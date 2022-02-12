BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 56, Grant County/Mott-Regent 39

Bismarck 73, Pierre, S.D. 60

Century 70, Legacy 60

Enderlin 79, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 45

Faith, S.D. 64, Hettinger/Scranton 43

Mandan 77, Williston 63

New England 69, Killdeer 61

Shiloh 55, Flasher 47

Turtle Mountain 91, Watford City 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cavalier vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, ppd.

Grand Forks Central vs. Wahpeton, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Sheyenne vs. Fargo North, ccd.

Valley City vs. Grand Forks Red River, ccd.

West Fargo vs. Fargo South, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

