GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 45, Augusta 28

Anderson County 43, Girard 36

Andover 40, Valley Center 22

Andover Central 34, Goddard-Eisenhower 25

Ashland 43, Otis-Bison 26

Bennington 40, Sedgwick 39

Blue Valley 51, BV West 45

Bluestem 46, Erie 32

Central Plains 50, St. John 33

Chanute 55, Iola 41

Chase County 44, Hartford 33

Cheney 65, Chaparral 30

Clearwater 51, Winfield 21

Clifton-Clyde 47, Doniphan West 43, OT

Cornerstone Family 49, Shawnee Mission Christian 36

Derby 60, Salina Central 30

Flint Hills Christian 35, Central Christian 32

Fort Scott 56, Parsons 40

Frankfort 55, Centralia 41

Frontenac 55, Riverton 41

Galena 53, Baxter Springs 26

Garden City 64, Guymon, Okla. 57

Garden Plain 30, Conway Springs 21

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 36, Chase 35

Goddard 44, Arkansas City 41

Goessel 53, Wakefield 33

Halstead 55, Larned 37

Hanover 52, Republic County 18

Haven 65, Lyons 32

Heritage Christian 76, Bishop Seabury Academy 14

Hiawatha 46, Perry-Lecompton 24

Highland Park 66, KC Wyandotte 37

Hillsboro 42, Hesston 36, OT

Hugoton 47, Colby 31

Hutchinson 33, Salina South 20

Ingalls 36, Dighton 26

Inman 57, Moundridge 49

Jefferson North 45, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 15

KC Piper 49, Lansing 33

Kansas Deaf 56, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, Minn. 13

Kapaun Mount Carmel 78, Wichita West 35

Kiowa County 50, Satanta 20

Lakeside 60, Rock Hills 46

Lawrence 46, SM West 40

Lebo 60, West Franklin 15

Liberal 43, Great Bend 38

Linn 53, Troy 35

Little River 57, Centre 9

Louisburg 50, Ottawa 35

Lyndon 52, Olpe 48

Macksville 61, Victoria 22

Maize South 52, Maize 25

McPherson 69, Wichita Collegiate 17

Meade 48, Sublette 26

Minneapolis 42, Salina Sacred Heart 36

Mission Valley 49, Northeast-Arma 35

Nemaha Central 44, Holton 24

Ness City 46, La Crosse 36

Northern Valley 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 29

Norton 57, Plainville 22

Norwich 64, Cunningham 20

Olathe East 45, Mill Valley 26

Olathe South 44, Olathe Northwest 42

Olathe West 79, Lawrence Free State 9

Onaga 44, BV Randolph 31

Osborne 81, Natoma 48

Phillipsburg 67, Hill City 20

Pike Valley 42, Lincoln 39

Pratt 37, Hoisington 29

Pretty Prairie 42, Hutchinson Central Christian 39

Quinter 51, St. Francis 38

Rawlins County 47, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 20

Reno County 40, Yates Center 22

Rock Creek 27, Riley County 24

Rossville 74, Wabaunsee 48

Rural Vista 43, Solomon 24

SM East 56, Olathe North 41

Sabetha 53, Royal Valley 45

Santa Fe Trail 45, Prairie View 27

Scott City 53, Ulysses 36

Shawnee Heights 62, Leavenworth 43

Silver Lake 65, St. Mary's 60

Smith Center 43, Hays-TMP-Marian 38

Smoky Valley 67, Nickerson 38

Southeast Saline 43, Chapman 42

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 61, Wilson 33

St. Paul 53, Jayhawk Linn 27

Stanton County 43, Southwestern Hts. 37

Sterling 65, Marion 50

Syracuse 56, Elkhart 51

Thunder Ridge 54, Sylvan-Lucas 50

Topeka 62, Junction City, Ore. 25

Topeka Hayden 57, Manhattan 41

Topeka Seaman 43, DeSoto 35

Topeka West 58, KC Turner 28

Veritas Christian 43, Baldwin 30

Wamego 62, Eudora 29

Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 39

Washington County 76, Wetmore 23

Wellington 59, Circle 37

Wellsville 45, Osawatomie 31

Western Plains 39, Logan/Palco 37

Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita Northwest 32

Wichita Independent 70, Kingman 18

Wichita Life Prep 62, Wichita Home School 34

Wichita Sunrise 73, Wasatch Academy, Utah 61

Wichita Trinity 65, Douglass 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

