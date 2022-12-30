GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Axtell 55, Heartland Lutheran 12

Burwell 49, Ansley-Litchfield 32

Cross County 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48

Lincoln Christian 48, Nebraska Christian 27

Alliance Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Adams Central 58, Broken Bow 37

Third Place=

Boone Central 64, Alliance 50

Amherst Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

York 53, Amherst 34

Third Place=

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Kearney Catholic 48

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Archbishop Bergan 39, Ashland-Greenwood 28

Consolation=

Omaha Roncalli 63, Plattsmouth 47

Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=

Battle Creek 49, Ainsworth 39

Elkhorn Valley 42, Ainsworth 39

Blair Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Duchesne Academy 37, Blair 27

Third Place=

Aurora 41, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Bob Braithwait Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Blue Hill 36

Wauneta-Palisade 60, Arapahoe 54

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Chamionship=

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Cambridge 32

Third Place=

Cambridge 40, Crawford 22

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Custer, S.D. 34, Chadron 25

Third Place=

Valentine 55, Hemingford 21

Columbus Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Columbus Scotus 39, Columbus Lakeview 21

Third Place=

Twin River 49, Schuyler 28

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Bloomfield 73, Creighton 64

D-G-M-T Holiday Tournament=

Deshler 41, Diller-Odell 40

Meridian 62, Tri County 29

David City Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

David City 52, Douglas County West 29

Third Place=

Palmyra 45, Aquinas 40

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Maryville, Mo. 23

Consolation=

Grand Island Northwest 42, Crete 37

Third Place=

East Butler Tournament=

Championship=

High Plains Community 38, Friend 34

Third Place=

East Butler 66, Cedar Bluffs 28

Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Beatrice 38, Platteview 36

Third Place=

North Platte 61, Elkhorn 57

Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elm Creek 51, Bertrand 39

Consolation=

Arcadia-Loup City 40, Gibbon 34

Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Centura 55, Howells/Dodge 37

Third Place=

Fort Calhoun 44, Sandy Creek 26

Freeman Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart 43, McCool Junction 34

Third Place=

Freeman 35, Syracuse 34

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, St. Mary's 35

Sutton 36, Osceola 24

Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Gothenburg 40, Hershey 32

Consolation=

Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Lawrence-Nelson 30

HAC Tournament=

Consolation=

Lincoln East 50, Lincoln Southwest 37

Lincoln Southeast 52, Columbus 29

Semifinal=

Lincoln High 49, Kearney 40

Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50

Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Kenesaw 21

Third Place=

Hampton 61, Harvard 25

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Holdrege 47, Lincoln Lutheran 28

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Arlington 32

Louisville Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ogallala 50, Louisville 30

Third Place=

Ralston 33, Nebraska City 23

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 10

Third Place=

Madison 26, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16

Malcolm Tournament=

Championship=

Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51

Third Place=

Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Metro Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Elkhorn South 67, Buena Vista 29

Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout=

Championship=

Pender 57, Wayne 33

Seventh Place=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 36

Third Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Plainview 40

Pierce 58, Auburn 38

Perkins County Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Perkins County 54, Leyton 51

Third Place=

South Platte 56, Wallace 55

Randolph Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Niobrara-Verdigre 63, Osmond 32

Third Place=

Winside 48, Stuart 28

Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ravenna 43, Overton 35

Third Place=

Sandhills/Thedford 55, Franklin 16

Shootout at the Elkhorn=

Ponca 66, Wakefield 28

Sidney Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Gordon/Rushville 42, Sidney 37

Third Place=

Chase County 48, Mitchell 29

Silver Lake Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Shelton 66, Silver Lake 9

Third Place=

Red Cloud 37, Exeter/Milligan 32

Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Bancroft-Rosalie 56, Tekamah-Herman 40

Third Place=

Omaha Nation 66, Homer 60

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Thayer Central 38, Nebraska City Lourdes 36

Third Place=

Southern 49, Johnson County Central 38

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Norris 57, Waverly 28

Third Place=

South Sioux City 54, Gering 36

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

A Division=

Championship=

Johnson-Brock 50, Parkview Christian 28

Third Place=

Falls City 59, Sterling 49

B Division=

Championship=

Conestoga 41, Raymond Central 37

Third Place=

Weeping Water 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

Wynot Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Crofton 42, Humphrey St. Francis 32

Consolation=

Wynot 61, West Point-Beemer 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

