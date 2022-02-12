GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 38, Dan River 35

Appomattox 48, Gretna 44

Bayside 53, Green Run 48

Bland County 33, Galax 25

Brunswick 60, Surry County 33

Caroline 49, James Monroe 42

Central - Wise 63, John Battle 45

Chancellor 48, Culpeper 26

Charlottesville 62, Goochland 12

Chilhowie 71, Holston 51

Colgan 50, C.D. Hylton 22

Collegiate-Richmond 40, Trinity Episcopal 18

Deep Run 57, Douglas Freeman 45

Dominion 43, Park View-Sterling 28

E.C. Glass 35, Va. Episcopal 30

Eastern View 59, Courtland 42

Edison 73, Annandale 25

First Colonial 53, Salem-Va. Beach 49

Fort Defiance 82, Buffalo Gap 60

Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63

Gate City 48, Union 33

Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 25

Grassfield 61, Indian River 49

Grayson County 39, Giles 23

Great Bridge 66, Hickory 40

Halifax County 62, Martinsville 59

Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 19

Henrico 52, Armstrong 12

Highland-Warrenton 69, Foxcroft 8

Hurley 26, Council 16

J.I. Burton 45, Castlewood 18

James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21

Kecoughtan 66, Denbigh 4

Kellam 62, Tallwood 42

Kenston Forest 69, Amelia Academy 38

King's Fork High School 76, Western Branch 59

Lakeland 45, Deep Creek 42

Landstown 58, Ocean Lakes 24

Liberty-Bedford 43, Amherst County 41

Louisa 83, Monticello 44

Luray 58, Page County 41

Magna Vista 56, Patrick County 40

Manchester 51, Huguenot 27

Manor High School 51, Churchland 48

Marion 47, Virginia High 46

Massaponax 66, Colonial Forge 25

Menchville 82, Bethel 38

Mountain View 48, Clarke County 42

Narrows 58, Bath County 16

Nelson County 57, William Campbell 18

Norcom 51, Booker T. Washington 49

Norfolk Academy 31, Hampton Roads 30

North Stafford 45, Brooke Point 42

Norview 82, Maury 7

Oakton 40, Chantilly 26

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Lebanon 33

Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 13

Powhatan 53, George Wythe-Richmond 19

Princess Anne 67, Frank Cox 27

Pulaski County 64, Blacksburg 27

Richmond Christian 43, Fuqua School 34

Ridgeview 69, Abingdon 41

Roanoke Valley Christian 44, Westover Christian 19

Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9

Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 40

Sherando 71, John Handley 22

Southampton 31, Park View-South Hill 23

St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Catherine's 39

St. John Paul the Great 56, Christ Chapel Academy 39

Staunton River 61, Northside 18

Steward School 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 33

StoneBridge School 44, Broadwater Academy 27

Tabb 49, Bruton 45

Thomas Walker 50, Eastside 48

Twin Springs 59, Rye Cove 48

Walsingham Academy 75, Peninsula Catholic 8

Warwick 66, Gloucester 26

William Monroe 44, Brentsville 38

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49

Woodgrove 69, Loudoun Valley 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

