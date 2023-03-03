BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 65, Bethlehem Catholic 50

Berlin-Brothersvalley 64, Southern Fulton 33

Blue Mountain 62, Pottsville 57, OT

Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower 43

Columbia County Christian High School 67, Lee Park Prep, N.C. 46

Conemaugh Township 48, McConnellsburg High School 42

Danville 48, Lewisburg 38

Erie 49, Mercer 44

Farrell 59, Kennedy Catholic 40

Franklin 55, Oil City 39

Garnet Valley 88, North Penn 52

Grove City 47, Hickory 40

Mahanoy Area 57, Tri-Valley 43

Minersville 52, Schuylkill Haven 47

Penn Cambria 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 55

Philadelphia West Catholic 78, Philadelphia MC&S 60

Seneca 58, Fairview 44

Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 61, Hillcrest Christian Academy 38

PIAA Class 5A District II=

Championship=

Abington Heights 60, West Scranton 38

PIAA Class 5A District IX=

Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Dubois 32

PIAA Class 6A District I=

Playback=

Coatesville 60, West Chester Henderson 41

Perkiomen Valley 68, Haverford School 53

PIAA Class 6A District III=

Consolation/Fifth Place=

Central York 62, Chambersburg 51

WPIAL Class 3A=

Championship=

Deer Lakes 61, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60

WPIAL Class 4A=

Championship=

Lincoln Park Charter 78, Pittsburgh North Catholic 68

