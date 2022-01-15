BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 94, Pleasanton 55

Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 12

Ansley-Litchfield 51, Shelton 48

Auburn 48, Fairbury 31

Bayard 48, Hemingford 46

Bertrand 53, Southwest 28

Bloomfield 53, Plainview 29

Blue Hill 51, Red Cloud 36

Boyd County 65, CWC 28

Bridgeport 67, Kimball 16

Cambridge 58, Sutherland 20

Centennial 51, Columbus Lakeview 24

Chadron 59, Alliance 51

Clarkson/Leigh 63, Humphrey St. Francis 41

Conestoga 52, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 48

Elkhorn Valley 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 42

Gering 60, Gordon/Rushville 50

Grand Island 60, Lincoln Southeast 53

Grand Island Central Catholic 63, Aquinas 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Pierce 57

Hartington-Newcastle 66, Homer 48

Heartland 66, East Butler 28

Hershey 46, Valentine 38

Hi-Line 41, Arapahoe 31

High Plains Community 51, Dorchester 26

Holdrege 56, Southern Valley 50

Howells/Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 51

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 76, Summerland 27

Hyannis 56, Crawford 42

Kenesaw 54, Lawrence-Nelson 33

Leyton 64, Potter-Dix 61

Lincoln Christian 67, Columbus Scotus 45

Lincoln East 76, Columbus 38

Lincoln High 56, Lincoln Pius X 54

Loomis 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 15

Malcolm 46, Fillmore Central 41

Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Arthur County 27

McCool Junction 57, Deshler 39

Morrill 43, Minatare 36

North Central 62, Twin Loup 42

North Platte 58, Lexington 34

North Platte St. Patrick's 77, Overton 21

Ord 62, St. Paul 54

Osceola 70, Giltner 27

Perkins County 59, Wauneta-Palisade 37

Sandhills Valley 58, Sandhills/Thedford 52

Scottsbluff 72, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 61

Sidney 62, Ogallala 55

Silver Lake 57, Harvard 28

South Loup 50, Maxwell 39

South Platte 58, Banner County 16

Stanton 66, Osmond 48

Thayer Central 45, Sutton 39

Wausa 55, Randolph 35

Wood River 56, Broken Bow 38

York 74, Crete 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.

Beatrice vs. Plattsmouth, ppd.

Bennington vs. Waverly, ppd.

Bishop Neumann vs. Omaha Concordia, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, ppd.

Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest, ppd.

Gibbon vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, ppd.

Grand Island Northwest vs. Adams Central, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, ppd.

Norris vs. Blair, ppd.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot vs. Omaha Christian Academy, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue East, ppd.

Omaha Gross Catholic vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd.

Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.

Papillion-LaVista vs. Omaha Westside, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Ponca vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ppd. to Feb 12th.

Raymond Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood, ppd.

Santee vs. Takini, S.D., ppd.

Shelby/Rising City vs. Hampton, ppd.

Wynot vs. Winnebago, ppd.

