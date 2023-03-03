BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 65, Bethlehem Catholic 50
Berlin-Brothersvalley 64, Southern Fulton 33
Blue Mountain 62, Pottsville 57, OT
Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower 43
Columbia County Christian High School 67, Lee Park Prep, N.C. 46
Conemaugh Township 48, McConnellsburg High School 42
Danville 48, Lewisburg 38
Erie 49, Mercer 44
Farrell 59, Kennedy Catholic 40
Franklin 55, Oil City 39
Garnet Valley 88, North Penn 52
Grove City 47, Hickory 40
Mahanoy Area 57, Tri-Valley 43
Minersville 52, Schuylkill Haven 47
Penn Cambria 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 55
Philadelphia West Catholic 78, Philadelphia MC&S 60
Seneca 58, Fairview 44
Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 61, Hillcrest Christian Academy 38
PIAA Class 5A District II=
Championship=
Abington Heights 60, West Scranton 38
PIAA Class 5A District IX=
Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Dubois 32
PIAA Class 6A District I=
Playback=
Coatesville 60, West Chester Henderson 41
Perkiomen Valley 68, Haverford School 53
PIAA Class 6A District III=
Consolation/Fifth Place=
Central York 62, Chambersburg 51
WPIAL Class 3A=
Championship=
Deer Lakes 61, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60
WPIAL Class 4A=
Championship=
Lincoln Park Charter 78, Pittsburgh North Catholic 68
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
