BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 56, Grant County/Mott-Regent 39
Bismarck 73, Pierre, S.D. 60
Century 70, Legacy 60
Enderlin 79, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 45
Faith, S.D. 64, Hettinger/Scranton 43
Mandan 77, Williston 63
New England 69, Killdeer 61
Shiloh 55, Flasher 47
Turtle Mountain 91, Watford City 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cavalier vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, ppd.
Grand Forks Central vs. Wahpeton, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Sheyenne vs. Fargo North, ccd.
Valley City vs. Grand Forks Red River, ccd.
West Fargo vs. Fargo South, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/