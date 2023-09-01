PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 50, Vina 0

Alma Bryant 18, Holtville 0

American Christian Academy 33, Tuscaloosa Academy 20

Andalusia 39, Anniston 0

Arab 28, Brewer 13

Athens 35, Bob Jones 28

Austin 35, Decatur 3

B.B. Comer 34, Childersburg 6

B.T. Washington 44, Tallassee 0

Baker 33, Wetumpka 17

Banks 27, Patrician Academy 20

Bayside Academy 38, Pike Liberal Arts 6

Beauregard 47, Central-Hayneville 0

Berry 50, Curry 13

Bibb County 33, Gordo 21

Boaz 48, Albertville 7

Brantley 19, Houston County 13

Bullock County 20, LaFayette 14

Carroll-Ozark 62, Dale County 30

Carver-Montgomery 12, Daphne 7

Catholic-Montgomery 49, Alabama Christian Academy 12

Cedar Bluff 28, Sand Rock 7

Central - Clay County 30, Benjamin Russell 13

Central-Florence 42, East Limestone 35

Central-Phenix City 51, Smiths Station 0

Chelsea 38, Calera 24

Cherokee 48, Waterloo 0

Cherokee County 26, Piedmont 7

Chipley, Fla. 34, Geneva 13

Choctawhatchee, Fla. 33, Fairhope 13

Clay-Chalkville 17, Hueytown 3

Cleburne County 20, Northside 16

Colbert County 49, Sheffield 28

Cold Springs 42, Holly Pond 7

Collinsville 47, Gaylesville 0

Cottonwood 52, Northside Methodist 38

Crenshaw Christian Academy 29, Lakeside School 7

Cullman 15, Jasper 13

Davidson 59, Hillcrest-Evergreen 46

Decatur Heritage 55, Carbon Hill 0

Dora 27, Oneonta 13

Dothan 42, Robert E. Lee 6

East Lawrence 20, Winston County 16

Elba 42, Kinston 7

Elkmont 64, Brindlee Mountain 0

Elmore County 62, Autaugaville 0

Enterprise 17, Auburn 16

Eufaula 27, Stanhope Elmore 23

Evangel Christian 52, Southern Prep 12

Fairview 35, Priceville 0

Faith Academy 44, Elberta 13

Falkville 49, Danville 12

Fayetteville 50, Verbena 26

Florala 48, Red Level 13

Foley 37, Baldwin County 24

Fort Payne 54, Etowah 26

Georgiana 54, McKenzie 14

Geraldine 17, Fyffe 6

Glencoe 24, Weaver 20

Good Hope 39, Vinemont 20

Goshen 36, Zion Chapel 9

Grissom 42, Hazel Green 7

Gulf Shores 31, Citronelle 0

Guntersville 41, Lawrence County 7

Hackleburg 24, Meek 8

Hale County 44, Greensboro 0

Hanceville 29, West Point 15

Handley 55, St. James 27

Hartselle 35, Jackson Olin 8

Hatton 26, Columbia 7

Headland 38, Abbeville 8

Helena 55, Buckhorn 7

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Gadsden 27

Highland Home 35, Ariton 7

Hillcrest 30, Pike Road 6

Houston Academy 55, Daleville 16

Hubbertville 43, Sumiton Christian 0

Ider 46, Asbury 13

Isabella 34, Maplesville 14

J.U. Blacksher 33, Southern Choctaw 29

Jacksonville 45, Alexandria 21

John Carroll Catholic 43, Marbury 0

Keith 48, Dallas County 20

Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 8

Lamar County High School 42, Phil Campbell 6

Leeds 30, Pell City 23

Locust Fork 42, J.B. Pennington 20

Luverne 37, Geneva County 0

Lynn 54, Marion County 18

Madison Academy 49, Randolph School 20

Mars Hill Bible 49, Brooks 31

Millry 40, Linden 12

Montevallo 13, Shelby County 10

Moody 31, Sylacauga 17

Mortimer Jordan 35, Springville 28

Muscle Shoals 9, Florence 0

New Brockton 19, Opp 14

Oak Grove 22, White Plains 14

Oak Grove, Miss. 28, Hoover 21, OT

Ohatchee 26, Wellborn 7

Oxford 35, Huntsville 6

Paul Bryant 13, Minor 0

Pelham 24, Oak Mountain 21

Pickens County 34, Brilliant 6

Pleasant Valley 40, Donoho 0

Providence Christian 21, Ashford 0

Ragland 13, Southeastern 6

Rehobeth 21, Wicksburg 20

Russellville 35, Deshler 13

Saint Luke's Episcopal 31, Marengo 0

Saraland 54, Murphy 6

Sardis 34, New Hope 14

Satsuma 28, Cottage Hill 22

Scottsboro 44, North Jackson 15

Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14

South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit 0

Spain Park 37, Briarwood Christian 6

Spanish Fort 44, Blount 0

St. Paul's 14, McGill-Toolen 6

Straughn 20, Pike County 19

Sulligent 22, Fayette County 14

Sumter Central High School 18, R.C. Hatch 12

Susan Moore 33, West End 6

Sylvania 49, Saks 14

Tharptown 22, Phillips-Bear Creek 15

Theodore 42, Robertsdale 0

Thomasville 26, Sweet Water 13

Trinity Presbyterian 34, Montgomery Academy 7

Tuscaloosa County 55, Bessemer City 33

UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14

Valley 41, Lanett 14

Valley Head 56, Section 0

Vestavia Hills 43, Homewood 0

Victory Chr. 24, Whitesburg Christian 6

Vigor 26, B.C. Rain 18

W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6

Walton, Fla. 45, Flomaton 21

Washington County 77, A.L. Johnson 6

West Blocton 34, Brookwood 12

West Limestone 29, Clements 26, 2OT

West Morgan 48, Ardmore 0

Wilson 34, Colbert Heights 14

Winfield 26, Haleyville 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thompson vs. IMG Academy, Fla., ccd.

