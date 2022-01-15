BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 94, Pleasanton 55
Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 12
Ansley-Litchfield 51, Shelton 48
Auburn 48, Fairbury 31
Bayard 48, Hemingford 46
Bertrand 53, Southwest 28
Bloomfield 53, Plainview 29
Blue Hill 51, Red Cloud 36
Boyd County 65, CWC 28
Bridgeport 67, Kimball 16
Cambridge 58, Sutherland 20
Centennial 51, Columbus Lakeview 24
Chadron 59, Alliance 51
Clarkson/Leigh 63, Humphrey St. Francis 41
Conestoga 52, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 48
Elkhorn Valley 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 42
Gering 60, Gordon/Rushville 50
Grand Island 60, Lincoln Southeast 53
Grand Island Central Catholic 63, Aquinas 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Pierce 57
Hartington-Newcastle 66, Homer 48
Heartland 66, East Butler 28
Hershey 46, Valentine 38
Hi-Line 41, Arapahoe 31
High Plains Community 51, Dorchester 26
Holdrege 56, Southern Valley 50
Howells/Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 51
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 76, Summerland 27
Hyannis 56, Crawford 42
Kenesaw 54, Lawrence-Nelson 33
Leyton 64, Potter-Dix 61
Lincoln Christian 67, Columbus Scotus 45
Lincoln East 76, Columbus 38
Lincoln High 56, Lincoln Pius X 54
Loomis 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 15
Malcolm 46, Fillmore Central 41
Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Arthur County 27
McCool Junction 57, Deshler 39
Morrill 43, Minatare 36
North Central 62, Twin Loup 42
North Platte 58, Lexington 34
North Platte St. Patrick's 77, Overton 21
Ord 62, St. Paul 54
Osceola 70, Giltner 27
Perkins County 59, Wauneta-Palisade 37
Sandhills Valley 58, Sandhills/Thedford 52
Scottsbluff 72, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 61
Sidney 62, Ogallala 55
Silver Lake 57, Harvard 28
South Loup 50, Maxwell 39
South Platte 58, Banner County 16
Stanton 66, Osmond 48
Thayer Central 45, Sutton 39
Wausa 55, Randolph 35
Wood River 56, Broken Bow 38
York 74, Crete 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.
Beatrice vs. Plattsmouth, ppd.
Bennington vs. Waverly, ppd.
Bishop Neumann vs. Omaha Concordia, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, ppd.
Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest, ppd.
Gibbon vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, ppd.
Grand Island Northwest vs. Adams Central, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, ppd.
Norris vs. Blair, ppd.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot vs. Omaha Christian Academy, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue East, ppd.
Omaha Gross Catholic vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd.
Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.
Papillion-LaVista vs. Omaha Westside, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Ponca vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ppd. to Feb 12th.
Raymond Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood, ppd.
Santee vs. Takini, S.D., ppd.
Shelby/Rising City vs. Hampton, ppd.
Wynot vs. Winnebago, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/