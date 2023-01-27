GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Loudoun County Home School, Va. 40, MD School for the Deaf 27

Severna Park 52, Annapolis 39

South River 65, Broadneck 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

