29
Henry 53, Lowpoint-Washburn 45
Herscher 56, Coal City 30
Highland Park 38, Deerfield 28
Hillcrest 65, Oak Forest 57
Hinsdale South 49, Leyden 39
Hoffman Estates 48, Palatine 45
Huntley 48, Crystal Lake South 46
Johnsburg 68, Richmond-Burton 59, OT
Joliet West 64, Plainfield East 58
Kaneland 66, Plano 56
Kankakee (McNamara) 83, Westmont 72
Kewanee 62, Bureau Valley 58
LaSalle-Peru 58, Sandwich 43
Lake Forest 56, Lake Zurich 28
Lake Park 50, Glenbard North 49
Larkin 86, Elgin 20
Lemont 67, Tinley Park 44
Leo 56, Brother Rice 50
Lewistown 54, Elmwood 37
Lockport 54, Sandburg 40
Lombard (CPSA) 45, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 39
Lyons 59, Downers North 44
Machesney Park Harlem 53, Rockford Jefferson 50
Madison 71, Quest Academy 57
Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 59, Lake County Baptist 41
Metamora 59, Bartonville (Limestone) 45
Metea Valley 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 59
Midland 48, Seneca 45
Minooka 70, Plainfield North 59
Moline 76, Quincy 57
Monmouth-Roseville 54, Morrison 41
Morris 42, Sycamore 29
Morton 55, Pekin 42
Mundelein 41, Gurnee Warren 37
Naperville Central 71, Naperville North 61
Nazareth 72, Joliet Catholic 61
Niles North 66, Maine West 45
Niles West 69, CICS-Northtown 47
Normal Community 60, Peoria Manual 52
Northside Prep 43, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 40
Oak Lawn Community 72, Blue Island Eisenhower 29
Oak Lawn Richards 77, Shepard 45
Oswego East 52, Yorkville 48
Ottawa 66, Rochelle 60
Pontiac 75, Stanford Olympia 30
Prairie Ridge 57, Crystal Lake Central 23
Princeton 63, Mendota 35
Providence 66, De La Salle 63
Proviso East 95, Addison Trail 67
Putnam County 63, Ottawa Marquette 60
Quincy Notre Dame 68, KC Northeast, Mo. 65
Raby 62, Chicago Vocational 60
Reed-Custer 64, Wilmington 48
Riverdale 81, Orion 60
Rock Island 103, Rock Island Alleman 22
Rockford Auburn 72, Freeport 51
Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 62
Rockford East 53, Belvidere 37
Rockford Guilford 79, Hononegah 67, OT
Rockford Lutheran 71, Winnebago 68
Rolling Meadows 55, Prospect 49
Romeoville 63, Joliet Central 54
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Chatham Glenwood 56, OT
Scales Mound 53, East Dubuque 40
Springfield 52, Rochester 38
St. Charles East 53, St. Charles North 52
St. Edward 46, Elmwood Park 24
St. Francis 49, IC Catholic 27
St. Ignatius 69, Providence-St. Mel 42
St. Rita 41, Loyola 24
Sterling 60, East Moline United 57
Sterling Newman 86, Hall 59
Teutopolis 51, Effingham St. Anthony 40
Thornton Fractional South 89, Thornton Fractional North 68
Thornwood 72, Rich Township 58
Vandalia 64, Staunton 54
Vernon Hills 79, Maine East 48
Warrensburg-Latham 72, Clinton 39
Washington 59, Dunlap 45
Waterloo 40, Bethalto Civic Memorial 35
Wauconda 85, Lakes Community 57
Wheaton Academy 64, Aurora Christian 50
Wheaton Warrenville South 57, Wheaton North 34
Wheeling 58, Elk Grove 52
Woodstock North 56, Woodstock 45
Little Ten Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Somonauk 55, Newark 49
Consolation=
Indian Creek 51, Earlville 48
Third Place=
Hinckley-Big Rock 62, Serena 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Altamont vs. Nokomis, ccd.
Arthur-Okaw Christian vs. Arcola, ccd.
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.
Buffalo Tri-City vs. South County, ccd.
Buffalo Tri-City vs. Waverly, ccd.
Chrisman vs. Westville, ccd.
Decatur MacArthur vs. Springfield Southeast, ccd.
Downs Tri-Valley vs. Williamsville, ccd.
Gillespie vs. Litchfield, ccd.
Lexington vs. Heyworth, ccd.
Manteno vs. Streator, ccd.
Riverton vs. New Berlin, ccd.
Waterloo Gibault vs. Columbia, ccd.
