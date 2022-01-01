BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crusader Classic=

Toutle Lake 54, King's Way Christian School 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Seattle Prep vs. Eastlake, ccd.

