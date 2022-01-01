BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crusader Classic=
Toutle Lake 54, King's Way Christian School 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Seattle Prep vs. Eastlake, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 1, 2022 @ 5:25 am
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crusader Classic=
Toutle Lake 54, King's Way Christian School 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Seattle Prep vs. Eastlake, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Tiffini Hale, the “All-New Mickey Mouse Club” member who later turned down stardom, died on Christmas Day. She was 46.
LAS VEGAS — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.