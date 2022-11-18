GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Red Mesa 43, Ash Fork 26
Tombstone 36, Duncan 15
Williams 39, Mohave Accelerated 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Red Mesa 43, Ash Fork 26
Tombstone 36, Duncan 15
Williams 39, Mohave Accelerated 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.