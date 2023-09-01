PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 50, Vina 0
Alma Bryant 18, Holtville 0
American Christian Academy 33, Tuscaloosa Academy 20
Andalusia 39, Anniston 0
Arab 28, Brewer 13
Athens 35, Bob Jones 28
Austin 35, Decatur 3
B.B. Comer 34, Childersburg 6
B.T. Washington 44, Tallassee 0
Baker 33, Wetumpka 17
Banks 27, Patrician Academy 20
Bayside Academy 38, Pike Liberal Arts 6
Beauregard 47, Central-Hayneville 0
Berry 50, Curry 13
Bibb County 33, Gordo 21
Boaz 48, Albertville 7
Brantley 19, Houston County 13
Bullock County 20, LaFayette 14
Carroll-Ozark 62, Dale County 30
Carver-Montgomery 12, Daphne 7
Catholic-Montgomery 49, Alabama Christian Academy 12
Cedar Bluff 28, Sand Rock 7
Central - Clay County 30, Benjamin Russell 13
Central-Florence 42, East Limestone 35
Central-Phenix City 51, Smiths Station 0
Chelsea 38, Calera 24
Cherokee 48, Waterloo 0
Cherokee County 26, Piedmont 7
Chipley, Fla. 34, Geneva 13
Choctawhatchee, Fla. 33, Fairhope 13
Clay-Chalkville 17, Hueytown 3
Cleburne County 20, Northside 16
Colbert County 49, Sheffield 28
Cold Springs 42, Holly Pond 7
Collinsville 47, Gaylesville 0
Cottonwood 52, Northside Methodist 38
Crenshaw Christian Academy 29, Lakeside School 7
Cullman 15, Jasper 13
Davidson 59, Hillcrest-Evergreen 46
Decatur Heritage 55, Carbon Hill 0
Dora 27, Oneonta 13
Dothan 42, Robert E. Lee 6
East Lawrence 20, Winston County 16
Elba 42, Kinston 7
Elkmont 64, Brindlee Mountain 0
Elmore County 62, Autaugaville 0
Enterprise 17, Auburn 16
Eufaula 27, Stanhope Elmore 23
Evangel Christian 52, Southern Prep 12
Fairview 35, Priceville 0
Faith Academy 44, Elberta 13
Falkville 49, Danville 12
Fayetteville 50, Verbena 26
Florala 48, Red Level 13
Foley 37, Baldwin County 24
Fort Payne 54, Etowah 26
Georgiana 54, McKenzie 14
Geraldine 17, Fyffe 6
Glencoe 24, Weaver 20
Good Hope 39, Vinemont 20
Goshen 36, Zion Chapel 9
Grissom 42, Hazel Green 7
Gulf Shores 31, Citronelle 0
Guntersville 41, Lawrence County 7
Hackleburg 24, Meek 8
Hale County 44, Greensboro 0
Hanceville 29, West Point 15
Handley 55, St. James 27
Hartselle 35, Jackson Olin 8
Hatton 26, Columbia 7
Headland 38, Abbeville 8
Helena 55, Buckhorn 7
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Gadsden 27
Highland Home 35, Ariton 7
Hillcrest 30, Pike Road 6
Houston Academy 55, Daleville 16
Hubbertville 43, Sumiton Christian 0
Ider 46, Asbury 13
Isabella 34, Maplesville 14
J.U. Blacksher 33, Southern Choctaw 29
Jacksonville 45, Alexandria 21
John Carroll Catholic 43, Marbury 0
Keith 48, Dallas County 20
Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 8
Lamar County High School 42, Phil Campbell 6
Leeds 30, Pell City 23
Locust Fork 42, J.B. Pennington 20
Luverne 37, Geneva County 0
Lynn 54, Marion County 18
Madison Academy 49, Randolph School 20
Mars Hill Bible 49, Brooks 31
Millry 40, Linden 12
Montevallo 13, Shelby County 10
Moody 31, Sylacauga 17
Mortimer Jordan 35, Springville 28
Muscle Shoals 9, Florence 0
New Brockton 19, Opp 14
Oak Grove 22, White Plains 14
Oak Grove, Miss. 28, Hoover 21, OT
Ohatchee 26, Wellborn 7
Oxford 35, Huntsville 6
Paul Bryant 13, Minor 0
Pelham 24, Oak Mountain 21
Pickens County 34, Brilliant 6
Pleasant Valley 40, Donoho 0
Providence Christian 21, Ashford 0
Ragland 13, Southeastern 6
Rehobeth 21, Wicksburg 20
Russellville 35, Deshler 13
Saint Luke's Episcopal 31, Marengo 0
Saraland 54, Murphy 6
Sardis 34, New Hope 14
Satsuma 28, Cottage Hill 22
Scottsboro 44, North Jackson 15
Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14
South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit 0
Spain Park 37, Briarwood Christian 6
Spanish Fort 44, Blount 0
St. Paul's 14, McGill-Toolen 6
Straughn 20, Pike County 19
Sulligent 22, Fayette County 14
Sumter Central High School 18, R.C. Hatch 12
Susan Moore 33, West End 6
Sylvania 49, Saks 14
Tharptown 22, Phillips-Bear Creek 15
Theodore 42, Robertsdale 0
Thomasville 26, Sweet Water 13
Trinity Presbyterian 34, Montgomery Academy 7
Tuscaloosa County 55, Bessemer City 33
UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14
Valley 41, Lanett 14
Valley Head 56, Section 0
Vestavia Hills 43, Homewood 0
Victory Chr. 24, Whitesburg Christian 6
Vigor 26, B.C. Rain 18
W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6
Walton, Fla. 45, Flomaton 21
Washington County 77, A.L. Johnson 6
West Blocton 34, Brookwood 12
West Limestone 29, Clements 26, 2OT
West Morgan 48, Ardmore 0
Wilson 34, Colbert Heights 14
Winfield 26, Haleyville 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Thompson vs. IMG Academy, Fla., ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
