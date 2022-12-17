GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 50

Albany 61, Foley 37

Austin 43, Owatonna 27

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 74, Clearbrook-Gonvick 21

Barnesville 61, Hawley 46

Becker 70, Eden Prairie 67

Bemidji 59, St. Anthony 56

Bloomington Jefferson 61, Bloomington Kennedy 49

Braham 60, Aitkin 26

Brandon-Evansville 45, Battle Lake 41

Cass Lake-Bena 102, Red Lake 54

Concordia Academy 61, South St. Paul 49

Detroit Lakes 56, Alexandria 50

Eagan 62, Farmington 40

East Ridge 74, Irondale 33

Faribault 42, Rochester John Marshall 30

Fertile-Beltrami 69, NCEUH 26

Fridley 44, Richfield 40

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 65, Sibley East 49

Goodhue 70, Pine Island 40

Hastings 43, Kasson-Mantorville 39

Henning 60, Rothsay 24

Heritage Christian Academy 68, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 9

Kimball 55, Milaca 53

Kingsland 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31

La Crescent 47, Rushford-Peterson 45

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 67, Mankato Loyola 23

Lakeville North 69, Prior Lake 63

Lakeville South 68, Burnsville 38

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41, Ashby 26

Maple Lake 61, Ogilvie 58

Maple River 71, Bethlehem Academy 52

Minneapolis South 54, Bertha-Hewitt 49

Minneapolis Southwest 55, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54

Minnehaha Academy 79, Blake 31

Mound Westonka 63, Dassel-Cokato 28

Mounds Park Academy 63, Breck 33

Mounds View 71, Forest Lake 55

Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, South Ridge 35

New Life Academy 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

New Prague 65, Big Lake 20

New Richland-H-E-G 82, Triton 40

North Branch 51, Rush City 49

North St. Paul 82, Apple Valley 34

Park (Cottage Grove) 48, Cretin-Derham Hall 39

Paynesville 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28

Perham 71, Pelican Rapids 44

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Dover-Eyota 49

Red Wing 62, Northfield 38

Robbinsdale Cooper 57, DeLaSalle 48

Rochester Century 61, Albert Lea 48

Rochester Mayo 68, Mankato West 42

Rock Ridge 76, International Falls 23

Roseau 75, Warroad 39

Roseville 93, Woodbury 36

Sartell-St. Stephen 55, Monticello 48

Sauk Rapids-Rice 45, Little Falls 36

Shakopee 49, Eastview 43

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 53, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41

St. Clair 74, Nicollet 56

St. Cloud Cathedral 63, Mora 33

St. Croix Prep 74, St. Paul Harding 51

St. Francis 58, Zimmerman 21

St. Michael-Albertville 97, Chaska 70

St. Paul Central 69, Hiawatha Collegiate 16

Two Rivers 68, St. Paul Highland Park 27

Underwood 72, Parkers Prairie 35

United Christian 47, Legacy Christian 41

Waconia 59, Hutchinson 51

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60, Browerville/Eagle Valley 34

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Randolph 42

Wayzata 59, Holy Family Catholic 44

White Bear Lake 76, Stillwater 69

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.

Caledonia vs. Blooming Prairie, ppd.

Canby vs. Minneota, ppd.

Chisholm vs. Duluth Denfeld, ppd.

Crosby-Ironton vs. Pierz, ppd.

East Grand Forks vs. Kittson County Central, ppd.

Fosston vs. Climax/Fisher, ppd.

Grand Rapids vs. Hermantown, ppd.

Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Alcester-Hudson, S.D., ppd.

Jackson County Central vs. Waseca, ppd.

LeRoy-Ostrander vs. Spring Grove, ppd.

Lewiston-Altura vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, ppd.

Madelia vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, ppd.

Martin County West vs. AC/GE, ppd.

Moorhead vs. Buffalo, ppd.

Sauk Centre vs. Benson, ccd.

Southland vs. Lanesboro, ppd.

