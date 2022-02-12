GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 38, Dan River 35
Appomattox 48, Gretna 44
Bayside 53, Green Run 48
Bland County 33, Galax 25
Brunswick 60, Surry County 33
Caroline 49, James Monroe 42
Central - Wise 63, John Battle 45
Chancellor 48, Culpeper 26
Charlottesville 62, Goochland 12
Chilhowie 71, Holston 51
Colgan 50, C.D. Hylton 22
Collegiate-Richmond 40, Trinity Episcopal 18
Deep Run 57, Douglas Freeman 45
Dominion 43, Park View-Sterling 28
E.C. Glass 35, Va. Episcopal 30
Eastern View 59, Courtland 42
Edison 73, Annandale 25
First Colonial 53, Salem-Va. Beach 49
Fort Defiance 82, Buffalo Gap 60
Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63
Gate City 48, Union 33
Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 25
Grassfield 61, Indian River 49
Grayson County 39, Giles 23
Great Bridge 66, Hickory 40
Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59
Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 19
Henrico 52, Armstrong 12
Highland-Warrenton 69, Foxcroft 8
Hurley 26, Council 16
J.I. Burton 45, Castlewood 18
James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Kecoughtan 66, Denbigh 4
Kellam 62, Tallwood 42
Kenston Forest 69, Amelia Academy 38
King's Fork High School 76, Western Branch 59
Lakeland 45, Deep Creek 42
Landstown 58, Ocean Lakes 24
Liberty-Bedford 43, Amherst County 41
Louisa 83, Monticello 44
Luray 58, Page County 41
Magna Vista 56, Patrick County 40
Manchester 51, Huguenot 27
Manor High School 51, Churchland 48
Marion 47, Virginia High 46
Massaponax 66, Colonial Forge 25
Menchville 82, Bethel 38
Mountain View 48, Clarke County 42
Narrows 58, Bath County 16
Nelson County 57, William Campbell 18
Norcom 51, Booker T. Washington 49
Norfolk Academy 31, Hampton Roads 30
North Stafford 45, Brooke Point 42
Norview 82, Maury 7
Oakton 40, Chantilly 26
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Lebanon 33
Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 13
Powhatan 53, George Wythe-Richmond 19
Princess Anne 67, Frank Cox 27
Pulaski County 64, Blacksburg 27
Richmond Christian 43, Fuqua School 34
Ridgeview 69, Abingdon 41
Roanoke Valley Christian 44, Westover Christian 19
Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9
Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 40
Sherando 71, John Handley 22
Southampton 31, Park View-South Hill 23
St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Catherine's 39
St. John Paul the Great 56, Christ Chapel Academy 39
Staunton River 61, Northside 18
Steward School 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 33
StoneBridge School 44, Broadwater Academy 27
Tabb 49, Bruton 45
Thomas Walker 50, Eastside 48
Twin Springs 59, Rye Cove 48
Walsingham Academy 75, Peninsula Catholic 8
Warwick 66, Gloucester 26
William Monroe 44, Brentsville 38
Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49
Woodgrove 69, Loudoun Valley 63
