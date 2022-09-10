PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 43, Gothenburg 0

Ainsworth 34, Burwell 12

Alma 52, Bertrand 40

Ansley-Litchfield 36, Pleasanton 6

Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14

Bellevue East 24, Omaha Bryan 10

Bennington 33, York 10

Bishop Neumann 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Blair 42, Ralston 3

Bloomfield 62, Tri County Northeast 12

Boone Central 27, Columbus Lakeview 10

Brady 86, Heartland Lutheran 26

Bridgeport 47, Sutherland 6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Blue Hill 0

Central City 39, Holdrege 14

Central Valley 42, Anselmo-Merna 0

Centura 35, Hershey 0

Chase County 24, Amherst 6

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0

Cody-Kilgore 26, Stuart 6

Columbus Scotus 28, St. Paul 18

Cozad 26, Ogallala 14

Cross County 72, McCool Junction 14

Douglas County West 41, Louisville 6

Douglas, Wyo. 45, Gering 24

Dundy County-Stratton 40, Axtell 7

Elgin Public/Pope John 38, Creighton 30

Elkhorn North 40, Crete 7

Elkhorn Valley 28, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Elm Creek 56, Loomis 0

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 36, Sandy Creek 18

Fairbury 62, Schuyler 6

Falls City 27, Omaha Concordia 10

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska Lutheran 28

Fillmore Central 13, Centennial 6

Fort Calhoun 29, Wayne 7

Franklin 67, Elba 16

Freeman 49, Conestoga 34

Fremont 25, Lincoln Northeast 6

Fullerton 46, Twin River 28

Garden County 20, Wallace 8

Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16

Gretna 16, Omaha Creighton Prep 13

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Yutan 6

Harvard 29, Meridian 16

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Gibbon 21

Hi-Line 12, Sutton 8

High Plains Community 57, East Butler 14

Hitchcock County 36, South Loup 24

Homer 57, Omaha Christian Academy 20

Howells/Dodge 54, Wynot 20

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Southern 8

Humphrey St. Francis 38, Osceola 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 26, Randolph 6

Johnson-Brock 54, Mead 6

Kenesaw 38, Superior 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Plainview 14

Lawrence-Nelson 68, Arapahoe 14

Lewiston 70, St. Edward 65

Lincoln Christian 39, Archbishop Bergan 20

Lincoln High 43, Omaha Central 7

Lincoln Pius X 9, Hastings 7

Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-LaVista 14

Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln East 17

Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20

Maxwell 36, Southern Valley 30

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Silver Lake 50

McCook 34, Broken Bow 20

Millard North 20, Millard South 14

Millard West 42, Omaha Burke 0

Minden 32, Kearney Catholic 14

Mitchell 28, Chadron 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 26, Johnson County Central 12

Neligh-Oakdale 36, Crofton 18

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Walthill 14

Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Norris 21, Lexington 14

North Bend Central 28, Milford 18

North Platte St. Patrick's 70, Kimball 0

O'Neill 35, West Holt 6

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20

Omaha Roncalli 51, Raymond Central 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 26, Beatrice 15

Omaha South def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Ord 25, Battle Creek 7

Overton 47, Medicine Valley 14

Palmer 44, CWC 16

Palmyra 52, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Parkview Christian 20, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 16

Pawnee City 65, Wetmore, Kan. 20

Pierce 68, Arlington 14

Platteview 48, Nebraska City 13

Plattsmouth 78, Lincoln Northwest 7

Potter-Dix 65, Hay Springs 14

Ravenna 50, Cambridge 18

Red Cloud 53, Dorchester 14

Sandhills Valley 24, Mullen 18

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Twin Loup 8

Scottsbluff 43, Frederick, Colo. 20

Seward 24, Grand Island Northwest 22

Shelby/Rising City 50, Arcadia-Loup City 22

Shelton 69, Santee 0

Sidney 34, Gordon/Rushville 17

South Sioux City 40, Omaha Northwest 20

St. Mary's 52, Osmond 46

Stanton 37, Weeping Water 14

Sterling 32, Hampton 12

Syracuse 29, David City 7

Tekamah-Herman 20, Ponca 14

Thayer Central 48, Heartland 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 6

Tri County 11, Wood River 8

Valentine 46, Alliance 12

Wahoo 21, Auburn 7

Wakefield 65, Pender 62

Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sioux County 12

Wausa 42, Boyd County 22

Waverly 30, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Winnebago 60, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0

Wisner-Pilger 40, Nebraska Christian 34

