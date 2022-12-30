GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Axtell 55, Heartland Lutheran 12
Burwell 49, Ansley-Litchfield 32
Cross County 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
Lincoln Christian 48, Nebraska Christian 27
Alliance Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Adams Central 58, Broken Bow 37
Third Place=
Boone Central 64, Alliance 50
Amherst Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
York 53, Amherst 34
Third Place=
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Kearney Catholic 48
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Archbishop Bergan 39, Ashland-Greenwood 28
Consolation=
Omaha Roncalli 63, Plattsmouth 47
Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=
Battle Creek 49, Ainsworth 39
Elkhorn Valley 42, Ainsworth 39
Blair Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Duchesne Academy 37, Blair 27
Third Place=
Aurora 41, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Bob Braithwait Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Blue Hill 36
Wauneta-Palisade 60, Arapahoe 54
Cambridge Holiday Tournament=
Chamionship=
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Cambridge 32
Third Place=
Cambridge 40, Crawford 22
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Custer, S.D. 34, Chadron 25
Third Place=
Valentine 55, Hemingford 21
Columbus Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Columbus Scotus 39, Columbus Lakeview 21
Third Place=
Twin River 49, Schuyler 28
Creighton Holiday Tournament=
Bloomfield 73, Creighton 64
D-G-M-T Holiday Tournament=
Deshler 41, Diller-Odell 40
Meridian 62, Tri County 29
David City Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
David City 52, Douglas County West 29
Third Place=
Palmyra 45, Aquinas 40
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Maryville, Mo. 23
Consolation=
Grand Island Northwest 42, Crete 37
Third Place=
Grand Island Northwest 42, Crete 37
East Butler Tournament=
Championship=
High Plains Community 38, Friend 34
Third Place=
East Butler 66, Cedar Bluffs 28
Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Beatrice 38, Platteview 36
Third Place=
North Platte 61, Elkhorn 57
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elm Creek 51, Bertrand 39
Consolation=
Arcadia-Loup City 40, Gibbon 34
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Centura 55, Howells/Dodge 37
Third Place=
Fort Calhoun 44, Sandy Creek 26
Freeman Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart 43, McCool Junction 34
Third Place=
Freeman 35, Syracuse 34
GICC Holiday Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, St. Mary's 35
Sutton 36, Osceola 24
Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Gothenburg 40, Hershey 32
Consolation=
Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Lawrence-Nelson 30
HAC Tournament=
Consolation=
Lincoln East 50, Lincoln Southwest 37
Lincoln Southeast 52, Columbus 29
Semifinal=
Lincoln High 49, Kearney 40
Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50
Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Kenesaw 21
Third Place=
Hampton 61, Harvard 25
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Holdrege 47, Lincoln Lutheran 28
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Arlington 32
Louisville Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ogallala 50, Louisville 30
Third Place=
Ralston 33, Nebraska City 23
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 10
Third Place=
Madison 26, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16
Malcolm Tournament=
Championship=
Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51
Third Place=
Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Metro Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Elkhorn South 67, Buena Vista 29
Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout=
Championship=
Pender 57, Wayne 33
Seventh Place=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 36
Third Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Plainview 40
Pierce 58, Auburn 38
Perkins County Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Perkins County 54, Leyton 51
Third Place=
South Platte 56, Wallace 55
Randolph Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Niobrara-Verdigre 63, Osmond 32
Third Place=
Winside 48, Stuart 28
Ravenna Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ravenna 43, Overton 35
Third Place=
Sandhills/Thedford 55, Franklin 16
Shootout at the Elkhorn=
Ponca 66, Wakefield 28
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Gordon/Rushville 42, Sidney 37
Third Place=
Chase County 48, Mitchell 29
Silver Lake Holiday Classic=
Championship=
Shelton 66, Silver Lake 9
Third Place=
Red Cloud 37, Exeter/Milligan 32
Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Bancroft-Rosalie 56, Tekamah-Herman 40
Third Place=
Omaha Nation 66, Homer 60
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Thayer Central 38, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
Third Place=
Southern 49, Johnson County Central 38
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Norris 57, Waverly 28
Third Place=
South Sioux City 54, Gering 36
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
A Division=
Championship=
Johnson-Brock 50, Parkview Christian 28
Third Place=
Falls City 59, Sterling 49
B Division=
Championship=
Conestoga 41, Raymond Central 37
Third Place=
Weeping Water 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30
Wynot Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Crofton 42, Humphrey St. Francis 32
Consolation=
Wynot 61, West Point-Beemer 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
